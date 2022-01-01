Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink

review star

No reviews yet

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home to 11 chef-driven, local eateries, a coffee shop & Junction bar. We are located in the Colorado Center

Website

Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222

Directions

Gallery
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink image
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink image

Similar restaurants in your area

Route 82 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190 Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Agave Taco Bar - Hand Crafted Tortillas, Tacos & Margs
orange star3.9 • 584
2217 E Mississippi Ave Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Roadhouse
orange star4.5 • 671
1201 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston