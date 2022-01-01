Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Juniper 211 N. 8th street

1,265 Reviews

$$

211 8th street

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Grilled Broccolini

$13.00

Pancetta/Caesar/Marcona Almond / Pea Shoots/Dill/Parmigiano-Reggiano/ Castelvetrano Olives. *Gluten Free (sub garlic sauce and no pancetta, Vegan)

Fries

$9.00

Garlic Sauce/Marcona Almonds/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Red Pepper Coulis/Pesto *Gluten Free/Vegan

Black Sea Salt Oven Bread

$10.00

Creamy Garlic Pesto/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fennel/Lemon/Arugula/Calabrian Aioli/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Calabrian Peppers/Castelvetrano Olives/Cherry Tomato/Pancetta/Dill/ Parsley/Focaccia

Appetizer Special

$12.00

Salads & Soup

Juniper House Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix/Cherry Tomatoes/Radishes/Pickled Carrots Choice of Caesar, Honey Vinaigrette, or Black Garlic Balsamic Dressing Add Salmon 9/Chicken 7

Kale & Eggs Salad

$14.00

Western Farms Eggs/Caesar Dressing/Cauliflower/Pancetta/Fried Capers Add Salmon 9/Chicken 7

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Butter Lettuce/Parmigiana-Reggiano/Focaccia Crumbs/Radish Add Salmon 9/Chicken 7

Cup of soup

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl of soup

$10.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

12" Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil

Mushroom and Chevre

$20.00

Arugula/Lemon/Truffle Oil/Roasted Garlic/Pine Nut/Garlic Sauce

Weekly Pizza

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Artichoke

$20.00

Duck Confit

$22.00

Spicy Chorizo

$21.00

Not Pizza

Fried Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Focaccia Grinder

$15.00

Pesto/Provolone/Mortadella/Calabrese Salami/Arugula/Calabrian Aioli/Olive Tapenade/Fennel/Butter Lettuce

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Provolone/Gruyere/Olive Tapenade/Roasted Tomatoes

Seafood Paella

$26.00

Ferranti Linguini/Calabrian Peppers/Castelvetrano Olives/Cherry Tomato/Pancetta/Dill/Parsley

Pesto Alfredo Cavatappi

$17.00

Ferranti’s Tripolini Pasta/Peas/Gruyere Cheese Sauce/Focaccia Crumb/Caramelized Onions

Stroganoff

$17.00

Marble Potatoes/Lemon Butter Sauce/Castelvetrano Olives/Marcona Almonds/Apple-Fennel Slaw/Fresh Herbs

Veg Paella

$20.00

Bison Burger

$17.00

Dessert

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Butterscotch custard served chilled with house made crème fraiche / black sea salt. *Gluten Free

Warm Pumpkin Cake

$10.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

No Bake Vanilla Cheese Cake

$9.00

Fast Bar

NO MAKE

SEE SERVER

<<TO GO>>

ALLERGY

Corkage fee

$10.00

Side Bread

$2.00

KITCHEN MEAL

$9.00

Side Pesto

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Calabrain Aioli

$1.00

Feta Dressing

$1.00

Poppyseed Dressing

$1.00

Black Garlic Vin

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Marinara

$2.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

9" Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

9" Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

Focaccia Garlic Cheese Bread

Kids Cheese Bread

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Juniper, the farmers and the ingredients cultivate the menu. We specialize in hand tossed pizzas, creative pastas and robust meat and fish dishes.

Location

211 8th street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Juniper image
Juniper image
Juniper image

Similar restaurants in your area

Western Proper
orange star4.2 • 33
610 West Idaho Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Fork
orange starNo Reviews
199 N. 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Lively
orange star4.6 • 225
505 West Bannock Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Mode Lounge - 800 W Idaho St
orange star4.8 • 74
800 W Idaho St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Downtown Boise
orange star4.3 • 587
800 W. Main St #230 Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston