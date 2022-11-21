Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee, CA 92071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bowlsnbrews - 9292 Carlton Hills Blvd
No Reviews
9292 Carlton Hills Blvd Santee, CA 92071
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurant