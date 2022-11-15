Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
American

Jumpin' Jax House of Food Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

20 W Adams Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumpin' Jax Burger
Chicken Tenders
Jumpin' Jax Salad

7" Pizza

7" Jumpin Cheezy

$7.49

10" PIZZA

10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

$10.49

Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).

10" The FIVE

10" The FIVE

$15.49

Your choice of 5 items.

10" The VEGGIE PATCH

10" The VEGGIE PATCH

$14.49

Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.49

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.

10" CAVEMAN

10" CAVEMAN

$17.49

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken & ham

10"That's a Spicy Pizza Pie

$14.49

10" JJQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.49

10" Supreme Pizza

$15.49

10" Kick it up BLT Pizza

$14.49

14" PIZZA

14" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

14" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

$14.99

Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).

14" The FIVE

14" The FIVE

$19.49

Your choice of 5 items.

14" The VEGGIE PATCH

14" The VEGGIE PATCH

$18.99

Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.99

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.

14" CAVEMAN

14" CAVEMAN

$20.99

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken, & ham.

14" That's a spicy pizza pie

$18.99

14 JJQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

14" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

14" Supreme Pizza

$18.99

14" Kick It Up BLT Pizza

$18.49

Family Special Lg Cheese &

$33.99

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

This Bird Can't Fly

This Bird Can't Fly

$12.29

Seasoned turkey burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, JAX sauce, our tangy slaw, & fried avocado.

The Flippy Floppy

The Flippy Floppy

$12.69

Battered cod filet, served in a toasted brioche roll topped with our house made tangy slaw, pickle chips, & our remoulade sauce.

The Shroom

The Shroom

$9.99

Marinated portobello mushroom, served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Black bean burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.

The Jax Grilled Cheese

The Jax Grilled Cheese

$8.49

A blend of Swiss, American, Mozzarella, & Muenster cheeses, topped with pecanwood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, & avocado.

Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich

$9.99

Plain Hotdog

$6.49
Shy Dog

Shy Dog

$7.99

Our version of a taste of Chicago. All beef frank hotdog, topped with neon relish, mustard, tomato, chopped red onion, sport pepper, & celery salt, served on a brioche bun.

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, topped with house sweet tangy slaw and served on a brioche bun.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$7.99

All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.

Chicken salad Sliders

$8.50

THE all american DOG

$8.50

Holiday Dinner Special Roasted Turkey breast

$49.00

SALADS

Jumpin' Jax Salad

Jumpin' Jax Salad

$11.99

House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.49

House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & grilled chicken.

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$11.99

WRAPS

Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap

Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.

Wrap Greek Chicken Salad

Wrap Greek Chicken Salad

$10.29

House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.29

Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.

Jumpin Jax Salad wrap

$10.29

Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

BURGERS

The DUVAL

The DUVAL

$15.99

Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Jumpin' Jax Burger

Jumpin' Jax Burger

$10.99

Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

"AIR THANG" Burger

"AIR THANG" Burger

$13.99

Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.

Black & Bleu burger

$13.99
Which Came First Burger

Which Came First Burger

$13.49

Topped with a fried egg & avocado with our house-made garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion

The Smoke House Burger

The Smoke House Burger

$13.49

Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Topped with sautéed mushroom, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

JAX Philly Burger

$12.49

HOF Dyamite Burger

$12.49
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Topped with melted cheddar, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Protein Stack beef

$13.99

Jax Patty Melt

$13.99

Jumpin Beyond Burger

$13.99

Jax Burger or Yard Bird Family Deal

$25.00

CHICKEN

The 904 CLUB

The 904 CLUB

$13.49

Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.

Carribean Chicken Sandwich

Carribean Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.

The YARD BIRD

The YARD BIRD

$12.29

House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.

Protein Stack chicken

$13.99

KIDS

MINI JAX W/Cheese BURGERS

MINI JAX W/Cheese BURGERS

$6.99
MINI Hot Dogs

MINI Hot Dogs

$5.49
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches

MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$6.99
KIDS Chicken Tenders

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.99
KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Free kids meal (citizenship award)

8" KIDS PIZZA

$6.99

SIDES

Cauliflower Bites

$6.79
JAX Fries

JAX Fries

$4.49
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49

Jax Onion Rings

$6.99

HOF Seasoned Chips

$3.49

Ultimate Bacon Blue cheese chips

$5.99

Mac N cheese

$5.49

Zucchini Fries

$6.79Out of stock
Sweet Tangy Slaw

Sweet Tangy Slaw

$2.49

HOF Pasta Salad

$2.99+
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$6.79
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.49
JAX Cheezy Bread STIX w/Marinara

JAX Cheezy Bread STIX w/Marinara

$6.49
JAX Housemade Chili

JAX Housemade Chili

$4.49+

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Loaded Cheese Chips

$5.00

Loaded Jumpin Cheese Fries

$5.50

HOF Steamed Broccoli

$2.79

Steamed Broccoli

$2.79

BEVERAGES

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.50

Water

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.50

Kids Milk

$3.00
Orange Fanta bottled

Orange Fanta bottled

$2.50
Pineapple Fanta bottled

Pineapple Fanta bottled

$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.50
Coke in the bottle

Coke in the bottle

$2.50
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pine Apple

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Fair Life Chocolate milk

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Epresso

$2.50

DESSERTS

Small Double Fudge Brownie

Small Double Fudge Brownie

$2.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Oatmeal Rasin

Oatmeal Rasin

$0.50

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$1.50

Slice of Home Cake

$5.99
Cup of Ice Cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.50

Sweet Pete's Individual Caramels

$0.10Out of stock

Sweet Pete's Chocolate Bars

$4.50Out of stock

First responder gift card

$15.00

DEB'S PIES

Deb's White chocolate pie

$20.00

Slice of Strawberry

$3.00

Slice of Peanut butter

$3.00

7" Breakfast Pizzas

7" The Smokin Sweet Onion

$8.00

7" The Breakfast Cheesy

$7.00

7" The Breakfast Veggie Patch

$9.50

7"Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$9.50

7" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$9.50

7" The Giddy Up

$9.50

10" Breakfast Pizzas

10"" The Smokin Sweet onion Pizza

$12.00

10" The Breakfast cheesy

$10.00

10" Breakfast veggie patch

$13.00

10" Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$13.50

10" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$13.50

10" The Giddy Up

$13.50

14" Breakfast Pizzas

14" The Smokin Sweet onion Pizza

$16.00

14" The breakfast Cheesy

$14.00

14" Breakfast Veggie Patch

$16.50

14" Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$16.50

14" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$16.50

14" Giddy Up

$16.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

YO Adrian

$7.50

The Eye Opener

$7.50

Sweet & Saucy Chick

$9.00

The Right side of the bed

$9.50

I smell Bacon

$8.00

Ultimate Jumpin BLT

$7.00

Jumpin Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Jumpin Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Jumpin Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Wraps

Good morning Friend

$8.00

The Wake me up

$8.50

The Energizer

$8.50

Drag through the garden

$8.50

Breakfast Sides

Southern style Grits

$2.50+

Extra Cheesy Grits

$3.00+

seasoned hash potatoes

$2.50

Two eggs any style

$2.50

Side of bacon

$2.50

sausage patty

$2.50

one egg

$1.50

Hash Bowls

Sunrise Bowl

$10.00

The Classic

$9.50

Steak house bowl

$11.50

Specials

2.5 LBS OF TURKEY BREAST MEAL SERVES 6-8 PEOPLE

$49.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

COME IN and ENJOY!

Website

Location

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Directions

Gallery
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image
Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bellwether
orange star4.6 • 1,026
117 West Forsyth Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Vale Food Co. - Jacksonville
orange starNo Reviews
90 Riverside Ave #603 Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
orange starNo Reviews
1076 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonvile, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,605
3556 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
orange star4.5 • 215
3837 Southside Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Bellwether
orange star4.6 • 1,026
117 West Forsyth Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Southbank
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Southside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston