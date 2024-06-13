Junction Bywater Tavern & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grass-fed, hormone-free farm-to-table beef from St. Amant, LA provides the framework for our story. House-made sauces, hand-cut fries, local beers, considerate cocktails, excellent tunes, and a love for our neighborhood form the pages, and our loyal followers fill in the rest.
Location
3021 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117