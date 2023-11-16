Juniors 49th St
750 7th Ave
New York, NY 10019
Take Out
Appetizers
- Disco Fries$9.95
Melted mozzarella and mushroom gravy
- Loaded Potato Pancake$11.50
Melted Cheddar, crumbled bacon, and sour cream
- Avocado Toast$15.95
Avocado mash, rye baguette, hard-boiled egg, and tomato
- Buffalo Wings$17.95
Fresh wings tossed in our special wing sauce. Served with homemade bleu cheese dressing
- Thai Wings$17.95
Slightly spicy soy, citrus, and ginger BBQ sauce
- Chicken Tenders$17.95
Homemade honey mustard, or buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
- Calamari$18.95
Spicy marinara sauce
- Fried Shrimp App$18.95
Homemade tartar sauce, or buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
- Chopped Liver App$13.75
Red onion with crispy bagel chips
Old World Favorites
Soups
Salads
- Garden Salad$13.95
- Caesar Salad$13.95
- Greek Salad$15.95
Cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and red wine vinaigrette
- Scoop Salad$22.95
Garden salad with creamy cole slaw, potato salad, and a choice of tuna, chicken, or egg salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$23.90
BBQ chicken breast, red pepper, tomato, kidney beans, roasted corn, scallions, and Cheddar cheese with southwestern ranch
- Asian Chicken Salad$23.90
Mixed greens topped with teriyaki chicken, red pepper, roasted corn, and broccoli with ginger dressing
- Cobb Salad$24.95
Grilled chicken breast, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, diced egg, bleu cheese, and tomato
- Add Garden$7.95
- Add Ceaser$7.95
Burgers
- A - Swiss Burger$19.95
With sautéed mushrooms, onion rings, and steak fries
- B -Burger$14.75
With sautéed onion or Bermuda onion
- C - Cheeseburger$15.25
With sautéed onion or Bermuda onion
- D - Cheeseburger$19.75
With onion rings and steak fries
- E - Steakburger*$18.95
With onion rings and steak fries
- F - Bacon Cheeseburger$21.95
With onion rings and steak fries
- G - Pastrami-Swiss Cheeseburger$22.95
With onion rings and steak fries
Reubens
Deli Sandwich
- Corned Beef$18.95
- Pastrami$18.95
- Brisket$18.95
- Roast Beef$18.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs amy increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical conditions
- Roasted Turkey$18.95
- Vir Ham$18.95
- CB& Past$19.95
- TK/CB/Past$20.95
- Ham & Turkey$19.75
- Trk & Past$19.75
Traditional Sandwiches
- Tuna Salad$14.95
On thick-cut challah
- Tuna Melt$15.95
On jumbo English muffin
- BLT$15.95
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and beefsteak tomato. Served on thick-cut challah
- Chicken Salad$15.50
On thick-cut challah
- Chicken Sal BLT$17.95
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and beefsteak tomato. Served on thick-cut challah
- Egg Salad$13.95
On thick-cut challah
- Egg Sal BLT$16.50
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and beefsteak tomato. Served on thick-cut challah
- Grilled Cheese$15.50
On thick-cut challah with French fries
- GrChz Bacon$17.75
On thick-cut challah with French fries
- GrChz Ham$17.75
On thick-cut challah with French fries
- Chopped Liver Sandwich$15.50
Sensational Sandwiches
- Something Different$25.95
Brisket of beef on potato pancakes with au jus or mushroom gravy and apple sauce
- Something Else$25.95
Sliced steak, lettuce, and tomato on club rye with french fries
- Brisket Melt$25.95
Fresh brisket of beef, mozzarella, sautéed onions, and peppers with French fries. Served with au jus
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.95
Crispy fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, and cole slaw. Served with Russian dressing and french fries
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe$22.25
Grilled with bacon and American cheese on toasted club challah with fries
- Open Turkey$24.95
Giblet gravy and cranberry sauce with French fries
- Open Brisket$24.95
Mushroom gravy and apple sauce with French fries
- Open Roast Beef$24.95
Choice of au jus or mushroom gravy with french fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs amy increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical conditions
- Nova Bagel Platter$25.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers on an open-faced bagel
- Junior's Club Sandwich$23.95
Triple decker, roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread
- Jumbo 1/2 Lb Hot Dog$20.95
Sauerkraut, relish, and French fries
- Corned Beef and Pastrami Combo$22.95
On twin onion rolls with a choice of French fries, creamy coleslaw, or potato salad
BBQ
Seafood Entrées
- Broiled Cod Filet Dinner$31.95
Florentine rice and vegetable. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs amy increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical conditions
- Broiled Salmon Filet Dinner$32.95
Florentine rice and vegetable. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs amy increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical conditions
- Fish & Chips Dinner$31.95
Deep-fried cod, french fries, and creamy cole slaw
- Fried Butterfly Shrimp Entree$34.95
Dinner. French fries and creamy cole slaw
- Fried Seafood Combo Dinner$37.95
Shrimp, scallops, cod filet, french fries, and creamy cole slaw
- Broiled Seafood Combo Dinner$37.95
Shrimp, scallops, cod filet, florentine rice, and vegetable
Chef's Specials
- Goulash Dinner$27.95
Egg noodles with green peas
- Roast Half Chicken Dinner$27.95
Mushroom gravy, chestnut stuffing, vegetables, and mashed potato
- Shrimp ParmDinner$31.95
Linguini, marinara, and vegetable
- Chicken Parm Dinner$30.95
Linguini, marinara and vegetable
- Boneless$30.95
Giblet gravy, vegetable, and mashed potato
- Brisket Platter$29.95
Dinner. Mushroom gravy, vegetables, and mashed potato
- Roast Turkey Dinner$29.95
Dinner. Giblet gravy, chestnut stuffing, vegetable, mashed potato, and cranberry sauce
- Fried Chicken$30.95
Dinner. Southern style, vegetable, and mashed potato
- Tenderloin$38.95
Broiled skirt steak, sautéed onions, vegetable, and choice of potato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs amy increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical conditions
- Fried Chicken & Shrimp$33.95
- Fried Chicken & Shrimp (Dinner for 4)$50.95
Side Orders
Beverages
- Coffee$4.25
- Hot Tea$4.25
- Espresso$4.75
- Cappuccino$5.25
- Latte$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Fountain Soda To go$2.95
- Iced Tea$4.95
- Iced Coffee$4.95
- Milk Small$4.75
- Milk Large$5.75
- Chocolate Milk Small$4.95
- Chocolate Milk Large$5.95
- OJ Small$5.50
- OJ Large$6.50
- Fruit Juices Small$4.95
- Fruit Juices Large$5.95
- Brooklyn Egg Cream$5.75
- Dr. Browns Sodas$3.50
- Milk Shake$9.95
- Ice Cream Soda$9.95
- Coffee To-Go$2.25+
- Hot Tea To-Go$2.25+
- Hot Chocolate To-Go$2.50+
- Btl Soda$2.95
- Cup of Ice$0.75
- Bottle Water$1.95
- Large Btl Water$2.95
- Fountain Soda$2.25
- Ice coffee to go$2.95
Toast, Rolls & Danish
- Avocado Toast$15.95
Avocado mash, rye baguette, hard-boiled egg, and tomato
- Danish Pastry$5.25
Assorted varieties
- Toast$2.75
White, rye, or whole wheat
- Muffin$5.25
- Croissant$5.25
- English Muffin$3.95
- Bagel w/ Butter$4.50
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.95
- Coffee & Danish w/ Sm Coffee$5.25
- Coffee & Danish w/ Lg Coffee$5.95
- Bagel Combo w/ Sm Coffee$5.25
- Bagel Combo w/ Lg Coffee$5.95
- Coffee & Muffin w/ Sm Coffee$5.25
- Coffee & Muffin w/ Lg Coffee$5.95
Bakery
+6" Cake**
- 6" Plain Cheesecake$22.00
6 servings
- 6" Strawberry Cheesecake$29.00
6 servings
- 6" Oreo Cheesecake$24.00
- 6" Cherry Cheesecake$27.00
6 servings
- 6" Blueberry Cheesecake$27.00
6 servings
- 6" Pineapple Cheesecake$27.00
6 servings
- 6" Three Fruit Cheesecake$27.00
6 servings
- 6" Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$23.00
6 servings
- 6" Apple Crumb Cheesecake$26.00
6 servings
- 6" Brownie Explosion Cheesecake$26.00
6 servings
- 6" Tiramisu Cheesecake$27.00
6 servings
+7" Cake**
- 7" Plain Cheesecake$30.00
8 servings
- 7" Strawberry Cheesecake$41.50
8 servings
- 7" Celebration Cheesecake$40.00
8 servings
- 7" Red Velvet Cheesecake$40.00
8 servings
- 7" Devils Food Cheesecake$40.00
8 servings
- 7" Chocolate Mousse Cheese$40.00
8 servings
- 7" Carrot Cake Cheesecake$40.00
8 servings
- 7" Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$36.00
8 servings
- 7" Lemon Coconut Layer Cake$36.00
8 servings
- 7" Carrot Cake Layer Cake$36.00
8 servings
- 7" Red Velvet Layer Cake$36.00
8 servings
- 7" Shortcake$36.00
8 servings
+8" Cake**
+10" Cake**
- 10" Plain Cheesecake$64.50
20 servings
- 10" Strawberry Cheese Pie$76.50
20 servings
- 10" Cherry Cheesecake$72.50
20 servings
- 10" Blueberry Cheesecake$72.50
20 servings
- 10" Pineapple Cheesecake$72.50
20 servings
- 10" Three Fruit Cheesecake$76.50
20 servings
- 10" Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$67.50
20 servings
- 10" Red Velvet Cheesecake$81.50
20 servings
- 10" Devils Food Cheesecake$81.50
20 servings
- 10" Chocolate Mousse Cheese$81.50
20 servings
- 10" Carrot Cake Cheesecake$81.50
20 servings
- 10" Sugar-Free "Diabetic Friendly" Cheesecake$64.50
20 servings
- 10" Apple Crumb Cheesecake$72.50
20 servings
- 10" Brownie Explosion Cheesecake$72.50
20 servings
- 10" Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$65.50
20 servings
- 10" Lemon Coconut Layer Cake$65.50
20 servings
- 10" Carrot Cake Layer Cake$65.50
20 servings
- 10" Red Velvet Layer Cake$65.50
20 servings
Cookies/Cupcakes/Lil Fella
Slices
- Plain$8.95
- Strawberry$9.75
- Apple Crumb$9.25
- Blueberry Cheese$9.25
- Brownie Explosion$9.25
- Carrot Cake$9.25
- Carrot Cheese$9.50
- Cherry Cheese$9.25
- Chocolate Fudge$9.25
- Chocolate Mousse$9.50
- Coconut Lemon$9.25
- Devil's Food$9.50
- Pumpkin Pie Cheese$9.25
- Pineapple$9.25
- Raspberry Swirl$9.25
- Red Velvet Cheese$9.50
- Red Velvet Layer$9.25
- Shortcake$9.25
With strawberry sauce
- Sugar Free$8.95
- Funfetti Cheesecake$9.50
- Celebration Cheesecake$9.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin slice$9.25
- Pumpkin pie chz$9.50
- Oreo Chz Cake$9.25
Holiday Bakery
- Apple Pie$22.95
- Pumpkin Pie$22.95
- Sweet Potato Pie$22.95
- Coconut Custard Pie$22.95
- Pecan Pie$24.95
- 6" Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$23.00
6 servings
- 8" Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$47.00
12 servings
- 10" Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$67.50
20 servings
- Cupcake$4.95
- Sm. Plain loaf$7.25
- Sm. Marble loaf$7.25
- challah round$6.00
- challah raisin$6.00
- Pumpkin slice$9.25
- Pumpkin chz$9.25
- Pumpkin pie chz$9.50
- Sm. Honey Loaf$7.25
- Pumpkin Pie Slice$7.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
