Junior's Brooklyn
386 Flatbush Avenue Extension
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Takeout Breakfast Brooklyn
Take Out Breakfast All Day
- Egg Sandwich Only$6.00
With French fries or sliced tomato
- Egg Sandwich Only w/ Bacon$7.50
With French fries or sliced tomato
- Egg Sandwich Only w/ Sausage$7.50
With French fries or sliced tomato
- Coffee & Danish w/ Sm Coffee$6.50
- Coffee & Danish w/ Lg Coffee$7.25
- Coffee & Muffin w/ Sm Coffee$6.50
- Coffee & Muffin w/ Lg Coffee$7.25
- Coffee & Croissant w/ Sm Coffee$6.50
- Coffee & Croissant w/ Lg Coffee$7.25
- Bagel Combo w/ Sm Coffee$5.25
- Bagel Combo w/ Lg Coffee$5.95
- Whole Chicken Special$18.00
- Two Eggs$9.50
Home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Two Eggs w/ Bacon$11.50
Home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Two Eggs w/ Sausage$11.50
Home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Two Eggs w/ Virginia Ham$11.50
Home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Two Eggs w/ Canadian Bacon$12.50
Home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Cheese Omelette$13.95
American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$15.95
American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$15.95
American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$15.95
American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella
- Veggie Omelette$15.95
Mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomato, and peppers
- Western Omelette$15.95
Ham, peppers, and onion
- Corned Beef Omelette$16.50
- Pastrami Omelette$16.50
- Griddle Cakes$9.50
- Griddle C w/ Bacon$11.95
- Griddle C w/ Sausage$11.95
- Griddle C w/ Virginia Ham$11.95
- French Toast$9.50
- French T w/ Bacon$11.95
- French T w/ Sausage$11.95
- French T w/ Virginia Ham$11.95
- Eggs Benedict$19.95
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise sauce. Choice of home fries, grits, or sliced tomato
- Eggs Florentine$18.25
Poached eggs, sauteed spinach, English muffin, and hollandaise sauce. Choice of home fries, grits, or sliced tomato
- Nova Benedict$23.95
Poached eggs, smoked salmon, English muffin, and hollandaise sauce. Choice of home fries, grits, or sliced tomato
- NEO$20.50
Scrambled nova, eggs, and onions with home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and a choice of toast
- Corned Beef Hash$20.95
Homemade hash with poached egg. Choice of home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and toast
- Cheese Blintzes$19.95
Strawberry sauce
- The Lumberjack$25.95
2 griddle cakes, 2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage with home fries, grits, or sliced tomato, and choice of toast
- Nova Scotia Salmon & Bagel Platter$25.95
Choice of bagel, lettuce, tomato, onion, capers, and cream cheese
- Steak and Eggs$28.95
2 eggs any style, grilled 6oz skirt steak with home fries, grits, or sliced tomato and choice of toast
- Corned Beef Hash*$9.95
- Bacon$5.50
- Turkey Sausage$5.50
- Pork Sausage$5.50
- Virginia Ham$5.50
- Canadian Bacon$6.25
- Home Fries$5.50
- French Fries$5.50
- Grits$4.25
- Strawberries$6.25
- Blueberries$6.25
- Sliced Banana$2.95
- Sliced Tomato$2.95
- Oatmeal with Raisins & Cinnamon$8.25
- Granola and Berries$9.25
Drizzled with honey and served with milk
- Bowl of Grits$8.25
Melt any cheese on grits for $1.75
- Yogurt, Berries, and Granola Parfait$10.50
- Fresh Cut Fruit Cup$8.25
- Danish Pastry$5.25
Assorted varieties
- Toast$2.75
White, rye, or whole wheat
- Muffin$5.25
- Croissant$5.25
- English Muffin$3.95
- Bagel w/ Butter$4.50
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.95
Take Out
Appetizers
- Disco Fries$9.95
Melted mozzarella and mushroom gravy
- Loaded Potato Pancake$11.50
Melted Cheddar, crumbled bacon, and sour cream
- Avocado Toast$15.95
Avocado mash, rye baguette, hard-boiled egg, and tomato
- Buffalo Wings$17.95
Fresh wings tossed in our special wing sauce. Served with homemade bleu cheese dressing
- Thai Wings$17.95
Slightly spicy soy, citrus, and ginger BBQ sauce
- Chicken Tenders$17.95
Homemade honey mustard, or buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
- Calamari$18.95
Spicy marinara sauce
- Fried Shrimp App$18.95
Homemade tartar sauce, or buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$14.50
Marinara sauce
- Chopped Liver App$13.75
Red onion with crispy bagel chips
Old World Favorites
Soups
Salads
- Garden Salad$13.95
- Caesar Salad$13.95
- Greek Salad$15.95
Cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and red wine vinaigrette
- Scoop Salad$22.95
Garden salad with creamy cole slaw, potato salad, and a choice of tuna, chicken, or egg salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$23.90
BBQ chicken breast, red pepper, tomato, kidney beans, roasted corn, scallions, and Cheddar cheese with southwestern ranch
- Asian Chicken Salad$23.90
Mixed greens topped with teriyaki chicken, red pepper, roasted corn, and broccoli with ginger dressing
- Cobb Salad$24.95
Grilled chicken breast, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, diced egg, bleu cheese, and tomato
- Add Garden$7.95
- Add Ceaser$7.95
Burgers
- A - Swiss Burger$19.95
With sautéed mushrooms, onion rings, and steak fries
- B -Burger$14.75
With sautéed onion or Bermuda onion
- C - Cheeseburger$15.25
With sautéed onion or Bermuda onion
- D - Cheeseburger$19.75
With onion rings and steak fries
- E - Steakburger*$18.95
With onion rings and steak fries
- F - Bacon Cheeseburger$21.95
With onion rings and steak fries