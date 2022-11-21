  • Home
  • Santee
  • Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee 9621 Mission Gorge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

9621 Mission Gorge Rd

Santee, CA 92071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Finger Favorites

$5.00

Veggies & Ranch Dressing

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.00

Mini Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Pot Stickers - Chicken

$7.00

Pot Stickers - Pork

$7.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Rib Tips

$9.00

Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Small Plates

Potato Skins

$10.00

Chicken WINGS

$10.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Trash Can Nachos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Ahi

$13.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Italian Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Soup - Cup

$6.00

Soup - Bowl

$9.00

Angus Burgers

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Patty Melt Burger

$15.00

Bacon N' Avocado Burger

$17.00

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Californian Burger

$18.00

Diablo Burger

$17.00

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Cali Club Sand

$16.00

Classic B.L.T. Sand

$14.00

French Dip Sand

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Club Sand

$15.00

Gyro Sand

$13.00

Hot Pastrami Sand

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sand

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sand

$14.00

Steak Diablo Sand

$16.00

La Bistro Prime Rib

$17.00

Tacos

Adobada Taco

$4.00

Battered Fish Taco

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.00

Cali Surf & Turf Taco

$6.00

Cali Taco

$5.00

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

Margherita Pizza

$17.00+

Works Pizza

$19.00+

Meat Feast Pizza

$19.00+

Veggie Feast Pizza

$19.00+

Entrees

Angus Rib-eye Steak

$27.00

Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Chicken & Veggies

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Gyro Plate

$18.00

Prime Rib Bites

$21.00

Prime Rib Hearty Cut

$30.00

Prime Rib Petite Cut

$27.00

Spicy Antonio

$16.00

Tequila Lime

$17.00

Carne Asada Plate

$19.00

Pollo Asado Plate

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.95

Burger Patty

$6.95

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Gravy

$1.95

LG Guacamole

$5.95

Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Chips

$3.00

SM Guacamole

$3.00

Steam Veggies

$4.95

Side Beans

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.89

Diet Pepsi

$3.89

Rootbeer

$3.89

Lemonade

$3.89

Sierra Mist

$3.89

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.89

Panna

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.89

Kids Drink

$2.95

Milk

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.75

Coffee

$3.89

Decaf Coffee

$3.89

Hot Tea

$3.89

Iced Tea

$3.65

SF Red Bull

$4.75

Shirly Temple

$4.75

Gingerale

$3.65

Arnold Palmer

$3.65

Juice

$4.95

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Overload Cake

$9.95

Cheese Cake

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee, CA 92071

Directions

Gallery
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee image

