Juniper Pizza Cafe
40 West Main Street
Price, UT 84501
Popular Items
Strawberry Fields
Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice, Spring Mix, and Poppyseed Vinaigrette.
Paulie Walnuts
Spring Mix Salad, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Toasted, Spiced Walnuts and Italian Vinaigrette.
16" Big P (Pepperoni)
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Juniper Kitchen, Main Menu
Starters
Triple Dip
Housemade Fried Tortilla Chips served with Hatch Chile Queso, Salsa (made from scratch), and Juniper's Jalapeno Lime Ranch.
Chips and Salsa
Housemade Fried Tortilla Chips served with our Juniper's Crushed Tomato and Cilantro Salsa.
Jumbo Caprese Mushrooms over Arugula
Two Balsamic Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze. Served over arugula dressed with lemon juice and olive oil, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wings, Dipping Sauce & Celery
Eight Chicken Wings, tossed in our classic Buffalo Sauce, served with celery and Classic Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Jalapeno Lime Ranch Dressing.
Big Dipper
Our made-from-scratch dough, topped with garlic herb butter and mozzarella. Baked and cut into sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Pickle Fries and Buttermilk Ranch
Twice Battered, Deep Fried Pickles, sliced and dipped in Masa. Served with Classic Buttermilk Ranch.
Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara
Our open-faced 8-inch Italian Hoagie, dipped in Garlic Herb Butter, topped with Mozzarella and toasted. Served with Marinara (or your choice of sauce).
Meatball Platter (with Breadsticks)
Six Meatballs, simmered in our marinara, topped with ricotta and served with freshly baked breadsticks.
Caprese Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze on our made-from-scratch flatbread crust.
Buffalo Wings
Sticky and Crispy Asian Wings, topped with Sesame Seeds and Green Onion. Extra Sauce on the side.
Spinach Artichoke Dip with Breadsticks
Creamy Spinach Artichoke dip, packed with Mozzarella, Parmesan, sauteed spinach, garlic, and artichoke hearts, served with freshly baked breadsticks.
Jalapeno Popper Wontons
with Roasted Hatch Chile and Jalapeno Popper Filling. Served with Jalapeno Lime Ranch.
Breadsticks and Marinara
Freshly baked breadsticks, served with your choice of sauce.
Mr. Fig Flatbread
Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onions, and Balsamic Glaze.
Entree and Cafe Salads
The GOAT
Spring Mix, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Paulie Walnuts
Spring Mix Salad, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Toasted, Spiced Walnuts and Italian Vinaigrette.
Blue Cheese Cobb
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ham, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Spring Mix Lettuce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Strawberry Fields
Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice, Spring Mix, and Poppyseed Vinaigrette.
Chicken Parmesan Salad
Baby Arugula topped with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice and Shaved Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses.
The Italian
Shaved Parmesan and Asiago Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette, Banana Peppers, Marinated Chickpeas, Salami and Pepperoni
strawberry fields wrap
Soups and Sides
Pastas and Platters
Pulled Pork and Mac Bowl
Triple Mac and Cheese, Pulled Pork, Chipotle Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar and Toasted Panko with Creamy Coleslaw.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Herbed, Breaded Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti and Breadsticks
IPA Fish and Chips
Alaskan Pollack, IPA Beer Batter with English Chips and Creamy Country Coleslaw.
Love Me Tenders
Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Creamy Country Coleslaw, and Honey Mustard
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Meatballs simmered in marinara, with spaghetti, parmesan, and breadsticks.
Spaghetti Marinara
Made from scratch marinara tossed with spaghetti and served with Parmesan Cheese and Breadsticks.
Tuscan Pasta Pinwheels
Spinach pasta layered with Tuscan Alfredo Sauce (sauteed mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach). Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella, Walnut Pesto and Breadsticks.
Butchershop Bolognese Pasta Pinwheels with Breadsticks (2)
Burgers and Buns
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Tri-Blend Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, and Lettuce on our toasted, buttered bun.
Hot Chix
Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Buttermilk Ranch, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickles. Add Coleslaw, $1
'Merica (Classic Cheeseburger)
Tri-Blend Wagyu, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, and Mustard.
My Boy Bleu Burger
Tri Blend Wagyu, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Tomato and Lettuce. Add Bacon, $2.
Smokeshow Burger
Tri Blend Wagyu, Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokesauce, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickles
Hatch Chile Popper Burger
Tri Blend Wagyu, Jalapeno Popper Filling, Roasted Hatch Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato and Lettuce. Extra Bacon, $2.
10" (Personal) Pizzas
Big Pappa Personal
Red Sauce, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Pappadew Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze
Bada Bing Personal
Garlic Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella
The Boss Personal
Red Sauce,Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
Hey, Margherita Personal
Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella and Whole Milk Mozzarella
Johnny Utah Personal
Walnut Basil Pesto, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
Pineapple Express Personal
Red Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Whole Milk Mozzarella
The Dude Personal
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onions, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella
The Tony Personal
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onion, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Bobby Meatball Personal
Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs (made from scratch), Red Onions, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Big P (Pepperoni) Personal
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Chicken Rancher Personal
Buttermilk Dill Ranch, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Fiery Hawaiian Personal
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Hog Heaven Personal
BBQ Sauce, Smoky Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Meattza On Main Personal
Red Sauce, Salami, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham and Banana Peppers
Pretty Fly (for a White Pie) Personal
Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses topped after the bake with Arugula, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil
Olive You Personal
Walnut Pesto Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, and Whole Milk Mozzarella
The OG (Cheese) Personal
Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella
Create Your Own Personal
Art Heart 10"
16" Inch (8 Slice) Pizzas
16" Big Pappa
Red Sauce, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Pappadew Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze
16" Bada Bing
Garlic Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" The Boss
Red Sauce,Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Mozzarella.
16" Hey, Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella and Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Johnny Utah
Walnut Basil Pesto, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
16" Pineapple Express
Red Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" The Dude
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onions, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" The Tony
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onion, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
16" Bobby Meatball
Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs (made from scratch), Red Onions, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Art Heart
Red Sauce, Walnut Basil Pesto, Crumbled Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Big P (Pepperoni)
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Chicken Rancher
Buttermilk Dill Ranch, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Fiery Hawaiian
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Hog Heaven
BBQ Sauce, Smoky Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Meattza On Main
Red Sauce, Salami, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham and Banana Peppers
16" Pretty Fly (for a White Pie)
Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses topped after the bake with Arugula, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil
16" Olive You
Walnut Pesto Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, and Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" The OG (Cheese)
Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella
16" Create Your Own
Calzones and Strombolis
Pic Mac Calzone
Juniper's Triple Macaroni and Cheese stuffed inside a calzone with our smoky pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and smokesauce (on the side)
The Tony Calzoney
Meat Me Now Stromboli
Italian Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil. Marinara, on the side.
El Jefe Calzone
Fried Pic Mac Calzone
Juniper's Triple Macaroni and Cheese stuffed inside a calzone with our smoky pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and smokesauce (on the side)
Fried Tony Calzoney
Deep Fried El Jefe Calzone
Paninis and Hoagies
Jimmy Pesto
Butchershop Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Walnut Basil Pesto, Mozzarella and 8" Italian Bun
Pleased to Meattza
Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Spicy Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara and 8" Italian Hoagie
Cubano Hoagie
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Chipotle Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Pickles and Ciabatta
Jalapeno Ham Panini
Shaved Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato on toasted Jalapeno Cheddar Bread. Served with a side of Jalapeno Lime Ranch.
Italian Hero
Salami, Pepperoni, Applewood Ham, Italian Capicola, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Italian Vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Panini
Smoky Pulled Pork, Provolone Cheese, Country Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeno Cheddar Bread
Portobello Caprese Panini
Balsamic Portobello Mushroom, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil
Italian Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Sammie
Desserts
Turtle Time Cheesecake
Fruit Tartlet
Kahlua Tiramisu
New York Cheesecake with Blueberry and Lemon Compote
Creme Brulee
Raspberry Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Caramel Apple Tart
Derby Pie With Vanilla Ice Cream
Derby Pie With Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
Confetti Cake and Ice Cream
The Godfather Combo
Big Pappa Godfather
Bada Bing Godfather
The Boss Godfather
Hey, Margherita Godfather
Johnny Utah Godfather
Pineapple Express Godfather
The Dude Godfather
The Tony Godfather
Bobby Meatball Godfather
Art Heart Godfather
Bip P (Pepperoni) Godfather
Chicken Rancher Godfather
Fiery Hawaii Godfather
Hog Heaven Godfather
Meattza On Main Godfather
Pretty Fly for a White Pie Godfather
Olive You Godfather
The OG Godfather
Kids Meals
Daily Specials
Drinks
Italian Sodas and Specialty Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Handcrafted Artisan Pizza, Paninis, Salads, and More! Excited to serve Carbon County, located in Price, Utah.
