Fogón and Lions Alpharetta 10 Roswell Street Suite 100

10 Roswell Street Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Order Again

Tapas

Albondigas Guisadas Meatballs

$14.00

Baja Ceviche Tostada

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts, Piquillo Crma

$9.00

Corn Meal and Cheese Sorullos

$11.00

Corn fritters with Chipotle Aioli & Spicy Buttermilk Syrup

Croquetas de Pollo

$12.00

Creamy Chicken Fritters with Romanesco

Delgado's Beef Empanadas

$13.00

Chef Delgado Family Tradition Gathering Empanadas Recipe

Fire Roasted Carrots

$9.00

Fresh-Catch Ceviche

$17.00

Coconut Leche de Tigre,onion,chies,cilantro

Guacamole

$15.00

Pomegranate lime salsa, tostadas

Olivos "al fogon"

$9.00

Blend of olivies w/pipara peppers fire roasted

Pan Con Tomate

$9.00

Venezuelan cheese grilled on wood fire

Picadera Platter

$38.00

Provoleta

$13.00

Venezuelan cheese grilled on wood fire

Pulpo "al Fogon"

$21.00

Spanish style wood fire Octopus w/olive oil,pimeton, and fenne puree

Roasted Eggplant Escalivada

$12.00

Shrimp al Ajillo

$22.00

Wood Fire grilled Shrimp Cooked with Olive Oil,Parsley and Chili Peppers

Tuna Tiradito

$17.00

Aji Amarillo,Sweet Potato chips, cliantro,crispy rice

Tacos

BBQ Shrimp "Taquitos"

$17.00

Mango salad, Poblano Crema

Chili Glazed Pork Cheek "taco"

$15.00Out of stock

Coconut Buns,Cilantro Salad

Charcuteria

The World of Cheese choose 3

$18.00

Served with membrillo, honey and grilled bread

Jamon

$24.00+

Leg, 1oz served with Pan Con tomato,traditional condiments

El Matrimonio

$38.00

Entrée

10 oz Skirt Steak "Churrasco"

$36.00

Chimichurri,fire roasted piquilos

14 oz Galician Prime NY Steak

$48.00

16 oz Ribeye

$69.00

Adobo Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Burger

$21.00

Lamb Shank

$35.00

Rum-Maple Chilean Salmon

$30.00

Seafood Paella

$75.00

Allow 45 min. cook time Serves 2-4 guests

Veg Paella

$48.00

Seasonal Vegetable Rice

Wood Roasted Seasonal Fish

$36.00

Whole grilled market fish, Mojo , Lime

Soups and Salads

La Sopas de Dona Gertrudis

$18.00

Chicken,Beef,Pork,root veg, with avo,rice,cilantro

Fire Roasted Beets and Goat Salad

$9.00+

Tucker Farm Greens,tomato,avo,peppers,herbs,cider ving

Apples and Blue Cheese Salad

$9.00+

Tucker Farm Greens,tomato,avo,peppers,herbs,cider ving

Crema de Calabaza Soup

$8.00+

Cucumber,tomato relish,basil oil

Mexican Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Sides

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Extra Bread

Extra Plantain Chips

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Queso Baby Potatoes

$11.00

Rice and Beans

$9.00

Rum Caramelized Plantains

$10.00

Cilantro, orange, butter crust

Tostones

$8.00

Yuccas Bravas

$8.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$7.00

kids Spaghetti Meatball

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kds Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grill Specialties

La Parrillada

$85.00

Grill Avocado Salad

Grill Brussels Sprouts

Grill Cilantro Rice & Beans

Grill Mac & Cheese

Grill Mashed Potatoes

Grill Papas Bravas

Grill Papas Bravas

Grill Plantains Side

Grill Queso Baby Potatoes

Grill Tostones

Grill Yuccas Bravas

Grill Roasted Carrots

Dessert

Cream Catalan

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Kid Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

"0" Proof

Mango #5

$10.00

Mi Vida

$10.00

La Roja

$10.00Out of stock

Soda

Btl Pelegrino 750ml

$5.00

Pelegrino Btl 1LT

$7.00

Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Iced Tea Unsweet

$4.50

Lemonaide

$4.50

Pibb Xtra

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Iced Tea sweet

$2.50

Iced Tea unsweet

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

MilkShake

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Premium Tonic

$4.50

Elderflower Tonic

$4.50

Citrus Tonic

$4.50

Coffee/Tea

Cafe Solo/espresso

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cafe Con Leche

$6.00

Un sweet ice tea

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Roswell Street Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009

