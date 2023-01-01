Junction Eating Place 816 W Lincoln Hwy
No reviews yet
816 W Lincoln Hwy
De Kalb, IL 60115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers & Soups
Cup Housemade Soup
Bowl Housemade Soup
Bacon-n-Cheddar Fries
French fries topped with bacon bits and melted Cheddar cheese on a hot plate served with a side of sour cream
Saganaki
Served with pita bread and lemon
Side of Fruit
Side of Melons
Onion Rings
Cheese Sticks
Corn Bread
With honey whip and a bowl of soup
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with salsa and sour cream
Popeye Quesadilla
Steamed spinach, onions, bacon, and melted Jack cheese
Side Soup
Big Soup
Add Salad
Add Bowl Soup
Sandwich Platters & Wraps
Junction Angus Burger
Hand-packed ground chuck burger served char-broiled on a large toasted bun - add cheese, mushrooms, or Spanish olives for an additional 60¢ each
Royal Swiss Canadian Platter
A Junction original: smoked Canadian bacon, creamy Swiss cheese, a special beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, served on grilled whole wheat bread
Monte Cristo
Egg-buttered bread grilled and smothered with ham slices and Swiss cheese
Vegetarian Sandwich
We start out with Monterey Jack cheese, mayonnaise, sliced avocado, spinach, cucumbers, and sliced tomatoes piled high on multigrain bread with fresh fruit garnish
Grilled Vegetarian Burger
A unique vegetable blend made into a burger topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Tuna Melt
Topped with melted American cheese on whole wheat
Turkey Melt
Topped with melted American cheese on whole wheat
Char-Broiled Seasoned Chicken Sandwich
Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato
Cajun Chicken Breast
Served on a bun, topped with Cajun spices and Monterey Jack cheese, served with fresh fruit garnish
BBQ Chicken Breast
Served on a bun, topped with special BBQ sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with fresh fruit garnish
Boston Fish Platter
A generous piece of breaded haddock fillet fried golden brown on a toasted french roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Colossus Burger Platter
8 oz. hand-packed ground chuck, melted cheese on marble rye, and crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion
Bar-B-Que Beef
Southern railway style, tender sliced bar-b-que beef with zesty sauce on a toasted bun
French Dip
Roast sirloin of beef on french loaf with au jus
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty on marble rye, topped with melted cheese and grilled onions
Reuben Sandwich Platter
Thinly sliced corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled for a tasty treat
Pork Chop Sandwich on Toast
One pork chop flavorful and tender
Homemade Country Fried Pork on Bun
Little Hobo Platter
Thinly sliced ham teamed with Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato
Smokehouse Burger
Half-pound ground chuck topped with barbecue sauce, bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on toasted bun
Chicken and Spinach Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, baby spinach, Cheddar cheese, and onion wrapped in a large tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh romaine lettuce and grilled chicken tossed with Caesar dressing. All wrapped up in a warm large tortilla
Chicken Finger Wrap
Crispy chicken fingers, combined with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. All wrapped up in a warm large tortilla
Philadelphia Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak grilled with mushrooms, and onions, topped with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread. Served with fresh fruit garnish
Cheese Junction Burger
Grilled Turkey Burger
Other Specialties
California Sandwich
Sliced turkey, Jack cheese, sliced avocado, spinach, cucumbers, and sliced tomato piled high on multigrain bread with mayonnaise, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish
California Burger
Our juicy char-broiled burger smothered with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado slices, spinach, cucumbers, and bacon served on multigrain bread, with fries & fresh fruit garnish
Chicken Fajita Pita Sandwich
Juicy strips of chicken breast or thinly sliced beef grilled with green peppers, onion, tomato, and Jack cheese, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish
Beef Fajita Pita Sandwich
Juicy strips of chicken breast or thinly sliced beef grilled with green peppers, onion, tomato, and Jack cheese, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish
Chicken Delight
Broiled skinless breast of chicken served with low-fat cottage cheese and multigrain toast
Stuffed Avocado
Ripe avocado halves filled with tuna or turkey salad; low-fat cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, and Texas toast (no potato)
Chicken Fingers
Plain Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Club Platters
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Ham & Cheese Club
Sliced ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Club
Fish 'N Fries
Tender, batter-dipped fish fillets, served golden brown with Texas toast
Chicken Fingers
Tender chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried, served with honey mustard and Texas toast
Side Car
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Sausage Patties
One Egg
French Fries
Spicy Fries
Hash Browns
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Corned Beef Hash
English Muffin
Toast
Raisin Toast
Oatmeal with Milk
Bagel and Cream Cheese
1 Slice Cheese
2 Slices Cheese
Side Of Fruit
Sausage Gravy
Potato Sal
Cup Oatmeal
Patties
AF
Hollandaise
Mayo
Sour Dough
Pickles
Bob Biscut
Auju
Grilled Jalapenos
Rasin Tst
Side 2 Eggs
Sweet Potato Fries
Peaches
One Egg
Feta
Olives
Mash Potatos With Gravy
Pita
Whole Wheat
Fresh Jalapenos
Tzatziki
Avacado
Side Of Broc
Side Chicken Breat
2 Eggs
Side Of Tomato
Fc
Applesauce
Light & Fast
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with Greek feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, black, and green olives, dressing, and pita
Taco Salad
Large tortilla shell filled with taco-spiced beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream
Assorted Fresh Fruit Plate
With raisin toast
The Super Chef
A large bowl of chilled lettuce topped with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato wedges, choice of dressing & Texas toast
Tummy Trimmer
A half pound of lean, broiled ground beef, 8 oz cottage cheese, and fruit, served with an order of unbuttered whole wheat toast
Spinach Salad
Fresh mushrooms, walnuts, hard-boiled egg, Swiss cheese, American cheese, tomato wedges, Texas toast, and your choice of dressing
California Zephyr
Cottage cheese and peaches on raisin toast
Tomato Rose
Stuffed tomato with tuna or turkey salad, fruit garnish, hard-boiled egg, and multigrain toast
Turkey Salad Plate
With sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, fresh fruit, and Texas toast
Tuna Salad Plate
With sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, fresh fruit, and Texas toast
Carolina Chicken Salad
Lightly fried chicken tenders, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded Cheddar cheese, bacon, and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce. Served with Texas toast, and choice of dressing
Pullman Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, and Cheddar cheese, topped with U.S.D.A. Choice top sirloin steak strips. Served with Texas toast and your choice of dressing
Bowl of Homemade Soup & Salad
Make it Greek, Caesar, or chef salad for 1.00 extra
Tossed Salad
Chilled crispy lettuce with your choice of dressing
Stuffed Avocado
Small Greek Salad Side
Baby Greek
Bowl Of Soup & Salad
Dinner Suggestions
Steak Santa Fe
Tender strips of beef or shrimp sautéed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our own mole' sauce served in a skillet over special rice and topped with cheese and sour cream (no potato)
Homemade Country Pork Loin
With apple sauce and brown gravy
Fried Chicken Dinner
The best chicken dinner in Northern Illinois! Half a crisp, tender, and moist fried chicken with a small side of coleslaw
2 Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Chicken grilled with teriyaki sauce served over rice
2 Summer Grilled Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breasts topped with Jack cheese and grilled mushrooms
2 Pieces Char-Broiled Chicken Breast Oreganata
Seasoned with Greek spices and lemon, served with rice and vegetable
2 Greek Pork Chops
Tender and flavorful, seasoned with Greek spices and lemon
Grilled Liver
Topped with grilled onions or bacon
Greek Chicken Kabobs
Three homemade chicken breast kebobs marinated with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and garlic. Served on a bed of special rice with steamed broccoli
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken strips, grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served on a sizzling plate with a side of rice, a generous helping of tortillas, salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce (no potato, no vegetable)
Steak Fajitas
Marinated steak, grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served on a sizzling plate with a side of rice, a generous helping of tortillas, salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce (no potato, no vegetable)
Italian Dishes
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Topped with meat sauce or tomato marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
With mozzarella cheese, spaghetti, and homemade meat sauce
Baked Spaghetti Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese, spaghetti, and homemade meat sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Our creamy alfredo sauce made with real cream, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Our creamy alfredo sauce made with real cream, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese
Teriyaki Bowls
Homemade Favorites
Steaks, Chops, & Seafood
Char-Broiled New York Strip Steak
U.S.D.A. Choice, hand-cut char-broiled, delicately prepared, juicy, tender, and topped with onion rings
Char-Broiled Pork Chops
Two pork chops, hand-cut flavorful and tender with applesauce
Char-Broiled Choice Top Butt Steak, 7 Oz
Hand-cut juicy and tender beef delicately prepared and topped with onion rings
Char-Broiled Ground Round Steak
One-half pound ground chuck char-broiled to order with grilled onions
Fried Haddock
Breaded haddock fillet fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce
Mediterranean Salmon Fillet
Broiled salmon topped with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and crumbled feta cheese
Early Dinner Specials
Children's Menu
Hamburger Kids
With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Cheeseburger Kids
With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Hot Dog
With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Choo-Choo Grilled Cheese Sandwich
With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Fish Kids
(2) fried cod with french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Kids Spaguetti
With homemade meat sauce (no potato)
2 Baby Crepes
Filled with strawberries or blueberries
Small Cheese Omelette
With hash browns and toast
Mickey Mouse Pancake
With peaches
Kid's French Toast
Kids Chiken Fingers
(2) breaded chicken tenders with choice of french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks
Hot Turkey Kids
With mashed potatoes and gravy
Roast Beef Kids
With mashed potatoes and gravy
Kid's Chef Salad
Sliced turkey, ham, shredded Cheddar, tomato, and hard boiled egg
Kid's Ice Cream
Kds Banana Split Jax
Kids Grilled Cheeee
Kds Chocho
Kids Silver $
Breakfast Served All Day
Egg Specialties
Trailblazer
Two fresh eggs as you like, choice of sausage, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, or turkey sausage patties
7 Oz USDA Choice Top Sirloin 'N' Eggs
Tender western steak char-broiled to order with two eggs
USDA Choice NY Strip Steak
NY Strip served with two eggs
Two Extra Large Fresh Eggs
Cooked the way you like them
One Fresh Egg
With bacon, sausage, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, or turkey sausage patties
Pork Chop & Eggs
Juicy char-broiled pork chop with two eggs, as you like
Minced Ham & Scrambled Eggs
Burger & Eggs
1/2 lb. ground chuck and two eggs
Corned Beef Hash
Topped with two eggs, as you like
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine
Country Benedict
Early Bird Special
Biscuit & Homemade Sausage Gravy
1\2 BIS+ G
Ny Bagel Sandwich
Country Fried Steak
Side French Toast
Santa Fe
One Egg (No Meat)
Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Tomato Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Fresh Mushroom Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions, and green peppers
Cheese Omelette
Feta Cheese Omelette
Vegetarian Omelette
Mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Colossal Omelette
Made with (4) eggs, ham, cheese, sausage, and fresh mushrooms
Mexican Omlettes
Bacon Omelette
Sausage And Cheese
Belgian Waffles
Thick Homemade Waffle Waffle
Strawberry Waffle
1 Waffle with Meat
Blueberry Waffle
Chicken 'N Waffle
Our special waffle with fried chicken fingers (2) & a side of sausage gravy
Scrambled Egg Whites
Served with hash browns and choice of one: fresh fruit cup or (2) pancakes or toast
Egg Whites Omelette
Green peppers, onions and fresh mushrooms. Served with hash browns and choice of one: fresh fruit cup or (2) pancakes or toast
Skillets
Junction Skillet
Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with diced ham, onions, green pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with three luscious cheeses and (2) eggs
Mexican Skillet
(2) eggs scrambled with onions, green & jalapeno peppers and tomatoes. Served with special rice, chorizo, sprinkled with cheese (no potatoes)
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Served with grilled onions, green peppers, (2) eggs, and three cheeses
Vegetable Skillet
Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with green pepper, onions, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs
Hobo Skillet
Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with jack, American and Swiss cheese, all topped with (2) eggs
Meat Lover's Skillet
Hash browns, ham, sausage, bacon, topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs
Mediterranean Skillet
Combined in a special skillet, hash browns, spinach and tomatoes, topped with feta cheese and (2) eggs
Western Skillet
Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with diced ham, onions, tomatoes, green and jalapeno peppers, topped with three luscious cheeses and (2) eggs
Chicken Fajita Skillet
Diced chicken, green peppers, onion, and tomatoes over hash browns, mixed with Cajun seasoning and topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs
Trainwreck Skillet
Biscuits & gravy topped with two sausage patties and (2) eggs
Pancakes & Crepes
3 Pancakes
With syrup and butter
2 Short Stack
With syrup and butter
3 Strawberry Pancakes
3 Apple Pancakes
(3) pancakes topped with delicious homemade cinnamon apples
French Toast
Butter & syrup
3 Blueberry Pancakes
3 Caramel Banana Pancakes
3 Strawberry Crepes
3 Blueberry Crepes
Plain Crepes
Raisin French Toast
Strawberry French Toast
One Pancake
1 Plain Crepe
Straw Short
French Tst Bacon
Granola Pancake
French Tst Links
Pancakes And Bacon
Short Bac
2 Banana Walnut Crepes
1 Banana Walnut Crepe
Short\bacon
Tuesday's Special
Entrées
Steak Santa Fe
Slices of steak sauteed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Mole' sauce and cheese over rice
7 Oz Top Butt and 6 Grilled Shrimp Combo
Top butt and grilled shrimp served with choice potatoes and vegetables of the day (braised cabbage and carrots)
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles and meatballs topped with meat sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and vegetable of the day (braised cabbage and carrots)
Mediterranean Haddock
Haddock fillet sprinkled with paprika and topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with lemon
Roast Beef Dinner
Sandwiches and Salads Include Cup of Soup
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with fries
Monterrey Jack Gyro
Gyro meat served over Monterrey Jack cheese on a pita with tomato and onion. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce and fries
Brunch Burger
A classic cheeseburger with a fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Served with fries
Greek Chicken Kabob Salad
2 Greek chicken kabobs seasoned and grilled. Served with a side of warm pita bread and our homemade Greek vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast fried until golden brown topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fries
Mediterranean Turkey Burger N' Salad
Homemade turkey burger topped with crumbled feta cheese and served alongside a Greek salad, warm pita, and tzatziki sauce
Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan, topped with a cajun-seasoned salmon fillet. Served with garlic bread
Spinach, Mushroom, and Onion Omelet
3 egg omelet with spinach, onions, mushroom and Cheddar cheese served with hash browns and served with your choice of toast, fruits, or pancakes
Grilled Vegetarian Burger Topped with Avocado
A unique vegetable blend topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries
Ruben Sandwich
Thinly sliced corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand dressing grilled to a tasty
Chicken Pasta Salad
Homemade Soup
Vegetable of the Day
Drinks Menu
Iced Coffees
Beverages
Medium Fresh Orange Juice
Large Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Coffee
Sucaf Decaffeinated
Iced Tea
Unsweetened, sweetened, or raspberry
Medium Milk
Large Milk
Medium Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Pepsi Large
One drink minimum per person
Diet Pepsi Large
One drink minimum per person
Cherry Pepsi Large
One drink minimum per person
Sierra Mist Large
One drink minimum per person
Dr. Pepper Large
One drink minimum per person
Root Beer Large
One drink minimum per person
Mountain Dew Large
One drink minimum per person
Lemonade Large
Bottled Water
Medium Tomato Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Medium Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Medium Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Small Soft Drink
Ice Mocha
Desert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
816 W Lincoln Hwy, De Kalb, IL 60115
Photos coming soon!