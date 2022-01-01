Restaurant header imageView gallery

Junction Grill & Bar

259 Reviews

$$

110 E. 4th St.

Wilton, IA 52778

Order Again

Appetizers-Lunch

Full Crinkle Cut

$5.00

Full Brew City Fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.95

Junction Rings

$8.95

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

Pepperjack Cubes

$7.95

Junction Combo

$15.95

Popper Wontons

$8.95

Irish Steak Nacho

$14.95

Chili cheese fry

$10.95

Sides-Lunch

Applesauce

$2.95

Baked Potato

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Side Brew Fries

$4.50

Side Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Side Wedges

$4.50

Bowl Of Soup

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Burgers-Lunch

Junction Burger

$10.95

Great West Burger

$16.95

Cajun Sourdough Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Undefeated Burger

$16.95

Breakfast Burger

$13.95

Wonton Burger

$13.95

The Curd Burger

$15.95

Sandwiches-Lunch

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.95

Grilled Tenderloin

$12.95

Junction Reuben

$14.95

Bacon Swiss Chicken

$13.95

GRL Chicken

$11.95

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

BLT

$9.95

Steak Philly

$14.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Baskets-Lunch

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Salads & Pasta

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Kid's Menu-Lunch

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Limited Time-Lunch

Steak Philly

$14.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Oriental Crispy Chick Salad

$12.95

Big J Burger

$12.95

Irish Steak Nacho

$14.95

Extras $

1000 Island

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Blue Cheese

$0.35

Bourbon BBQ

$0.35

Cajun

$0.35

French/Western

$0.35

Garlic Parmesan

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Hot

$0.35

Hot Garlic

$0.35

House

$0.35

Italian (Fat Free)

$0.35

Marinara

$0.35

Mild

$0.35

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.35

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.35

Sriracha Maple

$0.35

Sriracha Ranch

$0.35

Thai

$0.35

Sweet-n-Spicy BBQ

$0.35

Thai Sweet Heat

$0.35

Wilton Gold

$0.35

Friday

Junction Steak

$18.99

Sweet-n-Sour Chicken

$14.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markSolo Dining
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

110 E. 4th St., Wilton, IA 52778

