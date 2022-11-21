Junbi Waikiki
2201 Kalakaua Ave, C120 a/b
Honolulu, HI 96815
MOST POPULAR DRINKS
MATCHA*
Cold POG Matcha*
Premium matcha, real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée パッションオレンジグアバ抹茶 패션프루트 오랜지 구아바 말차
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy いちご抹茶 딸기 말차 라떼
Cold Guava Matcha Fresca*
Premium matcha & all-natural house-made guava purée グアバ抹茶 구아바 말차 프레스카
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha*
Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit 柚ドラゴンフルーツ抹茶 유자 용과 말차 프레스카
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy バニラ抹茶 바닐라 말차 라떼
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca*
Premium matcha & real strawberries いちご抹茶フレスカ 딸기 말차 프레스카
Cold Guava Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, all-natural house-made guava purée, & fresh dairy グアバ抹茶 구아바 말차 라떼
Cold Lilikoi Matcha Fresca*
Premium matcha, real passion fruit purée パッションフルーツ抹茶 리리코이 말차 프레스카
Cold Straight Up*
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form ストレート抹茶 스트레이트 말차
Cold Daily Ceremonial*
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais セレモニアル抹茶 세레모니얼 말차
Cold Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy ミルキー抹茶 말차 라떼
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans 抹茶エスプレッソ 말차 에스프레소 라떼
Hot Straight Up**
Our signature premium matcha in its purest form ストレート抹茶 스트레이트 말차
Hot Ceremonial**
Our highest grade of matcha fit for nobility and Samurais セレモニアル抹茶 세레모니얼 말차
Hot Matcha w/ Milk**
Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy ミルキー抹茶 말차 라떼
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy バニラ抹茶 바닐라 말차 라떼
Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans 抹茶エスプレッソ 말차 에스프레소 라떼
MATCHA LATTES*
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot バニラ抹茶ラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 라떼
Cold Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot 抹茶ラテ 말차 라떼
Cold Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot いちご抹茶ラテ 딸기 말차 라떼
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot バニラ抹茶ラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 라떼
Hot Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot 抹茶ラテ 말차 라떼
Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**
Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot いちご抹茶ラテ 딸기 말차 라떼
LOOSE LEAF TEAS*
Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy ミルキー紅茶 블랙티 라떼
Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy ミルキー緑茶 그린티 라떼
Cold Dirty House Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot エスプレッソ入りミルク紅茶 에스프레소 블랙티 라떼
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea*
Loose leaf Green tea, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit 柚ドラゴンフルーツ緑茶 유자 용과 그린티
Cold POG Green Tea*
Green tea & real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée パションフルーツオレンジグアバ緑茶 (페오구) 패션프루트 오랜지 구아바 그린티
Cold Lilikoi Green Tea*
Green tea & real passion fruit パッションフルーツ緑茶 리리코이 그린티
Cold Guava Black Tea*
House blend Black tea & all-natural house-made guava purée グアバ 紅茶 구아바 브랙티
Cold Strawberry Green Tea*
House blend green tea & real strawberries いちご緑茶 스트로베리 그린티
Cold Strawberry Black Tea*
House blend black tea & real strawberries いちご紅茶 스트로베리 블랙티
Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend Black tea & fresh dairy ミルキー紅茶 블랙티 라떼
Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**
Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy ミルキー緑茶 그린티 라떼
Hot Dirty House Black Tea w/ Milk**
House blend black tea, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot エスプレッソ入りミルク紅茶 에스프레소 블랙티 라떼
NON-CAFFEINATED*
Cold Waikiki Punch*
Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits, spices, & real strawberry guava purée ワイキキパンチ 와이키키 펀치
Cold POG Refresher*
Real passionfruit, orange, & guava パッションフルーツオレンジグアバ 패션 오렌지 구아바 리프레셔
Cold Strawberry Milk**
Fresh dairy & real strawberries いちごミルク 딸기우유
Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly*
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly アーモンドゼリー入りバニラミルク 바닐라밀크 (아몬드젤리)
Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba*
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba ボバ入り砂糖ミルク 흑당 우유 (보바)
Cold Strawberry Hibiscus Tea*
Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits, spices, & real strawberry purée いちごハイビスカス茶 히비스커스 딸기 차
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea*
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. ハイビスカスフルーツ茶 히비스커스 과일 차 This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**
Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly アーモンドゼリー入りバニラミルク 바닐라밀크 (아몬드젤리)
Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**
Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba ボバ入り砂糖ミルク 흑당 우유 (보바)
Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits & spices ハイビスカスフルーツ茶 히비스커스 과일 차 This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
COFFEE*
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Chafee*
Coffee, fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りバニラコーヒーラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 커피
Cold Coffee Chafee*
Coffee, fresh dairy, & a shot of matcha 抹茶コーヒーラテ 말차 샷 커피
Cold Strawberry Vanilla Chafee*
Coffee, fresh dairy, house made strawberry purée, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りいちごバニラコーヒーラテ抹茶 스트로베리 바닐라 말차 커피
Hot Madagascar Vanilla Chafee**
Coffee, fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りバニラコーヒーラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 커피
Hot Coffee Chafee**
Coffee, fresh dairy, & a shot of matcha 抹茶コーヒーラテ 말차 샷 커피
Hot Strawberry Vanilla Chafee**
Coffee, fresh dairy, house made strawberry purée, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りいちごバニラコーヒーラテ抹茶 스트로베리 바닐라 말차 커피
Junbi Matcha Tin (30g) "Buy one 30g tin & get a free drink!"
Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.
Junbi Matcha Tin (80g) "Buy one 80g tin & get two free drinks!"
The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.
Junbi Matcha Tin**
Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.
Junbi Matcha Tin 80g**
The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.
Junbi Waikiki Snapback [Green]**
Your classic snapback just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional.
Junbi Waikiki Dad Hat [Tan]**
Your classic dad hat just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional.
[S] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Small Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[M] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Medium Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[L] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Large Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[XL] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: XL Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[S] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Small Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[M] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Medium Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[L] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: Large Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
[XL] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**
Size: XL Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2201 Kalakaua Ave, C120 a/b, Honolulu, HI 96815