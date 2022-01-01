A map showing the location of Juneshine- Santa Monica 2914 Main St.View gallery
Juneshine- Santa Monica 2914 Main St.

No reviews yet

2914 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

FULL POUR

Blood Orange Mint 15.5oz

$9.00

Midnight Painkiller 15.5oz

$9.00

Chili Mango 15.5oz

$9.00

Acai Berry 15.5oz

$9.00

Hopical Citrus 15.5oz

$9.00

Grapefruit Paloma 15.5oz

$9.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 15.5oz

$9.00

Mango Dadyream 15.5oz

$9.00

Coco Rico 15.5oz

$9.00

Passionfruit Orange Guava 15.5oz

$9.00

Coconut Cruise 15.5oz

$9.00

Hippie Juice 15.5oz

$9.00

Strawberry Watermelon 15.5oz

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade 15.5oz

$9.00

Hibiscus Lime 15.5oz

$9.00

Black Cherry Breeze 15.5oz

$9.00

Pineapple Orange 15.5oz

$9.00

Booberry 15.5oz

$9.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 15.5oz

$9.00

Ocean Squeeze 15.5oz

$9.00

Scotty's Special

$9.00

HALF POUR

Blood Orange Mint 8oz

$6.00

Midnight Painkiller 8oz

$6.00

Chili Mango 8oz

$6.00

Acai Berry 8oz

$6.00

Hopical Citrus 8oz

$6.00

Grapefruit Paloma 8oz

$6.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 8oz

$6.00

Mango Daydream 8oz

$6.00

Coco Rico 8oz

$6.00

Passionfruit Orange Guava 8oz

$6.00

Coconut Cruise 8oz

$6.00

Hippie Juice 8oz

$6.00

Strawberry Watermelon 8oz

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade 8oz

$6.00

Hibiscus Lime 8oz

$6.00

Black Cheery Breeze 8oz

$6.00

Booberry 8oz

$6.00

Cran Apple Cinnamon 8oz

$6.00

Ocean Squeeze 8oz

$6.00

Scotty's Special

$6.00

TASTER

Blood Orange Mint 5.5oz

$3.00

Midnight Painkiller 5.5oz

$3.00

Chili Mango 5.5oz

$3.00

Acai Berry 5.5oz

$3.00

Hopical Citrus 5.5oz

$3.00

Grapefruit Paloma 5.5oz

$3.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 5.5oz

$3.00

Mango Daydream 5.5oz

$3.00

Coco Rico 5.5oz

$3.00

Passionfruit Orange Guava 5.5oz

$3.00

Coconut Cruise 5.50z

$3.00

Hippie Juice 5.5oz

$3.00

Strawberry Watermelon 5.5oz

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade 5.5oz

$3.00

Hibiscus Lime 5.5oz

$3.00

Black Cherry Breeze 5.5oz

$3.00

Booberry 5.5oz

Cran Apple Cinnamon 5.5oz

$3.00

Ocean Squeeze 5.5oz

$3.00

Scotty's Special

FLIGHT (3)

FLIGHT

$12.00

Blood Orange Mint 5.5oz

Midnight Painkiller 5.5oz

Chili Mango 5.5oz

Acai Berry 5.5oz

Hopical Citrus 5.5oz

Grapefruit Paloma 5.5oz

Iced Tea Lemonade 5.5oz

Mango Daydream 5.4oz

Coco Rico 5.5oz

Passionfruit Orange Guava 5.5oz

Hippie Juice 5.5oz

Strawbery Watermelon 5.5oz

Blueberry Lemonade 5.5oz

Hibiscus Lime 5.5oz

Black Cherry Breeze 5.5oz

Cran Apple Cinnamon 5.5oz

Booberry 5.5oz

Ocean Squeeze 5.5oz

Scotty's Special

BEER/WINE/NA

Glass Red

$11.00

Glass White

$11.00

Glass Rose

$13.00

Glass Orange

$15.00

Expatriate IPA

$9.00

Ventura Lager

$9.00

Liquid Death Still

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Liquid Death Specialty

$3.75

MightyBooch

$4.00

FOOD

Charcuterie

$20.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$3.00

Jerk Chicken Patty

$6.00

Beef Patty

$6.00

Impossible Patty

$6.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

Vibez Sauce

$0.50

BOOCH CANS

Juneshine Variety 8 Pack

$18.00

Juneshine 100 Variety 8 Pack

$18.00

Midnight Painkiller 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Blood Orange Mint 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Hopical Citrus 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Acai Berry 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Grapefruit Paloma 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Mango Daydream 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Permanent Vacation 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Black Cherry Breeze 6pk 12oz

$15.00

Build Your Own 4 Pack 4pk 16oz

$20.00

Blood Orange Mint 16oz

$6.00

Midnight Painkiller 16oz

$6.00

Hopical Citrus 16oz

$6.00

Acai Berry 16oz

$6.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 16oz

$6.00

Coco Rico 16oz

$6.00

Mango Daydream 16oz

$6.00

Hippie Juice 16oz

$6.00

Passionfruit Orange Guava 16oz

$6.00

Booberry 16 Oz

$6.00

Ocean Squeeze 16oz

$6.00

Growlers 32oz

32 oz Glass

$5.00

Blood Orange Mint 32oz Fill

$12.00

Midnight Painkiller 32oz Fill

$12.00

Chili Mango 32oz Fill

$12.00

Acai Berry 32oz Fill

$12.00

Hopical Citrus 32oz Fill

$12.00

Grapefruit Paloma 32oz Fill

$12.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 32oz Fill

$12.00

Mango Day Dream 32oz Fill

$12.00

Coco Rico 32oz Fill

$12.00

Passion Orange Guava 32 oz Fill

$12.00

Hippie Juice 32oz Fill

$12.00

Strawberry Watermelon 32oz Fill

$12.00

Black Cherry Breeze 32oz Fill

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade 32oz Fill

$12.00

Ocean Squeeze 32oz Fill

$12.00

Hibiscus Lime 32oz Fill

$12.00

Booberry 32oz Fill

$12.00

Growlers 64oz

64 oz Glass

$8.00

Blood Orange Mint 64oz Fill

$20.00

Midnight Painkiller 64oz Fill

$20.00

Chili Mango 64oz Fill

$20.00

Acai Berry 64oz Fill

$20.00

Hopical Citrus 64oz Fill

$20.00

Grapefruit Paloma 64oz Fill

$20.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 64oz Fill

$20.00

Mango Day Dream 64oz Fill

$20.00

Coco Rico 64oz Fill

$20.00

Coconut Cruise 64oz Fill

$20.00

Hippie Juice 64oz Fill

$20.00

Strawberry Watermelon 64oz Fill

$20.00

Black Cherry Breeze 64oz Fill

MERCH

Glass - Large

$6.00

Glass - Taster

$4.00

Cheers

$90.00

Nia Elastic

$80.00

Nia SS

$95.00

Shine Elastic

$80.00

Shine SS

$95.00

Striped June Shine Tee

$55.00

Cheers Tee

$55.00

Summer Of June Tee

$55.00

Shine On Tee

$55.00

Oasis Tee

$55.00

Oasis Womens Jumpsuit

$160.00

Oasis Mens Jumpsuit

$170.00

Oasis Drifter

$165.00

Casse Trouser

$95.00

Oasis Bucket

$40.00

Shine Hat

$40.00

Free & Easy Tee

$58.00

Free & Easy Hat

$40.00

Free & Easy Tote

$24.00

Free & Easy Koozie

$6.00

KEGS

Blood Orange Mint 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Honey Ginger Lemon 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Midnight Painkiller 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Hopical Citrus 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Rose 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Acai Berry 1/6 bbl

$99.00

Iced Tea Lemonade 1/6 bbl

$99.00

DEPOSIT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
2914 Main St., Santa Monica, CA 90405

