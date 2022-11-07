Restaurant header imageView gallery

Junction Bakery & Bistro Capitol Hill

31 Reviews

$$

238 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Harney & Sons Hot Tea

$3.50

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.00

Croissants

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.90Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.15Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.15Out of stock

Pear Croissant

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50
Red Velvet Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Gluten Free

GF Lemon Poppyseed Bread

$4.40

GF Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.40

GF Chocolate Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Walnut Bread

$4.50
Banana Paleo Muffin

Banana Paleo Muffin

$4.75

Other Pastries

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.90
Maple Blueberry Scone

Maple Blueberry Scone

$4.90
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.90
Garlic Pull Bread

Garlic Pull Bread

$5.50
Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$4.50
Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Beverages

Apple Juice Small

$2.25

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.50

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$4.50

Bar Coke

$3.00

Bar Diet Coke

$3.00

Bar Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bar Ginger BEER

$5.00

Bar Sprite

$3.00

Boylan's Soda

$3.55

Diet Coke Can\bottle

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.25

Hal's Seltzer

$3.50

Lemonade 16oz

$3.50

Lemonade 24oz

$4.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Orange Juice 16oz

$4.40

San Felice Water Small

$4.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00

Tropicana Apple Juice 15.2 oz

$3.25

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz

$4.15

Matt's Ginger Ale

$4.50

Apple Cider (Cold)

$4.00

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Milk

$3.25

Crush

$3.75

Maine Root - Root Beer

$3.50

ForThe Little Ones

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Vegejita Wrapadilla

$10.00

COFFEE RETAIL

Blue Ridge Bluff

Blue Ridge Bluff

$16.75
Gunston Willows

Gunston Willows

$16.75
Shenandoah Spring

Shenandoah Spring

$16.75
Monticello Sunrise

Monticello Sunrise

$16.75
Skyline Overlook

Skyline Overlook

$16.75
Golden Horseshoe Espresso

Golden Horseshoe Espresso

$16.75
Potomac Falls

Potomac Falls

$16.75

GRAB N GO

GNG Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

GNG Cheesecake

$9.00

GNG Chicken Salad Pint

$9.00

GNG Parfait, Variety

$6.00

GNG Espresso Cake

$10.00

GNG House Dip, Variety

$6.00

GNG Lemon Cake

$10.00

GNG Pimento Cheese

$6.00

GNG Samoa Parafait

$6.00

GNG Sesame Kale Salad

$5.00

GNG Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

GNG Tomato Soup

$7.00

GNG Vegetable Bolognese

$7.00

Dog Biscuits

$6.00

Kimchi

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Berry Cheesecake Dip

$6.00

Favor Wellness Shot

$4.25

GNG Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Vegan Horchata

$6.00

GNG Seasonal 6 Pack

$15.00

RETAIL

1849 Salsa

$4.95

Angry Vegan Hot Sauce

$6.00

Ceramic Mug

$13.00

Clark & Hopkins Sauce

$7.49

Jersey Italian Gravy

$8.75

Junction Balsamic Vinegar

$8.00

Junction Hat

$21.00

Junction Shirt

$20.00

La Fabbrica Pasta

$6.50

Landini Olive Oil

$9.50+

Northwest Biscottis

$3.00

Perche Credo Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Terrapin Ridge Crackers

$6.00

Terrapin Ridge Large

$8.50

Terrapin Ridge Small

$5.00

To-Go Tumbler

$20.00

Virginia Diner Peanuts

$7.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00

Spice n Nice - Cinnamon Apple

$20.00

Spice n Nice - Vanilla Chai

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

