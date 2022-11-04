Junbi imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Junbi Princeton

review star

No reviews yet

27 witherspoon st

princeton, NJ 08542

Popular Items

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

COLD MILKY MATCHA

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Cold Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.25

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75Out of stock

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

COLD REFRESHING MATCHA

Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Cold Straight Up**

$4.25

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Cold Daily Ceremonial**

$5.25

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**

$6.50

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**

$5.50

Premium matcha & real strawberries

Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**

$5.50

Our signature premium matcha & real mangoes

BLENDED DRINKS

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Blended

$6.25Out of stock

Real pumpkin purée blended with spices & fresh vanilla cream

[NEW] Vanilla w/ Milk Blended

$6.00

Blended fresh vanilla cream

[NEW] Dirty Matcha Blended

$6.25

Premium matcha blended with vanilla cream & a double shot of espresso

Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream

Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Coffee w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Coffee pulled from our Junbi coffee beans blended w/ vanilla cream

HOT MATCHA

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Hot Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot

Hot Straight Up**

$4.25

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Hot Ceremonial**

$5.25

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Hot Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.25

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk**

$5.50

Real strawberries & our signature premium matcha

Hot Peach Lemonade Matcha**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha**

$6.50

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh Dairy

Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk**

$5.50

Real mangoes & our signature premium matcha

Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

COLD MATCHA LATTES

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot

Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Rose Water Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Dirty Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

HOT MATCHA LATTES

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Hot Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

COLD MILKY CLASSICS

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Oolong tea, real lychee, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

COLD REFRESHING CLASSICS

Cold Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

$5.50

Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Cold Strawberry Jasmine Tea**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine Tea & real strawberries

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

$6.00

Loose leaf Green tea, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit

HOT CLASSICS

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Hot Jasmine w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Hot Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

$5.50

Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

$6.00

Loose leaf Green tea, real yuzu, & real dragonfruit

Hot Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

COLD NON-CAFFEINATED

Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly

Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.25Out of stock

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Cold Strawberry Milk**

$5.25

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.25

Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

HOT NON-CAFFEINATED

Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly

Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.25Out of stock

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Hot Strawberry Milk**

$5.25

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.25

A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

COLD COFFEE

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Cold Latte**

$5.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Cold Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy

Cold Americano**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi coffee beans

Iced Coffee (Drip)**

$3.75Out of stock

Cold drip coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans

Cold Brew Coffee**

$3.75Out of stock

Iced cold brew coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans

HOT COFFEE

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Hot Latte**

$5.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy

Hot Americano**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Espresso**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Coffee (Drip)**

$3.75

Hot drip coffee made from house-blend Junbi coffee beans

SOFT SERVE

Matcha Soft Serve**

$4.75

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha

Matcha Affogato**

$5.25

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and a matcha shot.

Espresso Affogato**

$5.25

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and an espresso shot.

Vanilla Soft Serve***

$4.75

Made with fresh milk & vanilla.

Matcha Vanilla Swirl***

$4.75

Premium matcha soft serve swirled with creamy vanilla.

RICE BALLS

The Flight**

$9.75Out of stock

Can't decide? Try ALL three!

Salmon**

$3.50

Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed