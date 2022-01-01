Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juneshine North Park

No reviews yet

3052 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego, CA 92104

Order Again

FLIGHT of 3

Flight of 3

$10.00

Blood Orange Mint 5.5oz

Hopical Citrus 5.5oz

Honey Ginger Lemon 5.5oz

Acai Berry 5.5oz

Midnight Painkiller 5.5oz

Grapefruit Paloma 5.5oz

Chili Mango 5.5oz

Iced Tea Lemonade 5.5oz

Cran Apple Cinnamon 5.5oz

Rose 5.5oz

Pineapple Orange JS 100 5.5oz

Blueberry Lemonade JS 100 5.5oz

Strawberry Watermelon JS 100 5.5oz

Out of stock

Hibiscus Lime JS 100 5.5oz

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 5.5oz

Prickly Pear Margarita 5.5oz

FULL POUR

Barrel Aged Booch 8oz

$8.00

Barrel Aged Booch + Glass

$13.00

Blood Orange Mint 15.5oz

$8.00

Hopical Citrus 15.5oz

$8.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 15.5oz

$8.00

Acai Berry 15.5oz

$8.00

Midnight Painkiller 15.5oz

$8.00

Grapefruit Paloma 15.5oz

$8.00

Chili Mango 15.5oz

$8.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 15.5oz

$8.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 15.5oz

$8.00

Rose 15.5oz

$8.00

Pineapple Orange JS 100 15.5oz

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade JS 100 15.5oz

$8.00

Strawberry Watermelon JS 100 15.5oz

$8.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Lime JS 100 15.5oz

$8.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 15.5oz

$8.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 15.5oz

$8.00

HALF POUR

Blood Orange Mint 8oz

$5.00

Hopical Citrus 8oz

$5.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 8oz

$5.00

Acai Berry 8oz

$5.00

Midnight Painkiller 8oz

$5.00

Grapefruit Paloma 8oz

$5.00

Chili Mango 8oz

$5.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 8oz

$5.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 8oz

$5.00

Rose 8oz

$5.00

Pineapple Orange JS 100 8oz

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade 8oz

$5.00

Strawberry Watermelon 8oz

$5.00

Hibiscus Lime 8oz

$5.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 8oz

$5.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 8oz

$5.00

TASTER

Blood Orange Mint 5.5oz

$3.00

Hopical Citrus 5.5oz

$3.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 5.5oz

$3.00

Midnight Painkiller 5.5oz

$3.00

Acai Berry 5.5oz

$3.00

Grapefruit Paloma 5.5oz

$3.00

Chili Mango 5.5oz

$3.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 5.5oz

$3.00

Rose 5.5oz

$3.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 5.5oz

$3.00

Pineapple Orange 5.5oz

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade 5.5oz

$3.00

Strawberry Watermelon 5.5oz

$3.00

Hibiscus Lime 5.5oz

$3.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 5.5oz

$3.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 5.5oz

$3.00

FOOD

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$3.00

Bitchin Sauce Original

$8.00Out of stock

Bitchin Sauce Cilantro

$8.00Out of stock

Bitchin Sauce Chipotle

$8.00Out of stock

Employee Bitchin Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Venissimo Cheese Board

$14.00

Empanada

$5.00

BOOCH CANS

Sunset Peach 6pk 12oz

$15.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Mint 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Midnight Painkiller 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Hopical Citrus 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Acai Berry 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Grapefruit Paloma 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Hibiscus Lime 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Pineapple Orange 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 4 pk 16oz

$20.00

Blood Orange Mint 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Midnight Painkiller 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Hopical Citrus 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Rose 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Acai Berry 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Build Your Own 4 Pack 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Juneshine Variety 8 Pack

$18.00

Juneshine 100 Variety 8 Pack

$18.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 16oz

$8.00

Blood Orange Mint 16oz

$6.00

Midnight Painkiller 16oz

$6.00

Hopical Citrus 16oz

$6.00

Acai Berry 16oz

$6.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 16oz

$6.00

Rose 16oz

$6.00

Pineapple Orange Can Pour 12oz

$4.00

Blueberry Lemonade Can Pour 12oz

$4.00

NEW GROWLERS 32oz

32oz Growler Glass

$5.00

Barrel Aged Booch 32oz Fill

$25.00

Blood Orange Mint 32oz Fill

$12.00

Midnight Painkiller 32oz Fill

$12.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 32oz Fill

$12.00

Acai Berry 32oz Fill

$12.00

Hopical Citrus 32oz Fill

$12.00

Grapefruit Paloma 32oz Fill

$12.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 32oz Fill

$12.00

Pineapple Orange JS 100 32oz Fill

$12.00

Hibiscus Lime 32oz Fill

$12.00

Strawberry Watermelon 32oz Fill

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade 32oz Fill

$12.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 32oz Fill

$12.00

Chili Mango 32oz Fill

$12.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 32oz Fill

$12.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 32oz Fill

$12.00

REFILL GROWLERS 64oz

Blood Orange Mint 64oz Fill

$20.00

Hopical Citrus 64oz Fill

$20.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 64oz Fill

$20.00

Acai Berry 64oz Fill

$20.00

Midnight Painkiller 64oz Fill

$20.00

Grapefruit Paloma 64oz Fill

$20.00

Chili Mango 64oz Fill

$20.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 64oz Fill

$20.00

Pineapple Orange JS 100 64oz Fill

$20.00

Hibiscus Lime 64oz Fill

$20.00

Strawberry Watermelon 64oz Fill

$20.00

Blueberry Lemonade 64oz Fill

$20.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita 64oz Fill

$20.00

Prickly Pear Margarita 64oz Fill

$20.00

Rose 64oz Fill

$20.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 64oz Fill

$20.00

KEGS

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Blood Orange Mint 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Midnight Painkiller 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Hopical Citrus 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Rose 1/6 bbl

$99.00Out of stock

Honey Ginger Lemon 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Grapefruit Paloma 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Acai Berry 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 1/6 bbl

$99.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEV

TapShack Night Surf

$4.00

TapShack Mango Mojito

$4.00

MERCH

Box Tee - Black

$32.00

Box Tee - White

$32.00

Circus Tee - Black

$32.00

Circus Tee - White

$32.00

June Tee - Green

$32.00

JuneShine X Monster Rally Tee Shirt

$32.00

Organic Tee- Faded Teal

$32.00

Organic Tee- Natural

$32.00

Organic Tee- Yellow

$32.00

Shine Tee - Black

$32.00

Shine Tee - Natural

$32.00

Summer Tee - Yellow

$32.00

Camp Hat - Light Olive

$28.00

Camp Hat - Tan

$28.00

Scripps Hat - Khaki

$32.00

Scripps Hat - Navy

$32.00

Brighton Hat - White

$28.00

Brewer Hat - Black

$28.00

Bucket Hat

$32.00

Shine Hat - White

$28.00

Stacked Hat - Black

$28.00

Team Hat - Grey

$34.00

Lotus Beanie - Olive

$22.00

Flight Beanie - Black

$22.00

Flight Beanie - Copper

$22.00

Flight Beanie - Chili

$22.00

Abbot Crew - Oatmeal Heather

$48.00

June Crew - Black

$58.00

JuneShine X Monster Rally Sweatshirt

$58.00

Organic Crew - Camel

$48.00

Organic Crew - True Black

$48.00

Recycled Crew - Navy

$58.00

Recycled Crew - Grey

$58.00

Circus Pullover - Eco White

$58.00

Circus Pullover - True Black

$58.00

JuneShine Club Hoodie

$58.00

JuneShine Club Joggers

$48.00

Paloma Pullover - Pink

$58.00

Prickly Pear Hoodie

$68.00

Prickly Pear Joggers

$58.00

Bad and Boochie Pin

$4.00

JuneShine Playing Cards

$10.00

Large Sticket

$3.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Stacked Pin

$4.00

Socks - small/med

$15.00

Socks - large/xl

$15.00

Midnight Painkiller Towel

$40.00

JS Socks

$15.00

Bandana

$12.00

Prickly Pear Bandana

$12.00

Tote bags

$10.00

Circus Jacket - Black

$58.00

Circus Jacket - Khaki

$58.00

Large glass

$6.00

Small glass

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

Website

Location

3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Juneshine image
Juneshine image
Juneshine image

