  • Home
  • /
  • Chevy Chase
  • /
  • Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase - 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b
A map showing the location of Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206bView gallery

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b

review star

No reviews yet

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Mocha

Hot Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.50

Harney & Sons Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$5.00+

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

10th Free Coffee

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Apple Cider

$4.00

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.75+

10th Free Coffee

Croissants

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.90Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.15
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.15

Pear Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Red Velvet Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Gluten Free

GF Lemon Poppyseed Bread

$4.40Out of stock

GF Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.40Out of stock

GF Chocolate Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Walnut Bread

$4.50Out of stock
Banana Paleo Muffin

Banana Paleo Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Other Pastries

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

Cheddar Chive Biscuit

$4.90
Maple Blueberry Scone

Maple Blueberry Scone

$4.90Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.90Out of stock
Garlic Pull Bread

Garlic Pull Bread

$5.50Out of stock
Apple Coffee Muffin

Apple Coffee Muffin

$4.50
Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

ForThe Little Ones

Children's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Vegejita Wrapadilla

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

COFFEE RETAIL

Blue Ridge Bluff

Blue Ridge Bluff

$16.75
Gunston Willows

Gunston Willows

$16.75
Shenandoah Spring

Shenandoah Spring

$16.75
Monticello Sunrise

Monticello Sunrise

$16.75
Skyline Overlook

Skyline Overlook

$16.75
Golden Horseshoe Espresso

Golden Horseshoe Espresso

$16.75
Potomac Falls

Potomac Falls

$16.75

GRAB N GO

GNG Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

GNG Cheesecake

$9.00

GNG Chicken Salad Pint

$9.00

GNG Parfait, Variety

$6.00Out of stock

GNG Espresso Cake

$10.00

GNG House Dip, Variety

$6.00

GNG Lemon Cake

$10.00

GNG Pimento Cheese

$6.00

GNG Samoa Parafait

$6.00

GNG Sesame Kale Salad

$9.00

GNG Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

GNG Tomato Soup

$7.00

GNG Vegetable Bolognese

$7.00

Dog Biscuits

$6.00Out of stock

Kimchi

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Berry Cheesecake Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Favor Wellness Shot

$4.25

Toasted Marshmallows

$9.00

Salted Caramel Apple

$8.50Out of stock

GNG Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Vegan Horchata

$6.00

Beverages

N/a Coconut Creamcicle

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Bar Coke

$3.00

Bar Diet Coke

$3.00

Bar Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bar Gingerbeer

$5.00

Bar Seltzer

Bar Sprite

$3.00

Boylan's Soda

$3.55

Coconut Water

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Crush Soda Orange

$3.25

Crush Soda Grape

$3.25

Diet Coke Can

$2.15

Gatorade

$3.25

Hal's Seltzer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.50+

Kombucha

$6.75

Lemonade

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$4.40

Pure Green Juice

$8.00

San Felice Water Lg

$6.00

San Felice Water Small

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice 15.2 oz

$3.25

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz

$4.15

Whole Milk

$2.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.55

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Natalies Juice

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Booeymonger - Friendship Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5252 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
LIA'S
orange star4.6 • 7,002
4435 Willard Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
Joy by Seven Reasons - Chevy Chase
orange starNo Reviews
5471-F Wisconsin Ave Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
The Little Beet Table - Chevy Chase
orange starNo Reviews
5471 Wisconsin Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Chevy Chase
orange star4.0 • 8
5504 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Opal
orange starNo Reviews
5534 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chevy Chase

LIA'S
orange star4.6 • 7,002
4435 Willard Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chevy Chase
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston