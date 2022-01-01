Junction 35 Spirits imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

Junction 35 Spirits

1,175 Reviews

$$

2655 Teaster Lane #280

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Popular Items

12 Wings
Classic Burger
Smoked BBQ Tray

Appetizers

8 Wings

$13.99

12 Wings

$18.99

BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Brussel Skillet

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Giant Pretzel

$11.99

Pimento Dip

$12.99

Pork Belly App

$12.99

Tennessee Poutine

$12.99

Distillers Fries

$11.99

Texas Fries

$11.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Southern BLT Wedge

$17.99

Southern Fried Salad

$17.99

Burgers

Barrel Burger

$15.99

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Black and Bleu

$14.99

Classic Burger

$12.99

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

Junction 35 Burger

$15.99

TN Hot Burger

$14.99

Bacon Jam Patty Melt

$15.99

Montreal Burger

$16.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$14.99

Country Reuben

$15.99

Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Texas Brisket Sand

$15.99

Tomato Jam Fried Chicken

$14.99

Smokehouse Special

$14.99

Smoked BBQ Trays

Smoked BBQ Tray

Dinner Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Shrimp and Grits

$17.99

Beef Tip Stacker

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$17.99

Citrus Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$18.99

Salmon Orleans

$22.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Pastas

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Garden Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp and Sausage Pasta

$19.99

Tomato Basil Pasta

$17.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Marinara

$6.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$7.99

Chocolate Brownie

$7.99

Sides

Applesauce

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Loaded Mashed

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Seasoned Rice

$3.99

Side Brussels

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Onion Strings

$4.99

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Flavored Tea (no refill)

$3.69

Water

No Bev

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull Coconut

$3.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.00

flavored Lemonade (no refill)

$3.69

Juice

$2.99

A La Carte

Add Tenders (3)

$7.00

Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Side 1 Shrimp Skewer

$4.50

Side 1/2 Rack Ribs

$12.00

Side 2 Shrimp Skewers

$9.00

Side Alfredo

$2.99

SIDE Beef Tips

$8.99

Side Chicken Breast

$7.99

Side Garlic toast (1)

$1.00

Side Marinara

$2.99

Side Montreal Brisket

$10.00

Side Pork

$7.00

Side Queso

$2.99

Side Beer Cheese

$2.99

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Smoked Sausage

$7.00

Side Texas Brisket

$10.00

SPIRITS

APPLE PIE MS

$27.99

BAM BAM VODKA

$27.99
BARREL-AGED GIN

BARREL-AGED GIN

$29.99

BLACK CHERRY WHISKEY

$32.99
BLACKBERRY MS

BLACKBERRY MS

$27.99

BLUEBERRY VODKA

$27.99

BOMB POP

$27.99
CARAMEL APPLE

CARAMEL APPLE

$32.99

CASK STRENGTH

$54.99Out of stock

CINNAMON WHISKEY

$32.99
CITRUS VODKA

CITRUS VODKA

$27.99

HONEY LAVENDER VODKA

$27.99Out of stock
HONEY WHISKEY

HONEY WHISKEY

$32.99

JALAPENO VODKA

$27.99

MAJESTIC UNICORN

$27.99

MANGO CHILI VODKA

$27.99
MARGARITA MS

MARGARITA MS

$27.99

OFF THE RAILS

$54.99
OG GIN

OG GIN

$27.99

OG MOONSHINE

$29.99
OG RUM

OG RUM

$27.99

OG VODKA

$27.99

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

$27.99

ORANGE MOONSHINE

$27.99
PEACH MOONSHINE

PEACH MOONSHINE

$27.99

RASPBERRY WHISKEY

$32.99
RYE WHISKEY

RYE WHISKEY

$34.99

SINGLE BARREL BOURBON

$59.99

SINGLE BARREL RYE

$59.99

SOUR GUMMY WORM

$27.99
STRAIGHT BOURBON

STRAIGHT BOURBON

$34.99
STRAWBERRY MS

STRAWBERRY MS

$27.99
SWEET TEA MS

SWEET TEA MS

$27.99

TEQUILA BLANCO

$39.99

TN WHISKEY

$34.99

VANILLA VODKA

$27.99

WATERMELON

$27.99

Reposado Tequila

$49.99

COCKTAILS

Get Ducked- OUTDOOR

$10.00

Classic Margarita- OUTDOOR

$10.00

Duck for a Buck- OUTDOOR

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2655 Teaster Lane #280, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Directions

