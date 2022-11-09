Jumbo's Beef & Brew
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our goal at Jumbo's Beef is to make the best darn Italian beef sandwich you ever had. We know how to do this, too. With fresh, wholesome ingredients and lots of TLC. From the slow braised beef to the flown in Chicago made bread we serve them on - your best experience is our priority.
Location
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., 102, Wichita, KS 67220
Gallery