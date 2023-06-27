Restaurant header imageView gallery

June's Cafe 614 Highway 65 B

review star

No reviews yet

614 Highway 65 B

Clinton, AR 72031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

June's Cafe Lunch Menu

Burger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Grilled burger patty with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a sesame seed bun. Served with choice of fries or potato salad

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger, add bacon

Swiss Cheese Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger, add mushroom

Razorback

$10.99

Burger OTM

$10.99

Sandwich

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Breaded pork tenderloin served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or potato salad.

Classic BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato on toasted bread, served with side of fries or potato salad

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese melted between two slices of bread. Add gouda cheese and/or bacon for an extra charge. Served with fries or potato salad.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Homemade chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce with crackers or on a croissant. Served with chips.

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce with crackers or on a croissant. Served with chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

June's at Noon Entrees

Pinto Beans with Ham & Bacon

$5.99

Slow-cooked pinto beans with chunks of ham and bacon. Served with fried cornbread.

BBQ Chicken Thighs

$9.99

Spaghetti W. Meat Red Sauce

$8.99

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.69

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

A la Carte

French Fries

$1.99

Fried Pickles

$2.99

Crispy fried pickles served with ranch dipping sauce

House Side Salad

$1.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Shredded cabbage and carrots in a tangy dressing

Crispy chips with cheese dip

$3.99

Fried Cornbread

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Crispy fried chicken served with mashed potatoes and gravy or french fries

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cornmeal-breaded catfish fillets served with hush puppies and coleslaw

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Slow-cooked baked beans with chunks of ham and onions

Specials

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.49Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$5.99

June's Cafe Breakfast Menu

Entree

Classic Breakfast

$8.99

2 Biscuits & Gravy, 2 eggs, choice of 1 sausage or 2 bacon

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 biscuits with choice of sausage gravy or chocolate gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

sausage, egg, cheese on biscuit or croissant.. please note hash browns are included with the order.

Breakfast Casserole

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, and cheese baked and served with side of toast

Pancakes

$6.99

3 fluffly pancakes with butter & syrup

Smores Campfire Pancakes

$8.99

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

3-egg omelet with ham, cheese, peppers, onion, mushroom, tomatoes, served with a side of toast

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Denver Omelet

$7.99

A la Carte

S-2 Strips of Bacon

$1.99

S-Sausage

$1.99

S-Egg

$0.99

S-Hash Browns

$1.99

S-Fried Cornbread

$1.99

S-Toast

$1.59

White or wheat

S-Cottage Cheese

$2.99

S-Hot Oatmeal

$2.99

S-Fruit Cup

$2.99

S-Pancake

$2.35

Specials

2 for 1 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99Out of stock

Special that is available on Wednesday and Thursday!

Dessert

Fruit pie

$4.99

one slice with one scoop vanilla

Chocolate pie

$4.99

one slice with one scoop vanilla

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Cookies and Milk

$1.99

2 large scoops

Fruit Cobbler

$3.99

one serving with one scoop vanilla

Special of the Day

$4.99

one slice with one scoop vanilla

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$0.99

Drinks

Coffee - Freshly brewed coffee with free refills

$1.50

Sweat Tea

$1.50

Southern-style sweet tea with free refills

Soft Drinks

$1.50

1 can: Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and various other sodas available

Bottled Water

$1.50

Available upon request

Whole Vitamin D Milk

$1.99

Cold, refreshing whole milk no free refills

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$1.50

Tap Water

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

614 Highway 65 B, Clinton, AR 72031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe n Hash Café - Clinton, AR
orange starNo Reviews
230 Hwy 65 S #8 Clinton, AR 72031
View restaurantnext
T.H.I.N.K. Coffee - Greenbrier
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Broadview Street Greenbrier, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Cup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
106 West Main St. Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Peabody Ave # A Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
Spah Grill Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
408 Sylamore Ave Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
McBee's Coffee N Carwash - Greenbrier - 159 South Broadview Street
orange starNo Reviews
159 South Broadview Street Greenbrier, AR 72058
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clinton
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston