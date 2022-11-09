Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Juniper Restaurant

2,495 Reviews

$$$

324 E 3rd Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff
Whipped Goat Cheese
Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie

Appetizers

Lighter plates to start with and share with friends
Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Chef's Selection of Craft & Local Cheeses & Meats, Mustard, Crostini, Pickled Vegetable, Compote

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$17.00

Goat Cheese, Honey, Salami, Crostini

Brussels

$12.00

Curried Mussels

$19.00

Salads

Grilled Pear Salad

$12.00

Romaine Heart Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Soups

Cup of Sweet Carrot Soup

Cup of Sweet Carrot Soup
$7.00

$7.00
Bowl of Sweet Carrot Soup

Bowl of Sweet Carrot Soup
$9.00

$9.00

Entrees

Almond Crusted Trout

$35.00
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$32.00

Tenderloin Filet, Pappardelle Pasta, Local Mushrooms, White Wine

Braised Lamb

$44.00

Eggplant

$24.00
Grilled Beef Tenderloin

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$49.00

Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace

Pork Chop

$38.00

Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Spinach Risotto

$25.00

Stuffed Quail

$32.00

Sides

Risotto

$10.00

carrot sauce, roasted root vegetables, fried sage

Potato Croquette

$8.00

Braised Kale

$8.00

Sweet Potato Hash Brown

$8.00

Vegan Mac

$8.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock
Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie

Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie

$12.00

oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate streusel, chocolate ganache, chocolate whipped cream

Spiced Apple Fritters

$12.00
Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$11.00

Seasonal Fruit Compote

Bunt Cake

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Tulsa’s award-winning farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper, changes with the seasons to bring guests creative, modern cuisine focused on delicious, locally sourced ingredients. Juniper boasts a beautiful and intimate downtown setting with its rustic brick columns, commissioned art by local artists, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Designed and constructed by award-winning Chef Justin Thompson, Juniper offers an approachable, and fun, fine dining experience. In addition to our seasonal menus, enjoy one of the fresh selections from the weekly Chef’s specials menu and pair your evening with a craft cocktail utilizing one of Juniper’s own house-infused spirits. Since opening in 2011, Justin and the talented chef’s at Juniper have created more than 2,000 different tasty and creative dishes that have made it onto these special menus.

Website

Location

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

