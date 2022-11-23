Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Juniper Cafe - Modern Vietnamese and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30318

Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Made in the traditional method using a Phin Filter and classic Cafe Du Monde to produce that rich flavor you want.

Cappuccino

$4.00

We proudly partner with Counter Culture to source our coffee. For our Espresso service we have focused on Columbia by presenting a Kosher Organic coffee that has a light roast to showcase how bright and wonderfully acidic coffee can be!

Latte

$4.00

We proudly partner with Counter Culture to source our coffee. For our Espresso service we have focused on Columbia by presenting a Kosher Organic coffee that has a light roast to showcase how bright and wonderfully acidic coffee can be!

Drip Coffee

$3.00

We proudly partner with Counter Culture to source our coffee. For our Espresso service we have focused on Ethiopia by that has a light roast to showcase how bright and Floral coffee can be!

Drip Refill

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cafe DuMonde

$9.00

Coffe Retail

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30318

