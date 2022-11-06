Restaurant header imageView gallery

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718

No reviews yet

Alexandria, VA 22301

Alexandria, VA 22301

Latte 16oz
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant

BREADS

Ciabattini

Ciabattini

$1.90
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$6.00Out of stock

Demi Baguette

$2.80

Baguette

$4.15
Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.25
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$7.70
Multigrain

Multigrain

$8.75
Pain De Campagne

Pain De Campagne

$6.55
Junction White

Junction White

$6.55

Brioche

$8.75

Burger Buns (6 Pack)

$6.50Out of stock

English Muffins (8 pack)

$4.00Out of stock

Slider Rolls (12 pack)

$7.50

PASTRY

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.15
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.90
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.15Out of stock
Ham & Gruyere Croissant

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$7.50
Cornetto

Cornetto

$5.25Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Croissant

Chocolate Cream Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Pear Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95
Apple Coffee Cake Muffin

Apple Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.50Out of stock
Banana Paleo Muffin

Banana Paleo Muffin

$4.50Out of stock
Cheddar Chive Biscuit

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.90
Maple Blueberry Scone

Maple Blueberry Scone

$4.90Out of stock
Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.90Out of stock
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.90Out of stock
Garlic Pull Bread

Garlic Pull Bread

$5.50
Seasonal Cruffin

Seasonal Cruffin

$6.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50
Red Velvet Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.40

Gluten Free Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread

$4.40

GF Brownie

$4.25
Gluten Free Pumpkin Spice Bread

Gluten Free Pumpkin Spice Bread

$4.50

COFFEE RETAIL

Gunston Willows

Gunston Willows

$16.75
Shenandoah Spring

Shenandoah Spring

$16.75
Monticello Sunrise

Monticello Sunrise

$16.75
Skyline Overlook

Skyline Overlook

$16.75
Golden Horseshoe Espresso

Golden Horseshoe Espresso

$16.75
Potomac Falls

Potomac Falls

$16.75

BLUE RIDGE BLUFF

$16.75

GRAB N GO

kimchi flavored brussels slaw

GRAB N GO Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

GRAB N GO Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00Out of stock

GRAB N GO Chicken Salad Pint

$9.00

GRAB N GO Pimento Cheese

$6.00

GRAB N GO Salad Dressing

$4.00Out of stock

GRAB N GO Cake Pops

$2.50

GRAB N GO Mini Cookies

$5.75

GRAB N GO Cake Slice

$5.45

GRAB N GO Kimchi

$6.00Out of stock

GRAB N GO Turkey Banh Mi Wrap

$11.00

GRAB N GO Veggie Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

GRAB N GO Chai Syrup

$10.00

GRAB N GO Vegan Horchata

$6.00

GRAB N GO Chai Oat Latte

$8.50

GRAB N GO Walnut Caramel Apple

$8.50Out of stock

GRAB N GO Salted Caramel Apple

$7.50

GRAB N GO Fall White Chocolate Marshmallows

$9.00Out of stock

GRAB N GO Plain Biscotti (6 Pack)

$5.75

GRAB N GO Chocolate Dipped Biscotti (6 Pack)

$6.50

GRAB N GO Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti (6 Pack)

$11.00

GRAB N GO White Chocolate Walnut Biscotti (6 Pack)

$11.00

GRAB N GO Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti (2 Pack)

$3.75

GRAB N GO White Chocolate Walnut Biscotti (2 Pack)

$3.75

GRAB N GO Chocolate Dipped Plain Biscotti (2 Pack)

$2.50

GRAB N GO Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00

Coffee

12oz Drip

$3.00

16oz Drip

$3.50

Café Au Lait 12 oz

$4.00

Café Au Lait 16 oz

$4.50

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Latte 12oz

$4.50

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte 12oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz

$6.00

Toasted Ghost Latte 12oz

$5.50

Toasted Ghost Latte 16oz

$6.00

Cinnamon Apple Latte 12oz

$5.50

Cinnamon Apple Latte 16oz

$6.00

Dulce de Leche Latte 12oz

$5.50

Dulce de Leche Latte 16oz.

$6.00

Mocha 12oz

$5.00

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Chai latte 12oz

$4.50

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai 12oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai 16oz

$6.00

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.00

Junction Fog Latte 12oz

$4.50

Junction Fog Latte 16oz

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$6.75

Nitro Cold Brew 24oz

$7.75

16 oz Iced Coffee

$3.50

24 oz Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee 12oz

$5.00

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.50

Iced Americano 24oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Latte 24oz

$6.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte 24oz

$7.00

Iced Toasted Ghost Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Toasted Ghost Latte 24oz

$7.00

Iced Cinnamon Apple Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Cinnamon Apple Latte 24oz

$7.00

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Mocha 24oz

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte 24oz

$6.00

Iced Dirty Chai 16oz

$6.00

Iced Dirty Chai 24oz

$7.00

Iced Junction Fog Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Junction Fog Latte 24oz

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte 24oz

$6.00

Beverages

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.00

16 oz House Made Nitro Ginger Beer

$5.00

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 oz Harney & Sons Tea

$3.50

16oz Lemonade

$3.50

24oz Lemonade

$4.50

16oz Arnold Palmer

$3.50

24oz Arnold Palmer

$4.50

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.50

24oz Iced Tea

$4.50

16 oz Iced Green Tea

$3.50

24 oz Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.40

Pure Green Juice

$9.50

San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$3.00

Boylan's Soda

$3.50

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.25

Wine

Glass Ciccio Rosso Sangiovese Blend

$14.00

Glass Ciccio Rosa Rosé

$14.00

Glass Fish Market Sangiovese Rosato Rosé

$10.00

Glass Avissi Sparkling Rosé

$10.00Out of stock

Glass Rex Prosecco

$14.00

Glass Ciccio Bianco Vermentino

$12.00

Glass Panther Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass Panther Chardonnay

$11.00

Glass Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass Bloc & Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Glass House Red

$9.00

Glass House White

$9.00

Glass House Sparkling

$9.00

Bottle Panther Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Bottle Panther Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Ciccio Bianco Vermentino

$33.00

Bottle Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Bottle Bloc & Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Bottle Ciccio Rosso Sangiovese Blend

$39.00

Bottle Ciccio Bella Syrah

$36.00

Bottle Rex Prosecco

$39.00

Bottle Fish Market Sangiovese Rosato Rosé

$27.00

Bottle Ciccio Rosa Rosé

$39.00

Bottle Avissi Sparkling Rosé

$27.00

All Day

**TAKE OUT**

$0.50
Tomato Rosé Soup

Tomato Rosé Soup

$7.00

Slow cooked tomato / rosé / cream / breadcrumbs

General Tso's Cauliflower

General Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

Beer batter dipped and fried cauliflower in general tso's sauce

Vitality Citrus Salad

Vitality Citrus Salad

$14.00

Winter Citrus fruit/ shaved halloumi cheese/ pistachio/ chicory/ pomegranates/ mixed greens/ Berbere balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Brussels Salad

Warm Brussels Salad

$14.00

Sumac onion / olive oil / lemon / mint / spiced labneh

Sesame Kale Salad

Sesame Kale Salad

$11.00

Baby kale / chopped cabbage / red bell pepper / carrot / sliced almonds/ edamame / sesame-ginger vinaigrette / sesame seeds

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Lettuce / chicken chorizo / pico de gallo / black beans / avocado / shredded cheddar jack / crispy tortilla strips / cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

fennel, goat cheese, pecans, grapes, arugula, buttermilk vinaigrette

Krunchy Greens

$14.00

Baby kale, mizuna, pepitas, sunflower seeds, Granny Smith apple, and dijon vinagrette.

Sixty South Salmon

Sixty South Salmon

$23.00

rainbow quinoa tabbouleh spiced salmon filet, cherry tomato,, spiced lebneh, pine nuts, pomegranite seeds

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$17.00

House made Falafel/ mixed lentils & grains/harissa labneh/ sumac pickled beets/marinated tomato/ spiced fried chickpea

Mojo Pork Bowl

Mojo Pork Bowl

$19.00

Mojo braised pork / adobo rice / pico / pickled onion/ black beans / sour cream / *No side Included

Presto Pesto

$17.00

Arugula pesto, farfalle, toasted walnuts, and shaved parmesan.

Thai Street Noodle Soup

Thai Street Noodle Soup

$19.00

Vermicelli, Shredded Chicken, Coconut, Kaffir Lime, Red Curry, Scallion, Cilantro, Radish, Lime

Tofu Stir Fry

Tofu Stir Fry

$17.00

Pan-seared mixed vegetables / edamame / sweet chili sauce / fried tofu / white rice

Surfer Tacos

$19.00

Seared shrimp, baja slaw, avocado crema, and flour tortillas served with adobo rice and black beans.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, angry honey, louisville style hot sauce, dill pickle

Drunken Fish Sandwich

Drunken Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Battered Fish fillet / lettuce / house dill pickle / malt vinegar aioli / coleslaw/ on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted chicken breast / mayo / Madras curry / arugula

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$17.00
Cubano

Cubano

$18.00

mojo braised pork shoulder, sliced herb ham, gruyere, dijon mustard, hoagie roll

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, junction sauce, brioche roll. Add bacon for $2.99

Hey Shorty

$18.00

Braised short rib, horseradish slaw, white cheddar, mustard onions on an amoroso roll.

Turkey Chili

$9.00

Natural turkey, kidney beans, chive sour cream, and shredded cheddar.

Pot Roast (Personal Serving)

$21.00

Bourguignon Braised Beef Short Ribs, Glazed Veggies, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Field Greens Salad

Pot Roast (Family Size, 2-3 Adults)

Pot Roast (Family Size, 2-3 Adults)

$36.00

Bourguignon Braised Beef Short Ribs, Glazed Root Veggies, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Field Greens Salad

Half Roast Chicken

Half Roast Chicken

$20.00

Spice & Roasted-Garlic Rubbed Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes, Field Greens Salad, Mumbo Sauce and Aji Mayo

Whole Roast Chicken

Whole Roast Chicken

$33.00

Spice & Roasted-Garlic Rubbed Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes, Field Greens Salad, Mumbo Sauce and Aji Mayo

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken tenders with housemade ranch

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

American, Jack & cheddar cheese

Kids Vegejita Wrapadilla

$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

All Day Sides

French Fries Side

$7.00

Made with Idaho potatoes

Sautéed Broccolini

$9.00

With Parmesan Cheese

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$6.00

With everything dressing

Avocado Side

$4.00

Bacon Side [2 each]

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$10.00

Side of Steak

$14.00

Side of Salmon

$15.00

Side of Shrimp

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Side

$9.00

Toast

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Junction is an American bistro boasting fresh-baked breads and pastries, unique and flavorful breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner offerings in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va. Our simple food paired with homemade breads and delicious libations makes our kitchen an extension of your kitchen. Whether you are grabbing coffee and a pastry to-go on your way to work or stopping in for lunch or dinner with friends, you will find a warm, comfortable and beautiful environment to welcome you.

Location

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Gallery
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

Old Town Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
