DINNER

ENTREES

THE BIG STEPPE ONE

$64.00

THE CARAVAN

$19.00

THE DYNASTY

$30.00

THE MERMAID

$18.00

THE PIRACY

$16.00

THE SILK ROAD

$20.00Out of stock

THE STEPPE ONE

$24.00

THE STEPPE TWO

$18.00

THE TOSHIO IN BUSAN

$18.00

DESSERTS

THE STICKY CLOUD

$18.00

BAR

BOTTLED BEER

Lindemans Framboise Raspberry Lambic Beer

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

Super Fruit Hard Cider

$9.00

Modern Times Coconut Stout

$9.00

Liquid Candy Hazy IPA

$9.00

MadeWest West coast Pale Ale

$9.00

LOW ABV

OLD WHITE OAK FASHIONED

$13.00

PEACH LEMON DROP

$13.00

NEGRONI

$11.00Out of stock

PEACH BELLINI

$13.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

GHARA-FUZZI

$8.00

GINGER CITRON MULE

$13.00

RED WINE

OMEN CAB

$9.00

DOM DU CHENE-NIELUCCIO

$9.00

SANCERRE RED

$9.00

LAVAU RASTEAU

$9.00

SAKE BOTTLE

Heavensake Junmai Ginjo Bottle

$90.00

Heavensake Daiginjo Bottle

$185.00

Moon Bloom Bottle

$90.00

SAKE BTG

HEAVENSAKE JUMAI GINJO

$15.00

MOONBLOOM

$15.00

SOJU BOTTLE

Iichicko

$39.00

Won Mae Plum Liqueur

$30.00

Seoul Night

$30.00

Golden Barley 17

$30.00

Pungjeuong

$69.00

Yokaichi Mugi

$36.00

Nankai White Oak

$80.00

Jinro

$14.00

Amakusa IMO

$80.00

Amakusa Mugi

$50.00

Amakusa Aged 10 yr

$85.00

SOJU BTG

SEOUL NIGHT

$6.00

GOLDEN BARELY

$6.00

WON MAE PLUM LIQUEUR

$6.00

AMAKUSA MUGI

$6.00

AMAKUSA IMO

$6.00

AMAKUSA 10YR

$13.00

PUNGJEONGSAGYE

$11.50

YOKAICHI MUGI

$6.00

IICHIKO

$6.00

SOJU COCKTAILS

MOUNT YOSHINO

$14.00

LOST SEOUL

$14.00

SOJU SALAD

$14.00

MIX 'N' MATCHA

$18.00

WHITE WINE

2019 CAVE DE RIBEAUVILLE RIESLING

$9.00

2021 DOM DE LE VILLAUDIERE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

RED WINE BOTTLE

OMEN CAB

$45.00

DOM DU CHENE-NIELUCCIO

$30.00

SANCERRE RED

$45.00

LAVAU RASTEAU

$40.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

2019 CAVE DE RIBEAUVILLE RIESLING

$40.00

2021 DOM DE LE VILLAUDIERE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$40.00

N/A BEVERAGE

SODA

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

Soda Water Bottle

$9.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

LUNCH

LUNCH BOX MENU

SPICY PORK

$13.00

GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

SPICY PORK SEAWEED ROLL

$12.00

EGG SEAWEED ROLL

$12.00

PAN FRIED DUMPLING

$11.00

LUNCH SUN DAY

SOUP

GALBI-TANG

$20.00

SULLUNG-TANG

$17.00

NOODLE

JJOLMYUN

$14.00

RICE BOWL

GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN

$14.00

SPICY PORK

$14.00

MEAT

GALBIJJIM M

$30.00

BOSSAM M

$30.00

Pork rib

$30.00

STARTER

Kimchi pancake

$12.00

Seafood Pancake

$12.00

Kimchi pancake bacon

$16.00

Kimchi pancake cheese

$16.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Combining the flavors of Northeast Asia, we will serve casual dining food for lunch. For dinner, we will shift towards an upbeat lounge with a focus on small bite plates and sake/shochu infused cocktails.

Website

Location

45 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

