Julio’s BBQ & Grill 501 S GETTY ST

Menudo

Small Menudo (Friday & Saturday ONLY)

$9.00
Large Menudo (Friday & Saturday ONLY)

$11.00

$11.00

Breakfast

Additional Items

Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side Country Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$3.29

Side Potatoes

$2.49

Side Sausage

$3.29

Single Pancake

$3.29

Breakfast Platters

Almuerzo Grande

$12.00

Chicharron Egg Plate

$10.29

Chorizo Egg Plate

$10.29

French Toast

$7.00
Huevos Rancheros

$10.29

$10.29

Machacado Plate

$10.29
Migas Plate

$10.29

$10.29

Oatmeal

$7.00
Pancake Plate

$10.29

$10.00
Tatema Plate

$11.00

$11.00

Toaster Sandwich

$5.00

Waffle

$7.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Egg

$2.89

Bacon Taco

$2.89

Bean Bacon

$2.89

Bean Cheese

$2.89

Bean Chorizo

$2.89

Bean Egg

$2.89

Bean Ham

$2.89

Bean Potato

$2.89

Bean Sausage

$2.89

Bean Taco

$2.89

Cheese Taco

$3.00

Chicharron a la Mex

$4.00

Chicharron Bean

$4.00

Chicharron Egg

$4.00

Chicharron Ranchera

$4.00

Chorizo Egg

$2.89

Country Sausage Bean

$4.00

Country Sausage Egg

$4.00

Country Sausage Potato

$4.00

Egg Cheese

$2.89

Egg Taco

$2.89

Ham Egg

$2.89

Ham Potato

$2.89

Potato Bacon

$2.89

Potato Cheese

$2.89

Potato Chorizo

$2.89

Potato Egg

$2.89

Potato Ranchera

$2.89

Potato Sausage

$2.89

Potato Taco

$2.89

Sausage Egg

$2.89

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$5.00

Meat Lovers

$12.00

Mexican Omelette

$12.00

Vegetable Lovers

$12.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Specialty Tacos

Andy's

$4.00

Avocado Taco

$3.79

Bistek Ranchero Taco

$4.00

Brisket Taco

$4.00

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.00

El Campeon

$12.00

Big flour tortilla

Guacamole Taco

$3.79
Hobbs

$3.79

$3.79

Jimmy

$3.79

Machacado Taco

$4.00

Mark's

$4.00

Migas Taco

$3.79

Picadillo Taco

$4.00

Sausage Wrap

$4.00

Tatema Taco

$4.00

Trashcan

$12.00

Big flour tortilla

Lunch

A-la-Carte

1/2 Super Portugese Tortillas

$8.00

Burrito

$12.00

ground beef, chili & cheese

Chalupa Plate

$8.00

2 Chalupas no sides

Chalupas Compuestas

$9.00

Fajita Taco

$4.00

bell peppers, grilled onion

Single Chalupa

$2.89

Single Chalupa Compuesta

$3.79

Single Enchilada

$2.89

Single Taco

$2.89

Single Taco a la Plancha

$3.00

Super Portuguese Tortillas

$13.00

Super Taco

$12.00

Tacos a la Plancha

$10.00

3 tacos, lettuce, tomato, onion

Additional Items

1 Slice Bread

$1.00

1 Slice of Toast

$1.00

Bag of Ice

$2.49

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chile Torreado

$1.00

Dinner Salad

$2.99

garden salad, tomato, cheese

Dozen Tortillas

$4.50

Fiery Patty

$4.00

Fish Filet

$4.99

Fresh Whole Jalapeno

$0.79

Fries

$2.49

Hamburger Patty

$3.50

Potato Chips

$1.50

Side Bbq Sauce

$1.50

Side Bell Pepper

$1.50

Side Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.60

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Side of Beans

$2.49

Side of Bread

$2.49

Side of Cheese

$2.49

Side of Green Beans

$2.49

Side of Guac

$3.49

Side of Potato Salad

$2.49

Side of Ranchera Sauce

$2.49

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Sour Cream

$2.49

Side Onion

$1.50

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Pico de gallo

$3.49

Side Sliced Avoc

$3.49

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Side Toast

$2.49

Side Tomato

$1.50

Side White Gravy

$1.50

Single Tortilla

$0.50

Sm Guac/ Pico Tortilla Bowl

$3.49

Taco Salad Shell

$2.00

Side Grilled Onion

$1.50

Side Grilled Peppers

$1.50

American Fare

1/2 Fish Plate

$10.00

Fries. Tartar Sauce

Catfish Plate

$14.00

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

$13.00

Chicken Strip Plate

$12.00

Fries, White Gravy

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

topped w/ grilled onion

Pepper Cheese Steak

$13.00

Ribeye Steak

$14.00

Appetizers

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.59

1/2 Quesadillas

$8.00

1/2 Super Nachos

$4.59

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Quesadillas

$14.00

Queso & Chips

$9.00
Super Nachos

$9.00

$9.00

TX Cheese Fries

$9.00

Bbq Plates

Brisket Plate

$13.00

2 sides

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.00

Brisket & Sausage

Sausage Plate

$13.00

2 sides

Desserts

Choco Flan (Whole)

$32.00
2 day advance notice

$32.00

2 day advance notice

Chocolate Cream Pie (Whole)

$27.00
2 day advance notice

$27.00

2 day advance notice

Coconut Cream Pie (Whole)

$27.00
2 day advance notice

$27.00

2 day advance notice

Key Lime Pie (Whole)

$27.00
2 day advance notice

$27.00

2 day advance notice

Slice Choco Flan

$5.49

Slice Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.49

Slice Coconut Cream Pie

$5.49

Slice Key Lime Pie

$5.49

Family Packs

BBQ Family Pack

$95.99

Carne Guisada Family Pack

$95.99

Enchilada Family Pack

$60.00

Fajitas Family Pack

$95.99

House Specialties

Bistek Ranchero Plate

$12.00

Carne Guisada Plate

$12.00
Enchilada Plate

$11.00

$11.00
Especial de Casa

$16.00

$16.00
Fajita Plate

$14.00

$14.00

Fajitas for 2

$28.00

Grilled Fish A La Mexicana

$14.00
Julio Special

$13.00

$13.00
Mexican Plate

$11.00

$11.00

Picadillo Plate

$12.00
Pollo Con Queso

$13.00

$13.00

Taco Plate

$11.00
Tampiquena

$16.00

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

plain & dry

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni

Meats By The Pound

1/2 Lb Brisket

$10.00

1/2 Lb Fajitas

$10.00

1/2 Lb Sausage

$8.00

1/2 Lb Tatema

$7.00

Lb Brisket

$20.00

Lb Fajitas

$20.00

Lb Sausage

$15.00

Lb Tatema

$12.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, avocado, bacon,egg

Garden Salad

$10.00

Guacamole Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Caliente Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Melt Sandwich

$11.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Fiery Burger

$11.00

peppers, onion, cheese mixed in meat

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

$11.00

Hamburger

$10.00

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion , pick

Jr Bbq Sandwich

$3.99

chopped, onion, pickles, bbq sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

To Go Salsas & More....

160z Rice

$6.49

16oz Borracho Beans

$6.99

16oz Carne Guisada

$18.00

16oz Enchilada Sauce

$6.00

16oz Green Beans

$6.49

16oz Green Sauce

$6.49

16oz Guac

$20.00

16oz Pico de gallo

$15.00

16oz Potato Salad

$6.49

16oz Quseso w/ Med. Chips

$16.00

16oz Ranchera Sauce

$12.00

16oz Red Suace

$6.49

16oz Refried Beans

$6.49

32oz Borracho Beans

$12.49

32oz Carne Guisada

$35.00

32oz Enchilada Sauce

$10.00

32oz Green Beans

$10.00

32oz Green Sauce

$10.00

32oz Guac

$32.00

32oz Pico de gallo

$21.00

32oz Potato Salad

$10.00

32oz Queso w/ Med. Chips

$32.00

32oz Ranchera Sauce

$20.00

32oz Red Sauce

$10.00

32oz Refried Beans

$10.00

32oz Rice

$10.00

8oz Green Sauce

$3.49

8oz Red Sauce

$3.49

Dozen Enchiladas

$24.00

Lg Chips

$10.00

Med Chips

$7.00

Small Chips

$3.49

Beverages

1/2 Tea

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Big Red Bottle

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Coke

$2.79

Coke Bottle

$2.79

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.79

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Dasani Water

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.79

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Monster

$3.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Red Flash

$2.79

Rootbeer Bottle

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

TO GO Cup

$0.50

Usweet Tea

$2.79

Water

$0.50

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You & God Bless

Location

501 S GETTY ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

