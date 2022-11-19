Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Junct'n Square Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

119 N 7th St

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Deep Dish Large
LRG Antipasta Salad
16" Large

Starters

Half Hot Garlic Bread

$4.90

Three pieces of freshly baked, hot garlic bread with our signature butter and seasoning.

Whole Hot Garlic Bread

$7.00

Six pieces of freshly baked, hot garlic bread with our signature butter and seasoning.

Half Bread Sticks

$5.80

Three pieces of freshly baked, hot bread sticks with our signature butter and seasoning.

Whole Bread Sticks

$9.30

Six pieces of freshly baked, hot bread sticks with our signature butter and seasoning.

Pizza

Deep Dish Mini

$7.70

Our mini deep dishes and 7” rounds include 4 slices cooked to satisfaction.

Deep Dish Small

$13.50

Our small deep dishes and 12” rounds include 8 slices cooked to satisfaction.

Deep Dish Large

$18.00

10"Gluten free

$15.00

Our signature gluten free crust is made from a rice-based dough. We take every precaution to make this dough safe for those who suffer from a gluten allergy. Our gluten frees come in a small 10" and large 14" round crust.

14" Gluten Free

$19.00

Our signature gluten free crust is made from a rice-based dough. We take every precaution to make this dough safe for those who suffer from a gluten allergy. Our gluten frees come in a small 10" and large 14" round crust.

7" Mini

$7.70

12" Small

$14.50

16" Large

$19.00

Calzone DN

$14.00

Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.90

Salads

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad: Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese Vegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives Andy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

Mini Antipasta Salad

$7.70

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

Mini Vegetarian Salad

$7.40

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

Mini Andy's Ultimate Antipasti

$8.80

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

SM Antipasta Salad

$11.50

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

SM Vegetarian Salad

$11.00

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

SM Andy's Ultimate Antipasti

$12.82

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

MED Antipasta Salad

$17.60

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

MED Vegetarian Salad

$15.50

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

MED Andy's Ultimate Antipasti

$19.00

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

LRG Antipasta Salad

$22.50

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

LRG Vegetarian Salad

$21.25

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

LRG Andy's Ultimate Antipasti

$24.75

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions

Pasta

Spaghetti with marinara, & hot garlic bread small…$10.50 large…$12.25 Manicotti with marinara, & hot garlic bread small…$12.50 large…$14.50 Fettuccini with alfredo, & hot garlic bread ﻿small…$11.50 large…$13.75 Upgrade Your Sauce meat sauce with Italian sausage and beef … $1.00 alfredo sauce … $1.50 Add Extras chicken … $1.75, meatballs … $1.75 mushrooms … $1.00, shrimp … $2.25

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$14.30

Manicotti w/Marinara

$16.75

Lasagna

$16.25

Sides

Side Of Meatballs

$5.50

Side Of Shrimp

$2.00

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Side Of Alfredo

$1.50

Side Of Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Extra Italian

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Pineapple

$0.75

Side Of Mushroom

$0.75

Side Of Chicken

$1.00

Side Of Ham\sal

$1.00

Side Of Bacon

$1.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Rootbeer Float

$5.75

S'mores Pizza- Mini

$8.00Out of stock

S’mores Pizza- Large

$24.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.50

Variety Cheesecake

$12.00

Sundae

$9.00

Raspberry Lava Cake

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Pizza Slice w/Mini Salad

$12.10

Spaghetti Lunch Special

$13.20

Mini Antipasta w/Garlic Bread

$11.25

Mini Antipasta w/2 Stix

$11.50

Calzone Lunch Special

$15.75

House Specials

SM Junct'n Special

$22.50

LRG Junct'n Special

$27.25

Kids Menu Item

$5.95

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Stromboli

$16.00

SM Tyler Special

$22.50

SM Veggie Special

$22.50

LG Tyler Special

$27.25

LG Veggie Special

$27.25

Deal for 2

$25.75

Square Meal Deal

$36.50

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tea, Coffee, Other

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Kids Beverage

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

12 oz Can Coke

$1.50

12 oz Can Diet Coke

$1.50

12 oz Can Sprite

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Espresso/Latte/Cappuccino

$5.00

Bottled Wine

2021 Dry Riesling

$27.00Out of stock

2020 "No Oak" Chardonnay

$28.00

2021 "Barrel Select Chardonnay

$29.00

2020 Dry Rose of St. Vincent

$27.00

2021 Rose

$25.00

Gewurtztraminer

$27.00Out of stock

2021 Riesling

$27.00

2021 Moscato

$27.00Out of stock

Sweetheart Red

$26.00

St. Vincent

$30.00

2019 Chambourcin

$30.00

Primitivo

$33.00

Tempranillo

$33.00Out of stock

2019 Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

2018 Shiraz

$31.00

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

2019 Cabernet Franc

$33.00

2019 Ethereal

$42.00

2021 Zero Below

$32.00

Ruby Classico VI (Fortified)

$31.00

Tawny (Fortified)

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned pizzeria specializing in crispy, deep dish pizza, calzones, freshly made pasta, and our famous antipasta salad.

Website

Location

119 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Junct'n Square Pizza image

Map
