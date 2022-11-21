BG picView gallery

Junbi Waikiki

2201 Kalakaua Ave, C120 a/b

Honolulu, HI 96815

MOST POPULAR DRINKS

Junbi Matcha Tin (30g) "Buy one 30g tin & get a free drink!"

$32.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin (80g) "Buy one 80g tin & get two free drinks!"

$68.00

The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Coconut Milk and Boba

$8.72

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, coconut milk, and boba いちご抹茶 딸기 말차 라떼

Cold POG Matcha Fresca w/ Aloe (Hawaii Exclusive)

$8.48

Premium matcha, aloe, real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée, パッションオレンジグアバ抹茶 패션프루트 오랜지 구아바 말차

Cold Guava Matcha Fresca w/ Lychee (Hawaii Exclusive)

$7.97

Premium matcha, real lychee fruit, all-natural house-made guava purée グアバ抹茶 구아바 말차 프레스카

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte w/ Boba

$8.00

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, boba, & a double matcha shot バニラ抹茶ラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 라떼

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea w/ Aloe

$8.24

Loose leaf Green tea, aloe, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit 柚ドラゴンフルーツ緑茶 유자 용과 그린티

Cold Waikiki Punch w/ Lychee and Aloe (Hawaii Exclusive)

$8.96

Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits, spices, real lychee fruit, aloe & real strawberry guava purée ワイキキパンチ 와이키키 펀치

Cold POG Refresher w/ Lychee and Aloe (Hawaii Exclusive)

$8.96

Real passionfruit, orange, lychee fruit, aloe & guava パッションフルーツオレンジグアバ 패션 오렌지 구아바 리프레셔

Cold Strawberry Milk w/ Boba and Almond Jelly

$8.72

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, boba, and house-made almond jelly いちごミルク 딸기우유

MATCHA*

Cold POG Matcha*

$7.49

Premium matcha, real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée パッションオレンジグアバ抹茶 패션프루트 오랜지 구아바 말차

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.98

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy いちご抹茶 딸기 말차 라떼

Cold Guava Matcha Fresca*

$6.98

Premium matcha & all-natural house-made guava purée グアバ抹茶 구아바 말차 프레스카

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha*

$7.49

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit 柚ドラゴンフルーツ抹茶 유자 용과 말차 프레스카

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.98

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy バニラ抹茶 바닐라 말차 라떼

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca*

$6.75

Premium matcha & real strawberries いちご抹茶フレスカ 딸기 말차 프레스카

Cold Guava Matcha w/ Milk**

$7.25

Premium matcha, all-natural house-made guava purée, & fresh dairy グアバ抹茶 구아바 말차 라떼

Cold Lilikoi Matcha Fresca*

$6.98

Premium matcha, real passion fruit purée パッションフルーツ抹茶 리리코이 말차 프레스카

Cold Straight Up*

$5.98

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form ストレート抹茶 스트레이트 말차

Cold Daily Ceremonial*

$6.25Out of stock

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais セレモニアル抹茶 세레모니얼 말차

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.75

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy ミルキー抹茶 말차 라떼

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$7.49

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans 抹茶エスプレッソ 말차 에스프레소 라떼

Hot Straight Up**

$5.49

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form ストレート抹茶 스트레이트 말차

Hot Ceremonial**

$6.25Out of stock

Our highest grade of matcha fit for nobility and Samurais セレモニアル抹茶 세레모니얼 말차

Hot Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.75

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy ミルキー抹茶 말차 라떼

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.98

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy バニラ抹茶 바닐라 말차 라떼

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$7.49

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans 抹茶エスプレッソ 말차 에스프레소 라떼

MATCHA LATTES*

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$7.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot バニラ抹茶ラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 라떼

Cold Matcha Latte**

$6.98

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot 抹茶ラテ 말차 라떼

Cold Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$7.25

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot いちご抹茶ラテ 딸기 말차 라떼

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$7.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot バニラ抹茶ラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 라떼

Hot Matcha Latte**

$6.98

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot 抹茶ラテ 말차 라떼

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$7.25

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot いちご抹茶ラテ 딸기 말차 라떼

LOOSE LEAF TEAS*

Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**

$6.75

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy ミルキー紅茶 블랙티 라떼

Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**

$6.75

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy ミルキー緑茶 그린티 라떼

Cold Dirty House Black Tea w/ Milk**

$6.98

House blend black tea, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot エスプレッソ入りミルク紅茶 에스프레소 블랙티 라떼

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea*

$7.25

Loose leaf Green tea, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit 柚ドラゴンフルーツ緑茶 유자 용과 그린티

Cold POG Green Tea*

$7.25

Green tea & real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée パションフルーツオレンジグアバ緑茶 (페오구) 패션프루트 오랜지 구아바 그린티

Cold Lilikoi Green Tea*

$6.75

Green tea & real passion fruit パッションフルーツ緑茶 리리코이 그린티

Cold Guava Black Tea*

$6.75

House blend Black tea & all-natural house-made guava purée グアバ 紅茶 구아바 브랙티

Cold Strawberry Green Tea*

$6.75

House blend green tea & real strawberries いちご緑茶 스트로베리 그린티

Cold Strawberry Black Tea*

$6.75

House blend black tea & real strawberries いちご紅茶 스트로베리 블랙티

Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**

$6.75

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy ミルキー紅茶 블랙티 라떼

Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**

$6.75

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy ミルキー緑茶 그린티 라떼

Hot Dirty House Black Tea w/ Milk**

$6.98

House blend black tea, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot エスプレッソ入りミルク紅茶 에스프레소 블랙티 라떼

NON-CAFFEINATED*

Cold Waikiki Punch*

$6.98

Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits, spices, & real strawberry guava purée ワイキキパンチ 와이키키 펀치

Cold POG Refresher*

$6.98

Real passionfruit, orange, & guava パッションフルーツオレンジグアバ 패션 오렌지 구아바 리프레셔

Cold Strawberry Milk**

$6.75

Fresh dairy & real strawberries いちごミルク 딸기우유

Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly*

$6.75

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly アーモンドゼリー入りバニラミルク 바닐라밀크 (아몬드젤리)

Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba*

$6.75

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba ボバ入り砂糖ミルク 흑당 우유 (보바)

Cold Strawberry Hibiscus Tea*

$6.75

Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits, spices, & real strawberry purée いちごハイビスカス茶 히비스커스 딸기 차

Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea*

$6.25

Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. ハイビスカスフルーツ茶 히비스커스 과일 차 This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$6.75Out of stock

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly アーモンドゼリー入りバニラミルク 바닐라밀크 (아몬드젤리)

Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$6.75

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba ボバ入り砂糖ミルク 흑당 우유 (보바)

Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$6.25Out of stock

Caffeine-free blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits & spices ハイビスカスフルーツ茶 히비스커스 과일 차 This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

COFFEE*

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Chafee*

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りバニラコーヒーラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 커피

Cold Coffee Chafee*

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, & a shot of matcha 抹茶コーヒーラテ 말차 샷 커피

Cold Strawberry Vanilla Chafee*

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, house made strawberry purée, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りいちごバニラコーヒーラテ抹茶 스트로베리 바닐라 말차 커피

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Chafee**

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りバニラコーヒーラテ 마다가스카 바닐라 말차 커피

Hot Coffee Chafee**

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, & a shot of matcha 抹茶コーヒーラテ 말차 샷 커피

Hot Strawberry Vanilla Chafee**

$7.98

Coffee, fresh dairy, house made strawberry purée, & a shot of matcha 抹茶入りいちごバニラコーヒーラテ抹茶 스트로베리 바닐라 말차 커피

Merchandise**

Junbi Matcha Tin (30g) "Buy one 30g tin & get a free drink!"

$32.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin (80g) "Buy one 80g tin & get two free drinks!"

$68.00

The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin**

$32.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin 80g**

$68.00

The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.

Junbi Waikiki Snapback [Green]**

$30.00

Your classic snapback just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional.

Junbi Waikiki Dad Hat [Tan]**

$30.00

Your classic dad hat just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional.

[S] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Small Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[M] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Medium Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[L] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Large Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[XL] Black Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: XL Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[S] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Small Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[M] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Medium Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[L] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: Large Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

[XL] White Junbi Waikiki Scooter Shirt**

$35.00Out of stock

Size: XL Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
