- Home
- /
- Grand Junction
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Junct'n Square Pizza
Junct'n Square Pizza
No reviews yet
119 N 7th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Half Hot Garlic Bread
Three pieces of freshly baked, hot garlic bread with our signature butter and seasoning.
Whole Hot Garlic Bread
Six pieces of freshly baked, hot garlic bread with our signature butter and seasoning.
Half Bread Sticks
Three pieces of freshly baked, hot bread sticks with our signature butter and seasoning.
Whole Bread Sticks
Six pieces of freshly baked, hot bread sticks with our signature butter and seasoning.
Pizza
Deep Dish Mini
Our mini deep dishes and 7” rounds include 4 slices cooked to satisfaction.
Deep Dish Small
Our small deep dishes and 12” rounds include 8 slices cooked to satisfaction.
Deep Dish Large
10"Gluten free
Our signature gluten free crust is made from a rice-based dough. We take every precaution to make this dough safe for those who suffer from a gluten allergy. Our gluten frees come in a small 10" and large 14" round crust.
14" Gluten Free
Our signature gluten free crust is made from a rice-based dough. We take every precaution to make this dough safe for those who suffer from a gluten allergy. Our gluten frees come in a small 10" and large 14" round crust.
7" Mini
12" Small
16" Large
Calzone DN
Slice Cheese Pizza
Salads
Mini Antipasta Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Mini Vegetarian Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Mini Andy's Ultimate Antipasti
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
SM Antipasta Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
SM Vegetarian Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
SM Andy's Ultimate Antipasti
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
MED Antipasta Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
MED Vegetarian Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
MED Andy's Ultimate Antipasti
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
LRG Antipasta Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
LRG Vegetarian Salad
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
LRG Andy's Ultimate Antipasti
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Pasta
Sides
Side Of Meatballs
Side Of Shrimp
Side Of Marinara
Side Of Anchovies
Side Of Alfredo
Side Of Tomatoes
Side Of Jalapenos
Side Of Garlic Butter
Extra Italian
Extra Ranch
Side Of Pineapple
Side Of Mushroom
Side Of Chicken
Side Of Ham\sal
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Cheese
Desserts
Soda
Tea, Coffee, Other
Bottled Wine
2021 Dry Riesling
2020 "No Oak" Chardonnay
2021 "Barrel Select Chardonnay
2020 Dry Rose of St. Vincent
2021 Rose
Gewurtztraminer
2021 Riesling
2021 Moscato
Sweetheart Red
St. Vincent
2019 Chambourcin
Primitivo
Tempranillo
2019 Merlot
2018 Shiraz
2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
2019 Cabernet Franc
2019 Ethereal
2021 Zero Below
Ruby Classico VI (Fortified)
Tawny (Fortified)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a family owned pizzeria specializing in crispy, deep dish pizza, calzones, freshly made pasta, and our famous antipasta salad.
119 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501