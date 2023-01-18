Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juniper STL

review star

No reviews yet

4101 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4101 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
orange star4.5 • 424
4239 Duncan Ave St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Narwhal's Crafted
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3906 Laclede Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
INTERGALACTIC - FS 08 - Intergalactic
orange starNo Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
City Foundry Group - Poptimism - FS 14 - Poptimism
orange starNo Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN - FS 13 - 4Hens Creole Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3700 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes - FS 07 - Patty's Cheesecakes
orange starNo Reviews
3730 FOREST PARK AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston