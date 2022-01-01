Juniper Cuisine imageView gallery
Salad
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Juniper Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

405 Canal Street Suite 1300

Rapid City, SD 57701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Charcuterie & Cheese

$30.00+

Bread Service

$3.00+

Tip Line Charge

$0.01

Duck App

$25.00

Shrimp & Green Tomatoes

$18.00

Soups and Salads

Juniper Salad

$5.00+

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Autumn Apple

$8.00+

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Sirloin Tips

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$46.00+

Pork

$30.00

Chicken

$32.00

Mushroom Ragu

$28.00

Salmon

$34.00

Filet Tips

$28.00

Sirloin Tips

$25.00

Country Fried Flank Steak

$36.00

Lamb

$55.00

Denver Steak Feature

$45.00

Desserts

Torte

$9.00

Try Me

$12.00+

Creme Brule

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

House Ice Cream

$6.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Bar

$8.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Special Dessert

$10.00

Takeout Menu

Course Meal for Four

$160.00

Course Meal for One

$40.00

Course Meal for Two

$80.00

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Macro Meal

$10.00

3 Course Salad Only

$3.00

3 Course Dessert Only

$3.00

Green Salsa Verde

$14.00

Smash Cake

$15.00

Cupcakes

$2.00

Dakota Point

NY for 1

$70.00

NY for 2

$140.00

NY for 4

$280.00

Soup or Salad

$7.00

Entree

$40.00

Dessert

$8.00

App for 2

$12.00

Add-ons for entrees

Scallops (1)

$5.00

U10 Scallops (2)

$20.00

U10 Scallops (3)

$27.00

Double Beets

$10.00

Sides

$3.00

Parmesan

$1.50

rissotto

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Packaging

$2.50

Salmon

$28.00

Sirloin Tips

$19.00

Filet Tips

$22.00

Butter side

$1.00

Brittle

$3.00

Petite Filet

$34.00

Scallop add

$7.00

Flank Steak add

$9.00

Upcharge

$1.00+

Tomohawk Ribeye

$150.00

Table Spread of Sides

$40.00

Kids Menu

Mini Charcuterie

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Flank Steak

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Simple Pasta

$6.00

Employees

Ragu

$5.31

Pesto Pollo

$2.94

French Onion

$0.99

Gazpacho

$0.56

cran sal w quinoa

$9.00

Ratatouille

$17.00

Coconut sponge crumble

$7.00

Special

$0.01

Tomohawk

$99.00

8 Sides

$24.00

3 Course Entree

$9.00

Tavel Trinq

$13.00

Chicken

$9.00

Shrimp rissotto and asparagus

$11.00

Liam Pelayic

$10.00

Sammy Salmon

$15.00

Stirfry

$11.50

tips

$13.00

Torte

$4.50

Bobby's Bomb Brat

$7.00

Raw filet

$11.34

Meat Macro

$6.00

Brunch

Board

$25.00

Biscuits

$14.00

Steak

$18.00

Salmon

$17.00

Benedict

$10.00

Asp/Brocc

$3.00

Duck

$2.00

Sangria

$10.00

Pressed Juice

$8.00

Jacked Mimosa

$12.00

Straight Mimosa

$8.00

Ragu

$24.00

Chick & Waffle

$15.00

Banana Split

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Idea Wild

Party food and drink

$2,300.00

Staff Gratuity

$727.50

Packaging

$2.50

Pork

$24.00

Chicken

$24.00

Ragu

$24.00

Sirloin

$19.00

Case Q.S.S. Rare Tinto

$90.00

La Playa Estate

$72.00

MSI Private Party

Base Price

$2,511.62

Couple

$150.00

4Top

$300.00

Private Booking

Deposit

$500.00

Weekday Booking

$2,511.62

Beer

Leffe

$4.50

Skip Day Seltzer

$4.00

Fernson Curio Sour

$5.00

Fernson Shy Giant

$5.00

Fernson Lion's Paw

$5.00

Ace Pear Cider

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Mercenary Double IPA

$5.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Guiness Stout

$5.50

Chemay Cinq

$15.00

Peroni

$4.00

PBR

$3.50

Heineken 0

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Boddington

$6.00

Busch l

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Wine

Chehalem Pinot Noir

$48.00

Chehalem Pinot Noir (Copy)

$48.00

Shannon Petite Syrah

$10.00+

Kermit Cotes Du Rhone

$11.00+

Slam Dunk

$9.00+

Bramosia Chianti

$10.00+

Big Smooth

$35.00+

Recougne Rouge Bordeaux

$11.00+

Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Alticedro Malbec

$11.00+

Klinker Zinfandel

$11.00+

Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$42.00+

Kokomo Cuvee

$12.00+

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$15.00+

LMR Farmstead Cabernet

$14.00+

Textbook Cabernet

$14.00+

Merlot Textbook

$56.00+

Grenache

$16.00+

AVV Zinfandel

$40.00+

AVV Cabernet

$12.00+

Graysac Medoc

$64.00

Tuscana

$68.00

PF Brandlin Zin

$79.00

LMR Cabernet

$95.00

Guigal Ch. Du Pape

$109.00

Telegraphe du Pape

$130.00

Ghost Block Napa Estate Cab

$152.00

Guinigi Barolo

$120.00

Guigal Chat. Du Pape

$109.00

Voldisonti Tuscana

$68.00

Aquinas

$36.00

Chehalem Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Arendsig Batch 3 Chenin Blanc

$14.00+

Premier Brut

$9.00+

Bellafino Prosecco

$34.00+

Chehalem Chardonnay

$36.00+

Chehalen Pinot Gris

$36.00+

Farmstead Brut

$68.00

Fess Riesling

$8.00+

Fiori Moscato

$9.00+

Gustav Riesling

$9.00+

Innocent Bystander Sparkling Pink Moscato

$26.00+

Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Montelena

$94.00

Montelena Glass

$14.00

Prisma Rose

$9.00+

Prisma Sauv

$9.00+

Sancerre Blanc

$62.00

Shannon Ridge

$34.00+

T rosé

$44.00+

Vignetto "sweet and chilled" Italian Red

$9.00+

Elk Cove Pinot Rose Glass

$11.00

Textbook Cab

$22.55

Montelena

$44.05

Guigal Pape

$43.05

Kokomo

$16.55

Big Smooth Cabernet

$11.80

Guigal Cotes

$16.00

Petite Syrah

$13.00

Vignetto

$12.00

Batch 3

$22.55

Chehalem P Gris

$13.05

CH.CH.

$12.50

Prisma

$9.05

Innocent Moscato

$3.00

Fess Riesling

$9.80

Tavel Trinquivedel

$16.00

Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$15.00

Portlandia

$24.00

Text merlot

$18.85

Prisms Rose

$9.05

Bellefina Prosecco

$9.05

Shannon Chard

$9.05

Ormand Sangiovese

$10.55

Chehalem Chard

$13.05

LMR Cab

$39.05

LMR Sauv Bl

$13.05

Madeira Glass

$9.00

Sauternes Justices

$8.00

Quinta Ruby Porto

$7.00

Sauternes

$10.00

Tawny

$13.00

Pedroncelli

$6.00

Noval Black

$10.00

10 Yr Tawny

$16.00

Soda, Tea, Milk

Soda

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Esspresso (single)

$2.00

Esspresso (double)

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Salted caramel cremosa

$3.75

Robbins

Totaled at 450

$450.00

Private Booking Deposit

Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

405 Canal Street Suite 1300, Rapid City, SD 57701

Directions

Gallery
Juniper Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pour 54 Taphouse
orange star4.9 • 104
615 Main Street Rapid City, SD 57701
View restaurantnext
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
orange star4.7 • 941
1624 E Saint Patrick St #101 Rapid City, SD 57703
View restaurantnext
Elks Lodge and Golf Course - 3333 Jolly Ln #6085
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Jolly Ln #6085 Rapid City, SD 57703
View restaurantnext
The Gaslight
orange starNo Reviews
13490 Main St Rockerville, SD 57702
View restaurantnext
The Brandin Iron
orange starNo Reviews
12730 Guest Ranch Loop Deadwood, SD 57759
View restaurantnext
Shooters Wood Fire Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2424 West Main St Rapid City, SD 57702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rapid City

Murphy's Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,334
510 9th St Rapid City, SD 57701
View restaurantnext
Pauly's Pizzeria & Sub Co.
orange star4.7 • 941
1624 E Saint Patrick St #101 Rapid City, SD 57703
View restaurantnext
Inferno Food By Fire
orange star4.2 • 529
3503 E Hwy 44 Rapid City, SD 57703
View restaurantnext
Pour 54 Taphouse
orange star4.9 • 104
615 Main Street Rapid City, SD 57701
View restaurantnext
The Bean Counter
orange star4.5 • 41
4956 5th St Rapid City, SD 57701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rapid City
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston