Julio’s BBQ & Grill 501 S GETTY ST
501 S GETTY ST
Uvalde, TX 78801
Breakfast
Additional Items
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Egg
$2.89
Bacon Taco
$2.89
Bean Bacon
$2.89
Bean Cheese
$2.89
Bean Chorizo
$2.89
Bean Egg
$2.89
Bean Ham
$2.89
Bean Potato
$2.89
Bean Sausage
$2.89
Bean Taco
$2.89
Cheese Taco
$3.00
Chicharron a la Mex
$4.00
Chicharron Bean
$4.00
Chicharron Egg
$4.00
Chicharron Ranchera
$4.00
Chorizo Egg
$2.89
Country Sausage Bean
$4.00
Country Sausage Egg
$4.00
Country Sausage Potato
$4.00
Egg Cheese
$2.89
Egg Taco
$2.89
Ham Egg
$2.89
Ham Potato
$2.89
Potato Bacon
$2.89
Potato Cheese
$2.89
Potato Chorizo
$2.89
Potato Egg
$2.89
Potato Ranchera
$2.89
Potato Sausage
$2.89
Potato Taco
$2.89
Sausage Egg
$2.89
Omelettes
Specialty Tacos
Lunch
A-la-Carte
1/2 Super Portugese Tortillas
$8.00
Burrito
$12.00
ground beef, chili & cheese
Chalupa Plate
$8.00
2 Chalupas no sides
Chalupas Compuestas
$9.00
Fajita Taco
$4.00
bell peppers, grilled onion
Single Chalupa
$2.89
Single Chalupa Compuesta
$3.79
Single Enchilada
$2.89
Single Taco
$2.89
Single Taco a la Plancha
$3.00
Super Portuguese Tortillas
$13.00
Super Taco
$12.00
Tacos a la Plancha
$10.00
3 tacos, lettuce, tomato, onion
Additional Items
1 Slice Bread
$1.00
1 Slice of Toast
$1.00
Bag of Ice
$2.49
Chicken Breast
$4.99
Chile Torreado
$1.00
Dinner Salad
$2.99
garden salad, tomato, cheese
Dozen Tortillas
$4.50
Fiery Patty
$4.00
Fish Filet
$4.99
Fresh Whole Jalapeno
$0.79
Fries
$2.49
Hamburger Patty
$3.50
Potato Chips
$1.50
Side Bbq Sauce
$1.50
Side Bell Pepper
$1.50
Side Brown Gravy
$1.50
Side Buffalo Sauce
$1.50
Side Cilantro
$1.50
Side Jalapeno
$0.60
Side Mayo
$1.00
Side Mustard
$1.00
Side of Beans
$2.49
Side of Bread
$2.49
Side of Cheese
$2.49
Side of Green Beans
$2.49
Side of Guac
$3.49
Side of Potato Salad
$2.49
Side of Ranchera Sauce
$2.49
Side of Rice
$2.49
Side of Sour Cream
$2.49
Side Onion
$1.50
Side Pickles
$1.50
Side Pico de gallo
$3.49
Side Sliced Avoc
$3.49
Side Tartar Sauce
$1.50
Side Toast
$2.49
Side Tomato
$1.50
Side White Gravy
$1.50
Single Tortilla
$0.50
Sm Guac/ Pico Tortilla Bowl
$3.49
Taco Salad Shell
$2.00
Side Grilled Onion
$1.50
Side Grilled Peppers
$1.50
American Fare
Appetizers
Desserts
Family Packs
House Specialties
Kid's Menu
Meats By The Pound
Salads
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Sandwich
$11.00
BLT Sandwich
$7.00
Caliente Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Chicken Melt Sandwich
$11.00
Club Sandwich
$11.00
Fiery Burger
$11.00
peppers, onion, cheese mixed in meat
Fish Sandwich
$11.00
Hamburger
$10.00
mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion , pick
Jr Bbq Sandwich
$3.99
chopped, onion, pickles, bbq sauce
Turkey Sandwich
$11.00
To Go Salsas & More....
160z Rice
$6.49
16oz Borracho Beans
$6.99
16oz Carne Guisada
$18.00
16oz Enchilada Sauce
$6.00
16oz Green Beans
$6.49
16oz Green Sauce
$6.49
16oz Guac
$20.00
16oz Pico de gallo
$15.00
16oz Potato Salad
$6.49
16oz Quseso w/ Med. Chips
$16.00
16oz Ranchera Sauce
$12.00
16oz Red Suace
$6.49
16oz Refried Beans
$6.49
32oz Borracho Beans
$12.49
32oz Carne Guisada
$35.00
32oz Enchilada Sauce
$10.00
32oz Green Beans
$10.00
32oz Green Sauce
$10.00
32oz Guac
$32.00
32oz Pico de gallo
$21.00
32oz Potato Salad
$10.00
32oz Queso w/ Med. Chips
$32.00
32oz Ranchera Sauce
$20.00
32oz Red Sauce
$10.00
32oz Refried Beans
$10.00
32oz Rice
$10.00
8oz Green Sauce
$3.49
8oz Red Sauce
$3.49
Dozen Enchiladas
$24.00
Lg Chips
$10.00
Med Chips
$7.00
Small Chips
$3.49
Beverages
1/2 Tea
$2.79
Apple Juice
$2.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.79
Big Red Bottle
$2.79
Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Coffee
$2.29
Coke
$2.79
Coke Bottle
$2.79
Coke Zero Bottle
$2.79
Cup of Ice
$0.50
Dasani Water
$2.79
Decaf Coffee
$2.29
Diet Coke
$2.79
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.79
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle
$2.79
Dr Pepper
$2.79
Dr Pepper Bottle
$2.79
Fanta Orange
$2.79
Hot Chocolate
$2.99
Hot Tea
$2.29
Kids Drink
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.79
Mexican Coke
$2.79
Milk
$2.79
Monster
$3.49
Orange Juice
$2.99
Red Flash
$2.79
Rootbeer Bottle
$2.79
Sprite
$2.79
Sweet Tea
$2.79
TO GO Cup
$0.50
Usweet Tea
$2.79
Water
Water TO GO
$0.50
Thank You & God Bless
