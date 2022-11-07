Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

JuneShine

80 Reviews

$$

10051 Old Grove Rd

San Diego, CA 92131

Popular Items

Jaebon Hwang Deposit
Marisol Besson Deposit

Events

YNPN Event fee

$150.00

Space Fees

Marisol Besson Deposit

$300.00

Jaebon Hwang Deposit

$200.00

Ted Dayno Deposit/Space Fee

$280.00

Jaebon Hwang Space Fee

$200.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

Location

10051 Old Grove Rd, San Diego, CA 92131

Directions

