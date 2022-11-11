Restaurant header imageView gallery

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St

Seattle, WA 98115

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Buttermilk Biscuits with Cane Syrup
Hummingbird Cake

Breads

Cornbread with Sorghum Butter

Cornbread with Sorghum Butter

$10.00

Red Indian Flint Cornbread with sorghum butter.

Buttermilk Biscuits with Cane Syrup

Buttermilk Biscuits with Cane Syrup

$8.00

One of the most beloved Southern staples, enjoy two of our flaky, buttery biscuits with cane syrup.

Frozen Biscuits with Lemon Marmalade

Frozen Biscuits with Lemon Marmalade

$24.00

Our famous ready to bake at home, flaky buttermilk biscuits. These arrive frozen in packs of 6 and served with 6oz of our house-made lemon marmalade.

Snacks

Pimento Cheese & Pickles

Pimento Cheese & Pickles

$13.00

Our classic Southern sweet & tangy cheese spread served with house pickles & saltine crackers.

Cajun Spiced Pork Cracklin

Cajun Spiced Pork Cracklin

$8.00

Cajun spiced crispy pork cracklin, served with pickled okra & smoked sweet potato puree

Starts

Applewood smoked pork shoulder with BBQ spiced pork cracklin and green onions.
Lacinato Kale Salad

Lacinato Kale Salad

$14.00

Lacinato kale salad with pimento peppers, crispy einkorn, onion, parmesan, anchovy & buttermilk dressing.

Smoked Carrots

Smoked Carrots

$15.00

Our famous slow roasted smoked carrots with collard greens, tahini yogurt vinaigrette, and benne seeds.

Nashville Hot Chicken Bites

Nashville Hot Chicken Bites

$16.00

These delicious dark meat bites have been brined in buttermilk, dredged in our secret mix of spices, and served with B&B pickles, salted cabbage, popped blue popcorn, all sitting on top of our white bread.

Pacific Snapper Ceviche

Pacific Snapper Ceviche

$17.00

Pacific snapper ceviche with mango, plantains, hominy, Aji peppers & crispy rice.

Nightly Specials

Thursday Smoked BBQ Short Ribs

Thursday Smoked BBQ Short Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Our BBQ Short Ribs have been rubbed with house mustard, salt and pepper, smoked over applewood to perfection. These 12oz bone in short ribs will be served with a broccoli and corn salad with white asparagus Available only for Thursday pickup & delivery. If scheduled pickup or delivery time falls on another date, the order will be cancelled.

Friday Brisket

Friday Brisket

$29.00Out of stock

Our Texas style brisket has been slow smoked for 12 hours over applewood bark. Served with benne seed cole slaw, fried Yukon Gold potato coins, house BBQ sauce & a slice of our house white bread. Available only for Friday pickup & delivery. If scheduled pickup or delivery time falls on another date, the order will be cancelled.

Saturday BBQ Plate

Saturday BBQ Plate

$36.00Out of stock

Our BBQ plate features pulled pork, house hotlink sausage, brisket & pork ribs. Served with lemon-garlic green beans with peppers, mixed pickles, house BBQ sauce & house white bread. Available only for Saturday pickup & delivery. If scheduled pickup or delivery time falls on another date, the order will be cancelled.

Sunday Holy Fried Chicken

Sunday Holy Fried Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Our Holy Fried Chicken -- a local half bird! Juicy, crispy, and spiced. Served with chanterelle mushroom brown rice purloo, pickled okra with watercress & a Nancy Lee bun. Available only for Sunday pickup & delivery. If scheduled pickup or delivery time falls on another date, the order will be cancelled. Due to the volume of orders, we are unable to accept modifications or refund requests.

Mains

Mushroom Burgoo

Mushroom Burgoo

$28.00

Southern stew with button mushrooms, chanterelle mushrooms, trumpet mushrooms, chickpeas, lima beans, red beans, corn & Malabar spinach. A hearty vegetarian dish!

Whole Trout Escovitch

Whole Trout Escovitch

$30.00

Whole trout escovitch, Kuri squash, cauliflower rice, peppers & green sauce.

Momma Jordan's Oxtails

Momma Jordan's Oxtails

$31.00

The amazing Momma Jordan’s oxtails! Hallelujah. Suya glazed with peanuts, Georgia Candy Squash, turnips, broccolini & jus. *contains peanuts*

Soup & Rice

Gumbo

Gumbo

$19.00

Louisiana style Gumbo with dark roux, okra, Gulf shrimp, Totten Inlet mussles, rockfish & hotlink sausage.

Sides

A traditional southern dish consisting of black eyed peas, ed and green bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, chopped herbs, and a beautiful vinaigrette.
Hog Maw & Okra Stew

Hog Maw & Okra Stew

$13.00

A true southern delicacy: a rich tomato stew of okras and the north African Berbere spice stewed with onions and garlic, then cooked with thin slices of pork stomach to create one of those special dishes that have fed the south for ages.

Collard Greens & Smoked Ham Hocks

Collard Greens & Smoked Ham Hocks

$10.00

Slow cooked collard greens with smoked ham hocks.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

We take four cheeses—sharp cheddar, medium cheddar, parmesan, & camembert—& create a rich sauce that is then broiled in a cast iron pan. Comfort food at its finest. Vegetarian.

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$12.00

Black eyed peas, sea beans & preserved lemon.

House Mixed Pickles

House Mixed Pickles

$6.00

A selections of pickles & ferments made in-house.

Dessert

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$11.00

One of the most beloved southern classic desserts, this hummingbird cake is filled with pineapple, coconut, pecans, and banana and layered with cream cheese frosting.

Pecan Chocolate Chip Pie

Pecan Chocolate Chip Pie

$12.00

Our twist on a classic Georgia Pecan Pie--one slice with chocolate, pecan crumble & grains of paradise whip. This recipe was passed along to us from a local friend originally from Alabama.

Flips

Flips

$5.00

Regionally known back-in-the-day as Cool Cups, Freeze Cups, or Push Cups, Flips are frozen fruity treats served in a paper cup to resemble when Chef was making Flips by freezing Kool-Aid in a little Dixie cup and selling them on the street. These days, we’re making Flips with all fresh fruit, juices, purées, and special ingredients!

Ice Cream Pint

Ice Cream Pint

$10.00

The closest thing to your grandma's hand churned ice cream. Small batched, high quality, big in flavor! The hardest part will be to choose which flavor.

House Cocktails

Deep in the Quiet Wood, Serves 3

Deep in the Quiet Wood, Serves 3

$30.00

Moonshine, rum, earl grey tea & cane syrup makes this delicious cocktail deep and flavorful. 3 cocktail servings per bottle.

We Wear the Mask, Serves 3

We Wear the Mask, Serves 3

$30.00

Named after Paul Lawrence Dunbar's poem of the same name, this cocktail has tequila, switchel, lime, and ginger syrup. This is a drink that was soothing, refreshing, and healing, and is for those who step through our doors after wearing a mask of any sort all day, are exhausted, and require a truly restoring beverage.

Wine & Beer

Bottle M. De Ligny Blanc de Blanc Brut - 750mL Sparkling White Wine, 14% ABV

Bottle M. De Ligny Blanc de Blanc Brut - 750mL Sparkling White Wine, 14% ABV

$42.00

This Blanc de Blancs sparkling wines are so-named because they are made only from white grapes -- in this case it's 100% Chardonnay. With notes of green apple, with some biscuity complexity and a really zesty finish, these bubbles are fit for celebrating!

Bottle St. Just Crémant de Loire Brut - 750mL, Sparkling White Wine, 12.5% ABV

Bottle St. Just Crémant de Loire Brut - 750mL, Sparkling White Wine, 12.5% ABV

$71.00

This Loire Brut is dry, elegant, fruity--with a light body and high acidity, this is what you want in a celebratory bubbles.

Bottle M. De Ligny Rosé Brut - 750mL Sparkling Rosé Wine, 11.5% ABV

Bottle M. De Ligny Rosé Brut - 750mL Sparkling Rosé Wine, 11.5% ABV

$42.00

Hailing from Burgundy, France, this Brut Rosé is 100% Pinot Noir grapes, with tart red currant, rhubarb and strawberry notes. This wine is a very refreshing, dry, and has a bright, lemony finish.

Bottle Les Quatre Tours - 750mL Rosé Wine, 13% ABV

Bottle Les Quatre Tours - 750mL Rosé Wine, 13% ABV

$46.00

A classic Provence Rosé, this wine is crisp, light, and refreshing--perfect for summer!

Bottle Magellan Le Fruit Defendu Blanc - 750mL White Wine, 12.5% ABV

Bottle Magellan Le Fruit Defendu Blanc - 750mL White Wine, 12.5% ABV

$44.00

This is a blend of vines grown on sandstone soils. Grenache blanc, Colombard and Muscat blanc are fermented separately and aged in stainless steel.

Bottle Domaine Damien Vouvray - 750mL White Wine, 14% ABV

$56.00

The viticulture and winemaking are managed by Ingred and Damien Pinon. The estate is planted entirely with Chenin Blanc on Tuffeau and produces only Vouvray. Native yeast and all stainless steel.

Bottle Treré Re Famoso Ravenna Bianco - 750mL White Wine, 13% ABV

Bottle Treré Re Famoso Ravenna Bianco - 750mL White Wine, 13% ABV

$46.00

Reigning from Emilia-Romagna, Italy, this 50/50 Famoso and Chardonnay blend is a women owned winery. Famoso is a variety of native grapes (aka Rambella) that was near extinction. With notes of nectarine, hawthorn and orange blossom, this is a full-flavored wine and is refreshing and crisp.

Bottle Fondo Bozzole Incantabiss Lambrusco, 750mL, Sparkling Red Wine, 11.5% ABV

Bottle Fondo Bozzole Incantabiss Lambrusco, 750mL, Sparkling Red Wine, 11.5% ABV

$48.00

This Lambrusco from Fondo Bozzole in Lombardia, Italy, an area that produces rustic wines that may seem indulgent but are sincere and full of energy. With classic scents of cherry and black cherry and it also has a lot of minerality and finesse. The mouthfeel is rounded, soft and nicely balanced by a lively acidity and fragrance. This is a wine that generously pairs with grilled pork, seasoned cold cuts and pasta rich in sauce.

Bottle Violet Hill Pinot Noir, 2021 - 750mL, Red Wine, 12.6% ABV

Bottle Violet Hill Pinot Noir, 2021 - 750mL, Red Wine, 12.6% ABV

$68.00

This lovely 100% Pinot Noir hails from Dundee, OR, and Valkyrie wineries, Fermented with native yeasts, the meticulous farming practices yield a delicious wine exuding dark cherry, hints of mocha, and floral aromatics.

Bottle D. des Carabiniers Côtes du Rhône, 2020 - 750mL, Red Wine, 13% ABV

Bottle D. des Carabiniers Côtes du Rhône, 2020 - 750mL, Red Wine, 13% ABV

$58.00

This 50/50 Grenache and Syrah blend is organic and biodynamic. Fermented in concrete with natural yeasts with no added sulfates, this wine has ripe black plum and blackberry flavors with zesty acidity and minerailty that the region is known for.

Bottle Kumusha Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 750mL, Red Wine, 13.5% ABV

Bottle Kumusha Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 750mL, Red Wine, 13.5% ABV

$50.00

Made by Black sommelier, Tinashe Nyamudoka who was born in Zimbabwe as a chef, then moved to Johannesburg to make wine. Kumusha in Zimbabwean Shona language translates to "your home" or "your roots." This 100% Cabernet Sauvignon wine is bold enough to hold its weight against our smoked meats with red plums, cherries, and dark-roast coffee, and its acidity and tannins all in balance with the fruit.

Bottle Morellino di Scansano Red Blend, 2020 - 750mL, Red Wine, 13.5% ABV

Bottle Morellino di Scansano Red Blend, 2020 - 750mL, Red Wine, 13.5% ABV

$66.00

This women-owned winery--Elisabetta Geppetti in particular--single handedly put Morellino di Scansano on the map. Aged for 8 months in stainless steel, this 85% Sangiovese, 10% Alicante, 5% Ciliegiolo blend is well balanced with a higher tannin--perfect for some of our rich meat dishes.

Bottle Frichette Winery Malbec - 750mL, Red Wine, 14% ABV

Bottle Frichette Winery Malbec - 750mL, Red Wine, 14% ABV

$105.00

Grown in Red Mountain, WA by husband and wife team, Shae and Greg Frichette, this Malbec is deep, with blackberry and blueberry on the nose. On the first sip, you may be overwhelmed by the boldness of the blackberry flavors which quickly take a turn to a ripe raspberry, and finally a hint of caramel and black pepper on the finish. One of the few Black-owned and run wineries in Washington!

Alpenfire Cider, Traditional Cuvée Cider - 500mL, Cider 6.9% ABV

Alpenfire Cider, Traditional Cuvée Cider - 500mL, Cider 6.9% ABV

$16.00

Port Townsend’s Alpenfire Cider's Traditional Cuvée is an organic blend of heirloom and estate cider apples, fermented dry--this is the perfect summer thirst quencher! Due to each batch consisting of different apples, the color may shift from golden to pink, and everything in between!

PNW Lager - 16oz Beer, 4.3%ABV

PNW Lager - 16oz Beer, 4.3%ABV

$4.00

An easy drinkin' brew, brewed right around the corner in Tukwila!

Wander Brewing - 16oz, 6.2% ABV

Wander Brewing - 16oz, 6.2% ABV

$11.00

Belgian abbey yeast combines with imported malts and aromatic hops resulting in a flowery, earthy spiciness

Non Alcoholic

Lemonade

Lemonade

$8.00

House lemonade--perfectly sweet, perfectly tangy! 10oz bottle

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$8.00

A Southern staple--with a twist! Our sweet tea is perfectly sweet and a little floral, as we use Earl Gray tea. A definite thirst quencher. 10oz bottle.

Hunniwater

Hunniwater

$4.00

Made with real honey and kindness, this local, Black-owed company has a mission to spread kindness one sip at a time. 11.5oz of pure goodness. Honey lemon and honeydew flavor is refreshing and just lovely.

Pantry

House Bitters

House Bitters

$10.00

Enjoy our signature bitters made in house! Featured in 1.7oz bottles, you get to choose from Salare's Lavender Bitters, Lucinda's Chocolate Rye Bitters, JuneBaby's Chicory Coffee Bitters, or the trio! Spice up your cocktail game with the help of our knowledgable bartenders. When you buy the trio, one house cocktail recipe using each bitters is on the inside of the label!

Lucinda's Brownie Mix

Lucinda's Brownie Mix

$9.00

Make your own Lucinda brownies at home! This pint of mix includes all specialty ingredients just add butter, eggs, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Don't forget to add on a pint of our house made ice cream! This mix is delightfully gluten-free and contains dark chocolate, sugar, buckwheat flour, brown sugar, cocoa, and salt. Instructions included.

Red Flint Cornbread Mix

Red Flint Cornbread Mix

$10.00

Make JuneBaby’s prized cornbread at home! Oregon red flint cornmeal, Washington wheat, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, buttermilk powder. All you need to add is the oil, eggs, and water. Instructions included. Pint or Quart size available!

Frozen Stocks

Frozen Stocks

$9.00

We have a full freezer of stocks! Great to use for ramen, soups, or extra flavor in dishes that call for water. All broth is made without added salt or spices. 32oz.

Lucinda's Granola

Lucinda's Granola

$16.00

Lucinda’s granola is a wonderful treat for breakfast, coming with currants, sultanas, cherries, coconut flake, olive oil, honey, salt, brown sugar, almonds, pistachios, millet, oats, baharat spice mix. 16oz.

Jam

Jam

$10.00

Using fresh and local produce from local farms, we create some of the tastiest jams that perfectly compliment any biscuit, bun, or cornbread.

Jerk Marinade

Jerk Marinade

$8.00

Great as a marinade on all sorts of proteins, beef, chicken, shrimp. Marinade the protein of your choice for 24 hours before cooking. This jerk marinade is also a delicious addition to roasted vegetables and eggs. Keep refrigerated. 4oz or 8oz.

Lemon Marmalade

Lemon Marmalade

$10.00

Using fresh produce from local farms, we create some of the tastiest jams that perfectly compliment any biscuit, bun, or cornbread. 4oz / For other jam flavors, please head to junebabyseattle.com/shop

Salare's Mulling Spices

Salare's Mulling Spices

$15.00

Salare's blend of dried spices to add to apple cider or red wine for the perfect holiday treat. Each 4oz jar makes 4 portions of your beverage choice.

Ancient Grain Pancake Mix

Ancient Grain Pancake Mix

$9.00

Make your own Ancient Grain pancakes at home with our Washington whole einkorn flour, Oregon buckwheat flour, Oregon red flint cornmeal, flax seeds, millet seeds, poppy, sesame, baking soda, sugar, buttermilk, and salt. All you add is the milk, butter, honey, and eggs. Instructions included. Pint or Quart size available.

Pickled Okra

Pickled Okra

$12.00

Peak of the season okra, pickled in-house. 8oz. Perfect for a snack, charcuterie board, or to add a little zing and crunch to salads.

Pikliz

Pikliz

$6.00

This classic Haitian condiment adds acidity and spice to any dish. Keep refrigerated. 8oz.

House Spice Blends

House Spice Blends

$9.00

A curated collection of spice blends to enjoy JuneBaby flavors at home! Choose between Berbere Spice, House BBQ Spice, Cajun Spice, Advieh Spice, Ras al Hanout, and Advieh spice // Ranging from Southern traditional spices to Ethiopian spices, these blends follow the African Diaspora to make our food delicious. These spice blends make great additions to nuts, seeds, vegetables, proteins, popcorn—really anything you’d like to add flavor to! // Due to the volume of orders, we are unable to accept modification or refund requests.

Restaurant info

A journey through the American South as told by Chef Edouardo Jordan

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115

