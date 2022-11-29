Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Sandwiches

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

1,149 Reviews

$$

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

10" PIZZA

10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

$10.49

Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).

10" The FIVE

10" The FIVE

$15.49

Your choice of 5 items.

10" The VEGGIE PATCH

10" The VEGGIE PATCH

$14.49

Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.49

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.

10" CAVEMAN

10" CAVEMAN

$17.49

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken & ham

10"That's a Spicy Pizza Pie

$14.49

10" JJQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

10" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.49

1 Large Slice of pizza (2 topping)

$3.49

1 Large slice of pizza with a drink

$6.49

14" PIZZA

14" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

14" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY

$14.99

Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).

14" The FIVE

14" The FIVE

$19.49

Your choice of 5 items.

14" The VEGGIE PATCH

14" The VEGGIE PATCH

$18.99

Roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, & tomatoes.

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.99

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, pineapple chunks, ham, bacon, & house made BBQ sauce.

14" CAVEMAN

14" CAVEMAN

$20.99

House made pizza sauce, topped with our JAX cheese blend, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef, grilled chicken, & ham.

14" That's a spicy pizza pie

$18.99

14 JJQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

14" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

This Bird Can't Fly

This Bird Can't Fly

$12.29

Seasoned turkey burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, JAX sauce, our tangy slaw, & fried avocado.

The Flippy Floppy

The Flippy Floppy

$12.69

Battered cod filet, served in a toasted brioche roll topped with our house made tangy slaw, pickle chips, & our remoulade sauce.

The Shroom

The Shroom

$9.99

Marinated portobello mushroom, served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Black bean burger served on a toasted wheat bun, topped with provolone cheese, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & honey balsamic grilled onion.

The Jax Grilled Cheese

The Jax Grilled Cheese

$8.49

A blend of Swiss, American, Mozzarella, & Muenster cheeses, topped with pecanwood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, & avocado.

Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich

$9.99
Shy Dog

Shy Dog

$7.99

Our version of a taste of Chicago. All beef frank hotdog, topped with neon relish, mustard, tomato, chopped red onion, sport pepper, & celery salt, served on a brioche bun.

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, topped with house sweet tangy slaw and served on a brioche bun.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$7.99

All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.

SALADS

Jumpin' Jax Salad

Jumpin' Jax Salad

$11.99

House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.49

House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & grilled chicken.

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$11.99

Hot Honey Chicken Cesar

$12.00Out of stock

WRAPS

Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap

Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.

Wrap Greek Chicken Salad

Wrap Greek Chicken Salad

$10.29

House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.29

Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.

Jumpin Jax Salad wrap

$10.29

Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

BURGERS

The DUVAL

The DUVAL

$15.99

Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Jumpin' Jax Burger

Jumpin' Jax Burger

$10.99

Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

"AIR THANG" Burger

"AIR THANG" Burger

$13.99

Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.

Black & Bleu burger

$13.99
Which Came First Burger

Which Came First Burger

$13.49

Topped with a fried egg & avocado with our house-made garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion

The Smoke House Burger

The Smoke House Burger

$13.49

Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Topped with sautéed mushroom, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

JAX Philly Burger

$12.49

HOF Dyamite Burger

$12.49
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Topped with melted cheddar, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Pimiento Burger

$10.00

Jumpin Beyond Burger

$13.50

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.49Out of stock

Cavemen Burger

$15.00

CHICKEN

The 904 CLUB

The 904 CLUB

$13.29

Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.

Carribean Chicken Sandwich

Carribean Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.

The YARD BIRD

The YARD BIRD

$12.29

House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.

KIDS

MINI JAX W/Cheese BURGERS

MINI JAX W/Cheese BURGERS

$6.99
MINI Hot Dogs

MINI Hot Dogs

$5.49
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches

MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$6.99
KIDS Chicken Tenders

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.99
KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Free kids meal (citizenship award)

8" KIDS PIZZA

$6.99

SIDES

Avocado Bites

Avocado Bites

$6.50Out of stock

Cauliflower Bites

$6.79
JAX Fries

JAX Fries

$4.49
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49

Jax Onion Rings

$6.99

HOF Seasoned chips

$3.49

Ultimate Bacon Blue cheese chips

$5.99

Mac N cheese

$5.49
Sweet Tangy Slaw

Sweet Tangy Slaw

$2.49

HOF Pasta Salad

$2.99+
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$6.79
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.49
JAX Cheezy Bread STIX w/Marinara

JAX Cheezy Bread STIX w/Marinara

$6.49
JAX Housemade Chili

JAX Housemade Chili

$4.49+

Loaded Jumpin Cheese Fries

$5.50
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Broccoli

$2.79

BEVERAGES

Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.50

Water

Can Cokes

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.50
Orange Fanta bottled

Orange Fanta bottled

$2.50

FB free drink (Jaguars)

Strawberry Fanta bottled

Strawberry Fanta bottled

$2.50
Pineapple Fanta bottled

Pineapple Fanta bottled

$2.50
Grape Fanta bottle

Grape Fanta bottle

$2.50
Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.50
Coke in the bottle

Coke in the bottle

$2.50
Organic Root beer

Organic Root beer

$2.50
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pine Apple

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Huberts Lemonade

$3.00

Dasani Sparkling Berry water

$2.50

Dasani Sparkling Lime water

$2.50

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

DESSERTS

Double Fudge Brownie

Double Fudge Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Snicker Doodle Cookie

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$1.00

Brownie

$3.00

Slice of Home Cake

$5.00
Cup of Ice Cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$2.50

Free Desserts (Email Club)

First responder gift card

$15.00

7" Breakfast Pizzas

7" The Smokin Sweet Onion

$8.00

7" The Breakfast Cheesy

$7.00

7" The Breakfast Veggie Patch

$9.50

7"Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$9.50

7" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$9.50

7" The Giddy Up

$9.50

10" Breakfast Pizzas

10"" The Smokin Sweet onion Pizza

$12.00

10" The Breakfast cheesy

$10.00

10" Breakfast veggie patch

$13.00

10" Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$13.50

10" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$13.50

10" The Giddy Up

$13.50

14" Breakfast Pizzas

14" The Smokin Sweet onion Pizza

$16.00

14" The breakfast Cheesy

$14.00

14" Breakfast Veggie Patch

$16.50

14" Meaty Breakfast Pizza Pie

$16.50

14" You Talkin to me Breakfast pizza

$16.50

14" Giddy Up

$16.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

YO Adrian

$7.50

The Eye Opener

$7.50

Sweet & Saucy Chick

$9.00

The Right side of the bed

$9.50

I smell Bacon

$8.00

Ultimate Jumpin BLT

$7.00

Jumpin Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Jumpin Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Jumpin Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Wraps

Good morning Friend

$8.00

The Wake me up

$8.50

The Energizer

$8.50

Drag through the garden

$8.50

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$2.50+

Southern style Grits

$2.50

Extra Cheesy Grits

$3.00+

seasoned hash potatoes

$2.50

Two eggs any style

$2.50

Side of bacon

$2.50

sausage patty

$2.50

one egg

$1.50

Hash Bowls

Sunrise Bowl

$10.00

The Classic

$9.50

Steak house bowl

$11.50

Sweets

Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Pistacio Muffin

$5.00

Danish

$4.50

Small Chocolate Muffin

$2.50

Small Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Small Banana Muffin

$2.50

Small Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Scone

$2.50

White Chocolate Scone

$2.50

Sticky Buns

$5.00

Cinnamon rolls

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

COME IN and ENJOY!

Location

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Directions

