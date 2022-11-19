Junct'n Square Pizza

Salads

Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad: Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese Vegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives Andy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions