Junbi Princeton
27 witherspoon st
princeton, NJ 08542
COLD MILKY MATCHA
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
[NEW] Cold Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot
Cold Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
COLD REFRESHING MATCHA
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Cold Straight Up**
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form
Cold Daily Ceremonial**
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**
Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**
Premium matcha & real strawberries
Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**
Our signature premium matcha & real mangoes
BLENDED DRINKS
[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Blended
Real pumpkin purée blended with spices & fresh vanilla cream
[NEW] Vanilla w/ Milk Blended
Blended fresh vanilla cream
[NEW] Dirty Matcha Blended
Premium matcha blended with vanilla cream & a double shot of espresso
Matcha w/ Milk Blended**
Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream
Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**
Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream
Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**
Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream
Coffee w/ Milk Blended**
Coffee pulled from our Junbi coffee beans blended w/ vanilla cream
HOT MATCHA
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
[NEW] Hot Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot
Hot Straight Up**
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form
Hot Ceremonial**
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Hot Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk**
Real strawberries & our signature premium matcha
Hot Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha**
Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit
Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh Dairy
Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk**
Real mangoes & our signature premium matcha
Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup
COLD MATCHA LATTES
[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot
Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot
Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot
Rose Water Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot
Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot
Dirty Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot
HOT MATCHA LATTES
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot
Hot Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot
Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot
Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot
Hot Dirty Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot
COLD MILKY CLASSICS
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy
Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy
Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy
Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea, real lychee, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Cold Oolong w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy
COLD REFRESHING CLASSICS
HOT CLASSICS
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy
Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy
Hot Jasmine w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy
Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
Hot Peach Lemonade Green Tea**
Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice
Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**
Loose leaf Green tea, real yuzu, & real dragonfruit
Hot Oolong w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy
Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy
COLD NON-CAFFEINATED
Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly
Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba
Cold Strawberry Milk**
Fresh dairy & real strawberries
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
HOT NON-CAFFEINATED
Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly
Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba
Hot Strawberry Milk**
Fresh dairy & real strawberries
Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
COLD COFFEE
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Cold Strawberry Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Cold Rose Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy
Cold Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Cold Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy
Cold Americano**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi coffee beans
Iced Coffee (Drip)**
Cold drip coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans
Cold Brew Coffee**
Iced cold brew coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans
HOT COFFEE
[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy
Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy
Hot Rose Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy
Hot Latte**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy
Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy
Hot Americano**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Espresso**
Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Hot Coffee (Drip)**
Hot drip coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans
SOFT SERVE
Matcha Soft Serve**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha
Matcha Affogato**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and a matcha shot.
Espresso Affogato**
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and an espresso shot.
Vanilla Soft Serve***
Made with fresh milk & vanilla.
Matcha Vanilla Swirl***
Premium matcha soft serve swirled with creamy vanilla.