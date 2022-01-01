Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps 10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Calamari

$10.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Crisp Potato Skins

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

Junction Wings

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Seared Ahi

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Zucchini Chips

$8.00

Veggie & Ranch Dressing

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.00

Hummus

$8.00

Junction Rib Tips

$8.00

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$11.00

Wraps

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Adobada Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Battered Fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.00

Cali Taco

$5.00

Cali Surf & Turf Taco

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Italian Chopped

$11.00

Side Salad

$2.95

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Hangover Burger

$16.00

Bacon N Avocado Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Diablo Burger

$16.00

California Burger

$16.00

Entree

Gyro Plate

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Spicy Antonio Pasta

$16.00

Chicken & Veggies

$16.00

Tequila Lime Pasta

$17.00

Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Carne Asada plate

$19.00

Pollo Asada Plate

$19.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Works

$18.00+

Meat Feast

$18.00+

Veggie Feast

$18.00+

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Classic B.L.T.

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Deluxe

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Cali Club

$16.00

Steak Diablo

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

Le Bistro Prime Rib

$16.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Sliders

2 Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

2 Angus Beef Sliders

$10.00

2 Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

1 Angus Beef Slider

$6.00

1 Buffalo Chicken Slider

$6.00

1 Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00

Steaks

Prime Rib Bites

$20.00

Rib-eye Steak

$26.00

Prime Rib Petite Cut

$26.00

Prime Rib Hearty Cut

$29.00

Sides

Pita Bread $

$1.50

Side - Garlic Bread $

$1.50

Side - Guacamole

$2.95

Side - Beans $

$2.95

Side - Cheese Sauce $

$2.95

Side - Chips

$2.95

Extra Burger Patty $

$6.00

Side - Baked Potato $

$3.95

Side - Grilled Chicken $

$4.00

Side - Pico De Gallo $

$2.95

Side - Steamed Veggies $

$4.00

Desserts

Canoli

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids - Pasta

$7.40

Kids - Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Kids - Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids - Chicken Strips

$7.95

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.89

Panna

$4.25

Pellegrino

$4.25

Kids Drink

$2.95

Milk

$4.25

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$3.65

Decaf Coffee

$3.65

Iced Tea

$3.65

Shirly Temple

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.65

Juice

$4.95

Water

Beer

Add Cold Glass

Amstel (btl)

$5.00

Angry Orchard (btl)

$5.50

Blue Moon (btl)

$5.50

Budlight (btl)

$5.00

Budlight Seltzer (btl)

$5.00

Budweiser (btl)

$5.00

Coors Banquet (btl)

$5.00

Coors Light (btl)

$5.00

Corona Extra (btl)

$5.00

Corona Light (btl)

$5.00

Corona Premier (btl)

$5.00

Dos Equis XX (btl)

$5.00

Heineken (btl)

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 NA (btl)

$5.50

Jim Beam Seltzer (can)

$5.50

Michelob Ultra (btl)

$5.00

Miller Lite (btl)

$5.00

Modelo Especial (btl)

$5.00

Modelo Negra (btl)

$5.00

O'Douls NA (btl)

$5.50

Pacifico (btl)

$5.00

Peroni (btl)

$5.50

Sam Adams (btl)

$5.50

ShockTop (btl)

$5.50

Sierra Nevada (btl)

$5.50

St. Pauly Girl NA (btl)

$5.50

Stella (btl)

$5.00

Stone IPA (btl)

$5.50

Tecate Light (btl)

$5.00

Truely (can)

$5.50

White Claw (can)

$5.50

Coors Light - 16 oz

$5.00

BP - Sculpin 16 oz

$6.50

805 Blonde Ale - 16 oz

$6.50

Space Dust - 16 oz

$6.50

Cocktails

Adios MF

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bailey Coffee

$8.00

Baileys

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Cadillac Margarita

$8.50

Coffee Irish

$8.00

Coffee Kahlua

$8.00

Daiqari

$7.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Italian Coffee

$8.50

Jager Blaster

$8.00

Jameson Mule

$9.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Keoke Coffee

$8.00

Kuntucky Mule

$9.50

Limoncello

$8.50

Long Island

$8.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Mojito

$8.50

Mule

$9.50

NY Sour

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Paloma

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Red Sangria

$9.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Skinny Margarita

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

V Pina Colada

$7.50

Vodka Collins

$8.50

Vodka Gimlet

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Lake Breeze

$8.00

Wine

7 Deadly - Zin

$6.00+

7 Moons - Red Blend

$7.00+

Barossa Valley - Red

$6.50+

Coppola Claret - Meritage

$8.00+

Davis Bynum PN

$36.50

Ferrari-Carano - Red

$8.00+

Gato Negro - Malbec

$7.00+

House Cab

$5.00+

House Merlot

$5.00+

Josh 'Craftsman' - Cab

$8.00+

McManis PN

$6.00+

Meiomi PN

$7.50+

Noble Vines Cab

$7.00+

Noble Vines Merlot

$6.50+

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Pessimist - Meritage

$7.50+

Robert Mondavi - Cab

$9.50+

Robert Mondavi Cab

$9.50+

Rodney Strong - Merlot

$7.50+

Tamri - Malbec

$7.00+

Bodvar - Rose

$8.50+

Butter - Chard

$6.50+

Cht Ste Michelle - Riesling

$6.00+

Ferrari Carano - SB

$7.00+

Fleur Rose

$8.50+

House Chard

$5.00+

House PG

$5.00+

House SB

$5.00+

House White Zin

$5.00+

Kim Crawford - Rose

$7.00+

Kim Crawford - SB

$7.00+

Meiomi - Chard

$7.00+

Moscato

$7.00+

Nobile Vines - Rose

$6.00+

Noble Vine - Chard

$6.50+

Ruffino Lumina - PG

$6.00+

Sonoma Cutrer - Chard

$9.00+

Terlato - PG

$7.50+

House Champagne

$5.00+

Ruffino - Champ

$8.00+

Perrier-Jouet Champ

$100.00

Martinis

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Cherry Blossom

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Apple Tini

$7.50

Bellini

$7.50

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Cucumber

$7.50

Raspberry

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$8.50

Bon Tini

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$8.50

Snickers Martini

$8.50

Chocolate Tini

$8.50

Food Specials

Cheese Burger

$8.95

Drink Specials

16 oz. Draft

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105, San Diego, CA 92019

Directions

Gallery
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps image
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps image
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps image

Search similar restaurants

Map
