Jumpin' Jax House of Food Downtown
No reviews yet
20 W Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
7" Pizza
10" PIZZA
10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY
Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).
10" The FIVE
Your choice of 5 items.
10" The VEGGIE PATCH
Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.
10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.
10" CAVEMAN
House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken & ham
10"That's a Spicy Pizza Pie
10" JJQ Chicken Pizza
10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA
10" Supreme Pizza
10" Kick it up BLT Pizza
14" PIZZA
14" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY
Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).
14" The FIVE
Your choice of 5 items.
14" The VEGGIE PATCH
Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.
14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.
14" CAVEMAN
House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken, & ham.
14" That's a spicy pizza pie
14 JJQ Chicken Pizza
14" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA
14" Supreme Pizza
14" Kick It Up BLT Pizza
Family Special Lg Cheese &
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
This Bird Can't Fly
Seasoned turkey burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, JAX sauce, our tangy slaw, & fried avocado.
The Flippy Floppy
Battered cod filet, served in a toasted brioche roll topped with our house made tangy slaw, pickle chips, & our remoulade sauce.
The Shroom
Marinated portobello mushroom, served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.
The Jax Grilled Cheese
A blend of Swiss, American, Mozzarella, & Muenster cheeses, topped with pecanwood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, & avocado.
Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich
Plain Hotdog
Shy Dog
Our version of a taste of Chicago. All beef frank hotdog, topped with neon relish, mustard, tomato, chopped red onion, sport pepper, & celery salt, served on a brioche bun.
Slaw Dog
All beef hotdog, topped with house sweet tangy slaw and served on a brioche bun.
Chili Dog
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
Chicken salad Sliders
THE all american DOG
Holiday Dinner Special Roasted Turkey breast
SALADS
Jumpin' Jax Salad
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
Greek Chicken Salad
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
Homemade Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & grilled chicken.
Caribbean Chicken Salad
WRAPS
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Jumpin Jax Salad wrap
Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap
BURGERS
The DUVAL
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Jumpin' Jax Burger
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
"AIR THANG" Burger
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
Black & Bleu burger
Which Came First Burger
Topped with a fried egg & avocado with our house-made garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion
The Smoke House Burger
Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushroom, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
JAX Philly Burger
HOF Dyamite Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with melted cheddar, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Protein Stack beef
Jax Patty Melt
Jumpin Beyond Burger
Jax Burger or Yard Bird Family Deal
CHICKEN
The 904 CLUB
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
Carribean Chicken Sandwich
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
The YARD BIRD
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Protein Stack chicken
SIDES
Cauliflower Bites
JAX Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Jax Onion Rings
HOF Seasoned Chips
Ultimate Bacon Blue cheese chips
Mac N cheese
Zucchini Fries
Sweet Tangy Slaw
HOF Pasta Salad
Sweet Fries
Side Salad
Side Caesar
JAX Cheezy Bread STIX w/Marinara
JAX Housemade Chili
Soup of the Day
Loaded Cheese Chips
Loaded Jumpin Cheese Fries
HOF Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli
BEVERAGES
Large Fountain Drink
Bottle Water
Water
Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Milk
Orange Fanta bottled
Pineapple Fanta bottled
Honest Kids Apple Juice
Coke in the bottle
IBC Root Beer
Coffee
Hot Tea
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Pine Apple
Orange Juice
Honest Kids Fruit Punch
Fair Life Chocolate milk
Espresso Drinks
DESSERTS
7" Breakfast Pizzas
10" Breakfast Pizzas
14" Breakfast Pizzas
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
