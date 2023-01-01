  • Home
A map showing the location of Junction Eating Place 816 W Lincoln HwyView gallery

Junction Eating Place 816 W Lincoln Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

816 W Lincoln Hwy

De Kalb, IL 60115

Full Menu

Appetizers & Soups

Cup Housemade Soup

$3.79

Bowl Housemade Soup

$4.39

Bacon-n-Cheddar Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with bacon bits and melted Cheddar cheese on a hot plate served with a side of sour cream

Saganaki

$8.99

Served with pita bread and lemon

Side of Fruit

$5.49

Side of Melons

$5.49

Onion Rings

$8.49

Cheese Sticks

$8.49

Corn Bread

$8.49

With honey whip and a bowl of soup

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99

Served with salsa and sour cream

Popeye Quesadilla

$9.99

Steamed spinach, onions, bacon, and melted Jack cheese

Side Soup

$1.00

Big Soup

$15.00

Add Salad

$2.25

Add Bowl Soup

$2.25

Sandwich Platters & Wraps

Junction Angus Burger

$10.99

Hand-packed ground chuck burger served char-broiled on a large toasted bun - add cheese, mushrooms, or Spanish olives for an additional 60¢ each

Royal Swiss Canadian Platter

$10.99

A Junction original: smoked Canadian bacon, creamy Swiss cheese, a special beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, served on grilled whole wheat bread

Monte Cristo

$11.49

Egg-buttered bread grilled and smothered with ham slices and Swiss cheese

Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.49

We start out with Monterey Jack cheese, mayonnaise, sliced avocado, spinach, cucumbers, and sliced tomatoes piled high on multigrain bread with fresh fruit garnish

Grilled Vegetarian Burger

$11.99

A unique vegetable blend made into a burger topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Tuna Melt

$11.19

Topped with melted American cheese on whole wheat

Turkey Melt

$11.19

Topped with melted American cheese on whole wheat

Char-Broiled Seasoned Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato

Cajun Chicken Breast

$11.49

Served on a bun, topped with Cajun spices and Monterey Jack cheese, served with fresh fruit garnish

BBQ Chicken Breast

$11.49

Served on a bun, topped with special BBQ sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with fresh fruit garnish

Boston Fish Platter

$13.49

A generous piece of breaded haddock fillet fried golden brown on a toasted french roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Colossus Burger Platter

$12.49

8 oz. hand-packed ground chuck, melted cheese on marble rye, and crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion

Bar-B-Que Beef

$11.49

Southern railway style, tender sliced bar-b-que beef with zesty sauce on a toasted bun

French Dip

$11.49

Roast sirloin of beef on french loaf with au jus

Patty Melt

$11.49

Hamburger patty on marble rye, topped with melted cheese and grilled onions

Reuben Sandwich Platter

$11.99

Thinly sliced corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled for a tasty treat

Pork Chop Sandwich on Toast

$11.99

One pork chop flavorful and tender

Homemade Country Fried Pork on Bun

$11.49

Little Hobo Platter

$10.99

Thinly sliced ham teamed with Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

Half-pound ground chuck topped with barbecue sauce, bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on toasted bun

Chicken and Spinach Wrap

$11.59

Grilled chicken breast, baby spinach, Cheddar cheese, and onion wrapped in a large tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.59

Fresh romaine lettuce and grilled chicken tossed with Caesar dressing. All wrapped up in a warm large tortilla

Chicken Finger Wrap

$11.59

Crispy chicken fingers, combined with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. All wrapped up in a warm large tortilla

Philadelphia Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced steak grilled with mushrooms, and onions, topped with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread. Served with fresh fruit garnish

Cheese Junction Burger

$11.59

Grilled Turkey Burger

$11.49

Other Specialties

California Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced turkey, Jack cheese, sliced avocado, spinach, cucumbers, and sliced tomato piled high on multigrain bread with mayonnaise, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish

California Burger

California Burger

$11.99

Our juicy char-broiled burger smothered with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado slices, spinach, cucumbers, and bacon served on multigrain bread, with fries & fresh fruit garnish

Chicken Fajita Pita Sandwich

$11.99

Juicy strips of chicken breast or thinly sliced beef grilled with green peppers, onion, tomato, and Jack cheese, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish

Beef Fajita Pita Sandwich

$11.99

Juicy strips of chicken breast or thinly sliced beef grilled with green peppers, onion, tomato, and Jack cheese, served with fries and fresh fruit garnish

Chicken Delight

$11.99

Broiled skinless breast of chicken served with low-fat cottage cheese and multigrain toast

Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Ripe avocado halves filled with tuna or turkey salad; low-fat cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, and Texas toast (no potato)

Chicken Fingers

$12.49

Plain Sandwiches

Sliced Turkey

$9.99

Baked Ham

$9.99

Ham & Egg

$9.99

Bacon & Egg

$9.99

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Fried Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Turkey Salad

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$10.29

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$10.29

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Hoka Farms Hot Turkey

$11.99

Hot Hamburger 8 Oz Ground Chuck

$11.99

Hot Homemade Breaded Pork Cutlet

$11.99

Club Platters

Turkey Club

$11.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.99

Sliced ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Club

$11.99

Fish 'N Fries

$12.49

Tender, batter-dipped fish fillets, served golden brown with Texas toast

Chicken Fingers

$12.49

Tender chicken breast, breaded and lightly fried, served with honey mustard and Texas toast

Side Car

Bacon

$4.75

Sausage

$4.75

Ham

$4.75

Canadian Bacon

$4.75

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.75

One Egg

$1.50

French Fries

$3.49

Spicy Fries

$3.79

Hash Browns

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$5.75

English Muffin

$2.99

Toast

$2.79

Raisin Toast

$2.99

Oatmeal with Milk

$4.99

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.99

1 Slice Cheese

$1.00

2 Slices Cheese

$1.80

Side Of Fruit

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.60

Potato Sal

$3.49

Cup Oatmeal

$3.79

Patties

$4.75

AF

$3.49

Hollandaise

$1.40

Mayo

Sour Dough

$2.99

Pickles

Bob Biscut

$1.00

Auju

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.60

Rasin Tst

$2.99

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Peaches

$2.00

One Egg

$1.50

Feta

$0.60

Olives

$0.60

Mash Potatos With Gravy

$3.49

Pita

$1.00

Whole Wheat

$2.79

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.60

Tzatziki

Avacado

$1.50

Side Of Broc

$0.60

Side Chicken Breat

$5.95

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Of Tomato

$0.60

Fc

$2.35

Applesauce

$1.95

Light & Fast

Caesar Salad

$11.09

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$11.39

Mixed greens with Greek feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, black, and green olives, dressing, and pita

Taco Salad

$11.09

Large tortilla shell filled with taco-spiced beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream

Assorted Fresh Fruit Plate

$11.59

With raisin toast

The Super Chef

$11.39

A large bowl of chilled lettuce topped with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato wedges, choice of dressing & Texas toast

Tummy Trimmer

$11.59

A half pound of lean, broiled ground beef, 8 oz cottage cheese, and fruit, served with an order of unbuttered whole wheat toast

Spinach Salad

$11.59

Fresh mushrooms, walnuts, hard-boiled egg, Swiss cheese, American cheese, tomato wedges, Texas toast, and your choice of dressing

California Zephyr

$8.99

Cottage cheese and peaches on raisin toast

Tomato Rose

$9.49

Stuffed tomato with tuna or turkey salad, fruit garnish, hard-boiled egg, and multigrain toast

Turkey Salad Plate

$11.39

With sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, fresh fruit, and Texas toast

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.39

With sliced tomatoes, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, fresh fruit, and Texas toast

Carolina Chicken Salad

$12.39

Lightly fried chicken tenders, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded Cheddar cheese, bacon, and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce. Served with Texas toast, and choice of dressing

Pullman Steak Salad

$12.39

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, and Cheddar cheese, topped with U.S.D.A. Choice top sirloin steak strips. Served with Texas toast and your choice of dressing

Bowl of Homemade Soup & Salad

$8.79

Make it Greek, Caesar, or chef salad for 1.00 extra

Tossed Salad

$6.79

Chilled crispy lettuce with your choice of dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Small Greek Salad Side

$1.00

Baby Greek

$10.39

Bowl Of Soup & Salad

$8.79

Dinner Suggestions

Steak Santa Fe

$13.59

Tender strips of beef or shrimp sautéed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our own mole' sauce served in a skillet over special rice and topped with cheese and sour cream (no potato)

Homemade Country Pork Loin

$13.59

With apple sauce and brown gravy

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.79

The best chicken dinner in Northern Illinois! Half a crisp, tender, and moist fried chicken with a small side of coleslaw

2 Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$14.39

Chicken grilled with teriyaki sauce served over rice

2 Summer Grilled Chicken

$14.39

Seasoned grilled chicken breasts topped with Jack cheese and grilled mushrooms

2 Pieces Char-Broiled Chicken Breast Oreganata

$14.39

Seasoned with Greek spices and lemon, served with rice and vegetable

2 Greek Pork Chops

$14.39

Tender and flavorful, seasoned with Greek spices and lemon

Grilled Liver

$12.39

Topped with grilled onions or bacon

Greek Chicken Kabobs

$13.79

Three homemade chicken breast kebobs marinated with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and garlic. Served on a bed of special rice with steamed broccoli

Chicken Fajitas

$17.29

Marinated chicken strips, grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served on a sizzling plate with a side of rice, a generous helping of tortillas, salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce (no potato, no vegetable)

Steak Fajitas

$17.29

Marinated steak, grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served on a sizzling plate with a side of rice, a generous helping of tortillas, salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce (no potato, no vegetable)

Italian Dishes

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.49

Topped with meat sauce or tomato marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$13.89

With mozzarella cheese, spaghetti, and homemade meat sauce

Baked Spaghetti Parmesan

$12.89

Mozzarella cheese, spaghetti, and homemade meat sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.49

Our creamy alfredo sauce made with real cream, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.49

Our creamy alfredo sauce made with real cream, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese

Teriyaki Bowls

Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl

$12.39

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, celery, and carrots

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.39

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$13.39

Homemade Favorites

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.49

Bran Muffins

$2.49

Corn Bread*

$2.49

Steaks, Chops, & Seafood

Char-Broiled New York Strip Steak

$21.99

U.S.D.A. Choice, hand-cut char-broiled, delicately prepared, juicy, tender, and topped with onion rings

Char-Broiled Pork Chops

$15.99

Two pork chops, hand-cut flavorful and tender with applesauce

Char-Broiled Choice Top Butt Steak, 7 Oz

$15.99

Hand-cut juicy and tender beef delicately prepared and topped with onion rings

Char-Broiled Ground Round Steak

$14.49

One-half pound ground chuck char-broiled to order with grilled onions

Fried Haddock

$14.49

Breaded haddock fillet fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce

Mediterranean Salmon Fillet

$14.99

Broiled salmon topped with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and crumbled feta cheese

Early Dinner Specials

Early Dinner Specials

$10.49

Available 3pm-6pm daily. Includes 2 sides and complimentary scoop of ice cream or homemade rice pudding

Children's Menu

Hamburger Kids

$6.89

With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Cheeseburger Kids

$7.69

With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Hot Dog

$6.89

With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Choo-Choo Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.89

With french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Fish Kids

$7.69

(2) fried cod with french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Kids Spaguetti

$7.09

With homemade meat sauce (no potato)

2 Baby Crepes

$7.09

Filled with strawberries or blueberries

Small Cheese Omelette

$7.09

With hash browns and toast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.89

With peaches

Kid's French Toast

$7.89

Kids Chiken Fingers

$7.69

(2) breaded chicken tenders with choice of french fries, applesauce, or veggie sticks

Hot Turkey Kids

$7.69

With mashed potatoes and gravy

Roast Beef Kids

$7.69

With mashed potatoes and gravy

Kid's Chef Salad

$7.09

Sliced turkey, ham, shredded Cheddar, tomato, and hard boiled egg

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.70

Kds Banana Split Jax

$7.89

Kids Grilled Cheeee

$6.89

Kds Chocho

$6.89

Kids Silver $

$6.89

Breakfast Served All Day

Egg Specialties

Trailblazer

$10.99

Two fresh eggs as you like, choice of sausage, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon, or turkey sausage patties

7 Oz USDA Choice Top Sirloin 'N' Eggs

$13.49

Tender western steak char-broiled to order with two eggs

USDA Choice NY Strip Steak

$19.99

NY Strip served with two eggs

Two Extra Large Fresh Eggs

$9.49

Cooked the way you like them

One Fresh Egg

$8.99

With bacon, sausage, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, or turkey sausage patties

Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.49

Juicy char-broiled pork chop with two eggs, as you like

Minced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$10.99

Burger & Eggs

$12.49

1/2 lb. ground chuck and two eggs

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Topped with two eggs, as you like

Eggs Benedict

$11.49

Eggs Florentine

$11.49

Country Benedict

$11.49

Early Bird Special

$8.99

Biscuit & Homemade Sausage Gravy

$8.49

1\2 BIS+ G

$7.29

Ny Bagel Sandwich

$8.99

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Side French Toast

$1.50

Santa Fe

$9.49

One Egg (No Meat)

$8.99

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$9.99

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$11.59

Spinach & Tomato Omelette

$11.59

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.59

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.59

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$11.59

Fresh Mushroom Omelette

$11.09

Denver Omelette

$11.59

Ham, onions, and green peppers

Cheese Omelette

$11.09

Feta Cheese Omelette

$11.09

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.09

Mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Colossal Omelette

$12.99

Made with (4) eggs, ham, cheese, sausage, and fresh mushrooms

Mexican Omlettes

$11.59

Bacon Omelette

$11.59

Sausage And Cheese

$12.59

Belgian Waffles

Thick Homemade Waffle Waffle

$9.99

Strawberry Waffle

$11.49

1 Waffle with Meat

$11.99

Blueberry Waffle

$11.49

Chicken 'N Waffle

$12.69

Our special waffle with fried chicken fingers (2) & a side of sausage gravy

Scrambled Egg Whites

$9.99

Served with hash browns and choice of one: fresh fruit cup or (2) pancakes or toast

Egg Whites Omelette

$11.49

Green peppers, onions and fresh mushrooms. Served with hash browns and choice of one: fresh fruit cup or (2) pancakes or toast

Skillets

Junction Skillet

$12.19

Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with diced ham, onions, green pepper, and mushrooms. Topped with three luscious cheeses and (2) eggs

Mexican Skillet

$12.19

(2) eggs scrambled with onions, green & jalapeno peppers and tomatoes. Served with special rice, chorizo, sprinkled with cheese (no potatoes)

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.19

Served with grilled onions, green peppers, (2) eggs, and three cheeses

Vegetable Skillet

$12.19

Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with green pepper, onions, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs

Hobo Skillet

$11.19

Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with jack, American and Swiss cheese, all topped with (2) eggs

Meat Lover's Skillet

$13.19

Hash browns, ham, sausage, bacon, topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.19

Combined in a special skillet, hash browns, spinach and tomatoes, topped with feta cheese and (2) eggs

Western Skillet

$12.19

Combined in a special skillet, hash browns with diced ham, onions, tomatoes, green and jalapeno peppers, topped with three luscious cheeses and (2) eggs

Chicken Fajita Skillet

$12.19

Diced chicken, green peppers, onion, and tomatoes over hash browns, mixed with Cajun seasoning and topped with three cheeses and (2) eggs

Trainwreck Skillet

$12.19

Biscuits & gravy topped with two sausage patties and (2) eggs

Pancakes & Crepes

3 Pancakes

$8.99

With syrup and butter

2 Short Stack

$8.79

With syrup and butter

3 Strawberry Pancakes

$10.99

3 Apple Pancakes

$10.99

(3) pancakes topped with delicious homemade cinnamon apples

French Toast

$9.69

Butter & syrup

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

3 Caramel Banana Pancakes

$10.99

3 Strawberry Crepes

$10.99

3 Blueberry Crepes

$10.99

Plain Crepes

$9.69

Raisin French Toast

$9.99

Strawberry French Toast

$11.99

One Pancake

$2.50

1 Plain Crepe

$3.89

Straw Short

$9.79

French Tst Bacon

$11.69

Granola Pancake

$3.79

French Tst Links

$11.69

Pancakes And Bacon

$10.99

Short Bac

$10.79

2 Banana Walnut Crepes

$9.99

1 Banana Walnut Crepe

$3.89

Short\bacon

$10.79

Combos

No. 1 Breakfast

$10.49

No. 2 Breakfast

$9.99

No. 3 Breakfast

$10.49

No. 4 Breakfast

$9.99

Tuesday's Special

Entrées

Steak Santa Fe

$12.95

Slices of steak sauteed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Mole' sauce and cheese over rice

7 Oz Top Butt and 6 Grilled Shrimp Combo

$20.95

Top butt and grilled shrimp served with choice potatoes and vegetables of the day (braised cabbage and carrots)

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.49

Spaghetti noodles and meatballs topped with meat sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and vegetable of the day (braised cabbage and carrots)

Mediterranean Haddock

$14.49

Haddock fillet sprinkled with paprika and topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with lemon

Roast Beef Dinner

$12.99

Sandwiches and Salads Include Cup of Soup

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with fries

Monterrey Jack Gyro

$12.49

Gyro meat served over Monterrey Jack cheese on a pita with tomato and onion. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce and fries

Brunch Burger

$12.99

A classic cheeseburger with a fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Served with fries

Greek Chicken Kabob Salad

$12.49

2 Greek chicken kabobs seasoned and grilled. Served with a side of warm pita bread and our homemade Greek vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Boneless chicken breast fried until golden brown topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fries

Mediterranean Turkey Burger N' Salad

$11.99

Homemade turkey burger topped with crumbled feta cheese and served alongside a Greek salad, warm pita, and tzatziki sauce

Salmon Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan, topped with a cajun-seasoned salmon fillet. Served with garlic bread

Spinach, Mushroom, and Onion Omelet

$11.99

3 egg omelet with spinach, onions, mushroom and Cheddar cheese served with hash browns and served with your choice of toast, fruits, or pancakes

Grilled Vegetarian Burger Topped with Avocado

$11.99

A unique vegetable blend topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries

Ruben Sandwich

$12.49

Thinly sliced corned beef on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand dressing grilled to a tasty

Chicken Pasta Salad

$11.50

Homemade Soup

Homemade Soup

Chicken dumpling or minestrone

Vegetable of the Day

Vegetable of the Day

Braised cabbage and carrots

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$7.09

Served with a small drink

Drinks Menu

Iced Coffees

Cold Brew

$3.29

Iced Mocha

$3.29

Beverages

Medium Fresh Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Fresh Orange Juice

$4.99

Fresh Coffee

$2.49

Sucaf Decaffeinated

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened, sweetened, or raspberry

Medium Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.75

Medium Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.49

Pepsi Large

$2.79

One drink minimum per person

Diet Pepsi Large

$2.49

One drink minimum per person

Cherry Pepsi Large

$2.79

One drink minimum per person

Sierra Mist Large

$2.49

One drink minimum per person

Dr. Pepper Large

$2.79

One drink minimum per person

Root Beer Large

$2.49

One drink minimum per person

Mountain Dew Large

$2.79

One drink minimum per person

Lemonade Large

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.09

Medium Tomato Juice

$2.99

Large Tomato Juice

$3.99

Medium Apple Juice

$2.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Medium Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Small Soft Drink

$2.00

Ice Mocha

$3.29

Shakes

Oreo Cookies

$5.79

Chocolate

$5.79

Strawberry

$5.79

Vanilla

$5.79

Cherry

$5.79

Root Beer Float

$5.79

Smoothies

Strawberry - Banana

$5.79

Blueberry - Banana

$5.79

Breakfast Specials

Cinnamon Roll or Bran Muffin

$4.50

Avocado Toast

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

NY Bagel Sandwich

$9.99

Banana Nutella Crepes

$10.99

Homemade Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.99

Granola Pancakes

$3.79

Caboose Egg Muffin

$8.99

Red Eye Burrito

$11.49

BLT & E

$9.49

The Northern

$9.69

Desert

Super Sundaes

Caramel Sundae

$4.65

Mini Size

$3.99

Choclate Or Strawberry

Hot Fudge Sundae

Banana Split

$5.79

Huskie Sundae

$5.79

Assorted Cake

$4.65

Fruit Pie

$4.39

Cream Pie

$4.39

Pie Ala Mode

$5.19

Cheesecake

$4.65

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.15

1 Scoop Icecream

$2.65

2 Scoop Icecream

$3.99

Baklava

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$5.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

816 W Lincoln Hwy, De Kalb, IL 60115

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

