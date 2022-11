Juniper at Hotel Vermont

McMillian + Hinterland Wine Co, L'imparfait Negociant 2017

$24.00

Do you miss going to Montreal? Us too. This collaboration between Dave McMillian of the Joe Beef empire and Hinterland Wine Co of Ontario brings it with alpine style wines from Canada. This Chardonnay has some savory and nutty aromatics (think Jura!) but driving acidity that cleans it all up. It's cool stuff.