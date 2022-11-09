Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jumbo's Beef & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd.

102

Wichita, KS 67220

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
Vacancy
K Pop

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeño and panko breaded mozzarella sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Beer battered jalapeño filled with cream cheese, cheddar and bacon.

6 Wings

$13.00

Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of: Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle-Maple, Korean BBQ

12 Wings

$25.00

Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of: Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle-Maple, Korean BBQ

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Cornmeal fried zucchini

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Loaded

$9.00

Large basket of fries with choice of: Chili Cheese, Wagyu Meatballs, Korean BBQ Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sauce

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Italian Salad

$8.00

Chopped salad with salami, onion, tomato, olives, mozzarella, oregano vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg with onion, tomato, bacon and smoked blue cheese dressing.

Chili

$6.00

Wagyu Beef Chili - no beans chili with a special blend of spices. Smoked cheddar, sour cream and green onions on top

Sandwiches

Jumbo's Beef

$10.00

Housemade braised beef sliced thin on Italian roll. Giardinera +$1 Hot Peppers +$1 Make it Wet!

Italian Sausage

$10.00

Spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, red bell peppers and tomato sauce on Italian roll

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

Pastrami sliced thick with sauerkraut and thousand island on rye bread.

Wagyu Meatball

$10.00

Wagyu meatballs with parmesan and marinara on Italian roll.

Firebird

$10.00

Grilled Korean BBQ chicken with apple-cilantro slaw, giardiniera, pickles, crack sauce

Burgers

Vacancy

$12.00

8 ounce patty with Tillamook cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pickle, house sauce on a pretzel bun

Colossal

$14.00

8 ounce patty, 3 ounce thick cut pastrami, sauerkraut, pickle, mustard

Double Barrel

$13.00

8oz Wagyu beef, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, crack sauce

Cheese Bomb

$14.00

8 ounce patty with fried mac n cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

K Pop

$13.00

8 oz Wagyu beef marinated in Korean BBQ sauce with fried egg, mozzarella, crack sauce

Smokestack

$15.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

4oz Wagyu beef with small side of fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

4oz Wagyu beef, Tillamook Cheddar with small side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Tillamook cheddar grilled cheese on rye bread, served with small side of fries

Kids 3pc Wings

$9.00

4 piece breaded wings with choice: Buffalo BBQ Chipotle-Maple Korean BBQ

4 Chicken Tenders

$9.50Out of stock

Sweets

Chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!

Wunder Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Beverages

Water

Pop

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Bottled H2O/Canned Soda

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Habitude Coffee

$5.00

Sauces

Cup Sauce

$6.00

Pint Sauce

$10.00

Quart Sauce

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$9.00

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Off-site Catering

Delivery Fee

$35.00

Jumbo's T-Shirt

Jumbo's T-Shirt Mens

$20.00

Jumbo's T-Shirt Womens

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our goal at Jumbo's Beef is to make the best darn Italian beef sandwich you ever had. We know how to do this, too. With fresh, wholesome ingredients and lots of TLC. From the slow braised beef to the flown in Chicago made bread we serve them on - your best experience is our priority.

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., 102, Wichita, KS 67220

Jumbo's Beef image
Jumbo's Beef image
Jumbo's Beef image

