Junction Roastery & Social Club

708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue

Redmond, OR 97756

Espresso Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Our own freshly roasted bold, medium blend. Single origins available on rotating basis.

Americano

$3.25+

Red Eye

$4.00+

A cup of our house drip coffee with a double shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso "cut" with steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

Served double ristretto style

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed, foamed milk to make a foam "cap"

Flat White

$4.00

An "Aussie Classic" consisting of espresso and steamed, forthed milk. Similar to a cappuccino without the foam cap

Latte

$4.25+

Breve Latte

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25

Smooth and refreshing cold brewed coffee. Never heated, always strong.

Affogado

$5.00

Lavender Tonic Espresso

$5.00

Tonic Espresso

$4.25

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk for the kids. Add any flavor you like

Milk

$3.00+

A cup of cold milk for the kids

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.00

Free Kids Cone

PuppyChino

$5.50+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Patty Mocha

$5.50+

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Golden Milk

$4.75+

Metolius Turmeric Gold Latte. An anti-inflammatory elixir of turmeric, ginger, black pepper and hints of cinnamon

Dirty Gold Latte

$5.75+

Turmeric Gold Latte with a shot of espresso

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Metolius organic Chai

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75+

A chai latte with a double shot of espresso

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Samurai Juice

$5.25

A refreshing and energizing elixir made with Matcha Tea and Tonic water

Tea

Metolius Black Tea

$3.50+

Metolius Green Tea

$3.50+

Metolius Mint Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Metolius North Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Matcha Tea (NO milk)

$3.75+

Berry Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea (Plain)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A lively Coffee Roastery and Social Club with an outdoor patio and convenient parking. Located in the historic Patrick's Corner building adjacent to Centennial Park in Downtown Redmond

Location

708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

