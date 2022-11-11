Junction Roastery & Social Club
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
A lively Coffee Roastery and Social Club with an outdoor patio and convenient parking. Located in the historic Patrick's Corner building adjacent to Centennial Park in Downtown Redmond
Location
708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756
Gallery
