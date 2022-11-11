Bottle Frichette Winery Malbec - 750mL, Red Wine, 14% ABV

$105.00

Grown in Red Mountain, WA by husband and wife team, Shae and Greg Frichette, this Malbec is deep, with blackberry and blueberry on the nose. On the first sip, you may be overwhelmed by the boldness of the blackberry flavors which quickly take a turn to a ripe raspberry, and finally a hint of caramel and black pepper on the finish. One of the few Black-owned and run wineries in Washington!