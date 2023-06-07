Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juniper Pizza Cafe

146 Reviews

$$

40 West Main Street

Price, UT 84501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Strawberry Fields

$11.00+

Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice, Spring Mix, and Poppyseed Vinaigrette.

Paulie Walnuts

$11.00+

Spring Mix Salad, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Toasted, Spiced Walnuts and Italian Vinaigrette.

16" Big P (Pepperoni)

$22.00

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Juniper Kitchen, Main Menu

Starters

Triple Dip

$13.00

Housemade Fried Tortilla Chips served with Hatch Chile Queso, Salsa (made from scratch), and Juniper's Jalapeno Lime Ranch.

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Housemade Fried Tortilla Chips served with our Juniper's Crushed Tomato and Cilantro Salsa.

Jumbo Caprese Mushrooms over Arugula

$12.00

Two Balsamic Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze. Served over arugula dressed with lemon juice and olive oil, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wings, Dipping Sauce & Celery

$15.00

Eight Chicken Wings, tossed in our classic Buffalo Sauce, served with celery and Classic Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Jalapeno Lime Ranch Dressing.

Big Dipper

$12.00

Our made-from-scratch dough, topped with garlic herb butter and mozzarella. Baked and cut into sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pickle Fries and Buttermilk Ranch

$12.00

Twice Battered, Deep Fried Pickles, sliced and dipped in Masa. Served with Classic Buttermilk Ranch.

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara

$9.00

Our open-faced 8-inch Italian Hoagie, dipped in Garlic Herb Butter, topped with Mozzarella and toasted. Served with Marinara (or your choice of sauce).

Meatball Platter (with Breadsticks)

$13.00

Six Meatballs, simmered in our marinara, topped with ricotta and served with freshly baked breadsticks.

Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze on our made-from-scratch flatbread crust.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Sticky and Crispy Asian Wings, topped with Sesame Seeds and Green Onion. Extra Sauce on the side.

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Breadsticks

$14.00

Creamy Spinach Artichoke dip, packed with Mozzarella, Parmesan, sauteed spinach, garlic, and artichoke hearts, served with freshly baked breadsticks.

Jalapeno Popper Wontons

$12.00

with Roasted Hatch Chile and Jalapeno Popper Filling. Served with Jalapeno Lime Ranch.

Breadsticks and Marinara

$9.00

Freshly baked breadsticks, served with your choice of sauce.

Mr. Fig Flatbread

$13.00

Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onions, and Balsamic Glaze.

Entree and Cafe Salads

The GOAT

$11.00+

Spring Mix, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Paulie Walnuts

$11.00+

Spring Mix Salad, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Toasted, Spiced Walnuts and Italian Vinaigrette.

Blue Cheese Cobb

$13.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ham, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Spring Mix Lettuce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields

$11.00+

Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Organic Brown Rice, Spring Mix, and Poppyseed Vinaigrette.

Chicken Parmesan Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula topped with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice and Shaved Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses.

The Italian

$12.00+

Shaved Parmesan and Asiago Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette, Banana Peppers, Marinated Chickpeas, Salami and Pepperoni

strawberry fields wrap

$8.99

Soups and Sides

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup & Breadstick

$7.00

Featured Soup of the Week & Breadstick

$8.00

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Triple Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

Ranch Side Salad

$4.00

Creamy Country Coleslaw

$3.00

Italian Side Salad

$4.00

Arugula Side Salad

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Pastas and Platters

Pulled Pork and Mac Bowl

$14.00

Triple Mac and Cheese, Pulled Pork, Chipotle Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar and Toasted Panko with Creamy Coleslaw.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Herbed, Breaded Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti and Breadsticks

IPA Fish and Chips

$14.00

Alaskan Pollack, IPA Beer Batter with English Chips and Creamy Country Coleslaw.

Love Me Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Creamy Country Coleslaw, and Honey Mustard

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

Meatballs simmered in marinara, with spaghetti, parmesan, and breadsticks.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Made from scratch marinara tossed with spaghetti and served with Parmesan Cheese and Breadsticks.

Tuscan Pasta Pinwheels

$14.00

Spinach pasta layered with Tuscan Alfredo Sauce (sauteed mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach). Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella, Walnut Pesto and Breadsticks.

Butchershop Bolognese Pasta Pinwheels with Breadsticks (2)

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers and Buns

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Tri-Blend Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, and Lettuce on our toasted, buttered bun.

Hot Chix

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Buttermilk Ranch, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickles. Add Coleslaw, $1

'Merica (Classic Cheeseburger)

$14.00

Tri-Blend Wagyu, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, and Mustard.

My Boy Bleu Burger

$15.00

Tri Blend Wagyu, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Tomato and Lettuce. Add Bacon, $2.

Smokeshow Burger

$15.00

Tri Blend Wagyu, Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokesauce, Tomato, Lettuce and Pickles

Hatch Chile Popper Burger

$15.00

Tri Blend Wagyu, Jalapeno Popper Filling, Roasted Hatch Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato and Lettuce. Extra Bacon, $2.

10" (Personal) Pizzas

Big Pappa Personal

$12.00

Red Sauce, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Pappadew Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze

Bada Bing Personal

$11.00

Garlic Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella

The Boss Personal

$12.00

Red Sauce,Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

Hey, Margherita Personal

$11.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella and Whole Milk Mozzarella

Johnny Utah Personal

$12.00

Walnut Basil Pesto, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Pineapple Express Personal

$11.00

Red Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Whole Milk Mozzarella

The Dude Personal

$11.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onions, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella

The Tony Personal

$12.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onion, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

Bobby Meatball Personal

$11.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs (made from scratch), Red Onions, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Big P (Pepperoni) Personal

$11.00

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Chicken Rancher Personal

$12.00

Buttermilk Dill Ranch, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Fiery Hawaiian Personal

$12.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Hog Heaven Personal

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoky Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Meattza On Main Personal

$13.00

Red Sauce, Salami, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham and Banana Peppers

Pretty Fly (for a White Pie) Personal

$12.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses topped after the bake with Arugula, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

Olive You Personal

$12.00

Walnut Pesto Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, and Whole Milk Mozzarella

The OG (Cheese) Personal

$9.00

Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella

Create Your Own Personal

$9.00

Art Heart 10"

$11.00

16" Inch (8 Slice) Pizzas

16" Big Pappa

$24.00

Red Sauce, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Pappadew Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze

16" Bada Bing

$22.00

Garlic Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" The Boss

$23.00

Red Sauce,Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Mozzarella.

16" Hey, Margherita

$23.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella and Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Johnny Utah

$23.00

Walnut Basil Pesto, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

16" Pineapple Express

$22.00

Red Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" The Dude

$22.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onions, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" The Tony

$23.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Diced Onion, Black Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

16" Bobby Meatball

$23.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs (made from scratch), Red Onions, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Art Heart

$23.00

Red Sauce, Walnut Basil Pesto, Crumbled Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Big P (Pepperoni)

$22.00

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Jumbo Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Chicken Rancher

$23.00

Buttermilk Dill Ranch, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Fiery Hawaiian

$23.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Hog Heaven

$23.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoky Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Meattza On Main

$24.00

Red Sauce, Salami, Cup and Char Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ham and Banana Peppers

16" Pretty Fly (for a White Pie)

$23.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago Cheeses topped after the bake with Arugula, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil

16" Olive You

$23.00

Walnut Pesto Alfredo, Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, and Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" The OG (Cheese)

$20.00

Red Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella

16" Create Your Own

$20.00

Calzones and Strombolis

Pic Mac Calzone

$12.00

Juniper's Triple Macaroni and Cheese stuffed inside a calzone with our smoky pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and smokesauce (on the side)

The Tony Calzoney

$12.00

Meat Me Now Stromboli

$12.00

Italian Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil. Marinara, on the side.

El Jefe Calzone

$12.00

Fried Pic Mac Calzone

$12.00

Juniper's Triple Macaroni and Cheese stuffed inside a calzone with our smoky pulled pork, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and smokesauce (on the side)

Fried Tony Calzoney

$12.00

Deep Fried El Jefe Calzone

$12.00

Paninis and Hoagies

Jimmy Pesto

$14.00

Butchershop Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Walnut Basil Pesto, Mozzarella and 8" Italian Bun

Pleased to Meattza

$14.00

Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Spicy Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara and 8" Italian Hoagie

Cubano Hoagie

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Chipotle Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Pickles and Ciabatta

Jalapeno Ham Panini

$13.00

Shaved Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato on toasted Jalapeno Cheddar Bread. Served with a side of Jalapeno Lime Ranch.

Italian Hero

$14.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Applewood Ham, Italian Capicola, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Italian Vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Panini

$15.00

Smoky Pulled Pork, Provolone Cheese, Country Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeno Cheddar Bread

Portobello Caprese Panini

$14.00

Balsamic Portobello Mushroom, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil

Italian Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses on toasted Sourdough Bread.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Sammie

$13.00

Desserts

Turtle Time Cheesecake

$5.00

Fruit Tartlet

$5.00Out of stock

Kahlua Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

New York Cheesecake with Blueberry and Lemon Compote

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.20Out of stock

Caramel Apple Tart

$3.49

Derby Pie With Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Derby Pie With Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Confetti Cake and Ice Cream

$4.99

The Godfather Combo

Big Pappa Godfather

$14.00

Bada Bing Godfather

$14.00

The Boss Godfather

$14.00

Hey, Margherita Godfather

$14.00

Johnny Utah Godfather

$14.00

Pineapple Express Godfather

$14.00

The Dude Godfather

$14.00

The Tony Godfather

$14.00

Bobby Meatball Godfather

$14.00

Art Heart Godfather

$14.00

Bip P (Pepperoni) Godfather

$14.00

Chicken Rancher Godfather

$14.00

Fiery Hawaii Godfather

$14.00

Hog Heaven Godfather

$14.00

Meattza On Main Godfather

$14.00

Pretty Fly for a White Pie Godfather

$14.00

Olive You Godfather

$14.00

The OG Godfather

$14.00

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese and Side

$9.00

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese with Side

$10.50

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Side

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Side

$13.00

Daily Specials

Roast Beef and Caramelized Onion and Swiss Panini

$13.00

Drinks

Italian Sodas and Specialty Drinks

Carbon Nation Italian Soda

$4.00

Walkin On Sunshine Italian Soda

$4.00

Some Beach Loaded Soda

$3.50

Doc Holliday Italian Soda

$4.00

Kokomo Loaded Soda

$3.50

Lime in the Coconut Loaded Soda

$3.50

Lemon Drop Loaded Soda

$3.50

Cherry Bomb Italian Soda

$4.00

Runaround Sue Italian Soda

$4.00

Church Camp Loaded Soda

$3.50

Bottled Sodas

Coke Zero, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Coca Cola, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Sprite, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper, 16 oz Bottle

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Artisan Pizza, Paninis, Salads, and More! Excited to serve Carbon County, located in Price, Utah.

Website

Location

40 West Main Street, Price, UT 84501

Directions

Gallery
Juniper Pizza Cafe image
Juniper Pizza Cafe image
Juniper Pizza Cafe image

Map
