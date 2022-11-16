Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juniper's & SpokeEasy at the Wildflower Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2059 Darling Hill Road

Lyndonville, VT 05851

Order Again

starters

Farmhouse Salad

$12.00

White Wine Mussels

$19.00

Cream Of Corn

$10.00

Truff Fry

$9.00

French Fry

$8.00

bowls and salads

Ahi tuna poke bowl

$15.00

Brussel sprout salad

$14.00

buddha bowl

$18.00

charred apple & avocado salad

$14.00

Summer Salad

$14.00

Speacial Salad

$12.00

sandwiches

Trailside Burger

$18.00

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Hot Burger

$17.00

White Bean Garden Burger

$16.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$17.00

Ham And Swiss

$17.00

Burger

$17.00

Tequila lime shrimp

Vegetarian Risotto

$21.00

Stewed Shrimp

$25.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$21.00

Beef Kabobs

$23.00

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Seared Tuna

$29.00

sweet bourbon steak tips

$26.00Out of stock

Special Catch

$26.00Out of stock

Special Main

$24.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hotdog

$8.00

house fries

$2.00Out of stock

side salad

$2.00Out of stock

desserts

Carrot cake

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Rasberry Swril Cheesecake

$12.00

chocolate flourless tort

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

grab and go salad

Caesar salad

$10.00

Caesar salad with chicken

$16.00

mediterranean green chick pea salad

$12.00

red quinoa power salad

$12.00

grab and go sandwiches

caramelized pork bahn mi sandwich

$14.00

maple turkey blt

$14.00

rainbow vegetable sandwich

$12.00

southwest grilled chicken wrap

$15.00

grab and go drinks

bottle water

$3.00

brisk tea

$3.00

coconut water

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

orange crush

$3.00

redbull

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

Other drinks

apple juice

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

cranberry juice

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

milk

$3.00

tea

$3.00

tomato juice

$3.00

Entrees2

Beef Kabobs

$23.00

Veg Rissoto

$21.00

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$21.00

Event Lunch

Event Lunch

$15.00

Wildflower

Outside Vendor

$15.00

Snacks

$4.00

breakfast

two egg breakfast

$14.00

omelet

$15.00

eggs benedict

$15.00

hash and eggs

$15.00

trail breakfast sandwich

$14.00

belgian waffle

$12.00

full stack butermilk pancakes

$12.00

short stack butermilk pancakes

$7.00

full stack blueberry pancakes

$10.00

short stack blueberry pancakes

$7.00

2 piece french toast

$7.00

4 piece french toast

$10.00

The Paleo

$14.00

Omega breakfast sandwich

$12.00

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

kids breakfast

teddy bear pancakes

$6.00

kitty eggs

$6.00

2 egg breakfast

$6.00

breakfast bar

bloody mary

$15.00

mimosa

$12.00

drinks

tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

milk

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00

cranberry juice

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

tomato juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Smuggs

$7.50

Svedka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

VT gold

$7.00

Absolut citron

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stolli

$7.50

Absolut vanilla

$6.00

Van-gough

$8.50

Vodka DBL

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Belvedere DBL

$16.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Smuggs DBL

$15.00

Svedka DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

VT gold DBL

$14.00

Absolut citron DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Stolli DBL

$14.00

Absolut vanilla DBL

$12.00

Van-gough DBL

$17.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Barr hill

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tom cat

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Monkey 42

$12.00

Gin DBL

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Barr hill DBL

$18.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Tom cat DBL

$18.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Monkey 42 DBL

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

kraken

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Dun's elderflower

$9.00

Meyers

$6.00

Dunc's maple

$9.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Rum DBL

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

kraken DBL

$14.00

Bacardi DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Dun's elderflower DBL

$18.00

Meyers DBL

$12.00

Dunc's maple DBL

$18.00

Gosling's DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron silver

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Milagro

$8.00

Esplom

$7.00

Peliton

$8.00

Bribon blanco

$7.50

Bribon jalp

$7.50

Patron xo cafe

$9.00

Don-julio

$11.00

Tequila DBL

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Patron silver DBL

$16.00

Casamigos DBL

$18.00

Milagro DBL

$16.00

Esplom DBL

$14.00

Peliton DBL

$16.00

Bribon blanco DBL

$15.00

Bribon jalp DBL

$15.00

Patron xo cafe DBL

$18.00

Don-julio DBL

$22.00

Whiskey

Jack daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown apple

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Tellemore d.e.w

$7.00

Buffalo trace

$8.00

Whiskey DBL

Jack daniels DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Bulliet DBL

$16.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Crown apple DBL

$14.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Knob Creek DBL

$16.00

Makers 46 DBL

$22.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Tellemore d.e.w DBL

$14.00

Buffalo trace DBL

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Blantons

$20.00

Evan williams

$8.00

Eagle rare

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

stagg jr

$9.00

Dimple pinch

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon DBL

Evan williams DBL

$16.00

Eagle rare DBL

$16.00

Dewars DBL

$16.00

stagg jr DBL

$18.00

Dimple pinch DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

peach schnapps

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

fireball

$5.00

Mcgillicudys

$5.00

grenidine

$4.00

bailey's

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DBL

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Aperol DBL

$12.00

Campari DBL

$14.00

peach schnapps DBL

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Drambuie DBL

$14.00

Frangelico DBL

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$16.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Chambord DBL

$16.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

fireball DBL

$10.00

Mcgillicudys DBL

$10.00

grenidine DBL

$8.00

baildy's DBL

$12.00

Cocktails

Berry awesome

$12.00

bloody mary

$15.00

blushing mimosa

$10.00

Blushing vermonter

$14.00

Capital of Vermont

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Cranberry daiquiri

$13.00

crazy mint mojito

$12.00

Gin crumble

$11.00

Going for gold

$12.00

Green mountain state

$15.00

Heavens bench marg

$15.00

Specialty Cocktail

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Makin maple

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Maple walnut old fashiond

$15.00

mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Nuts & berries

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The wildflower

$15.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Upside down pineapple martiniti

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Wicked dark n stromy

$11.00

Makin Maple

$15.00

Canned Beer

Alexandr 10

$6.00

bbco Gose

$6.00

Blue Slushie

$6.00

Citizen cider CAN

$6.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

Heady topper CAN

$8.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

lawson kingdom trails CAN

$8.00

Little Sip

$7.00

Raspberry Whale Cake

$7.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Kingdom Trails

$8.00

Lawsons Scrag Mountain

$7.00

Citranade

$8.00

Milk Stout

$8.00

Brose Cider

$6.00

$4 Cans of Beer October

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight BTL

$3.50

corona extra BTL

$3.50

Highlife

$3.50

Gunners

$6.00

Draft Beer

Hobbs Juice Box

$7.00

Dirth Church

$7.00

Conehead

$7.00

Fiddle White

$7.00

Fiddlehead 16 oz

$7.00

sip of sunshine 8 oz

$8.00

Reklis 30K

$8.00

Hobbs Model T Stout

$7.00

Dirt church

$7.00

Pint glass

$12.00

Red GLS

Cypress merlot GLS

$9.00

Diseno malbec GLS

$9.00

Famille Cote Du Rhone

$16.00

Newton skyside cab GLS

$16.00

Willamette pinot noir GLS

$16.00

Red BTL

Willamette pinot noir BTL

$49.00

Cypress merlot BTL

$40.00

Diseno malbec BTL

$40.00

Newton skyside cab BTL

$58.00

Famille Cote Du Rhone

$58.00

White GLS

Bieler pinot grigio GLS

$9.00

Famille Rose

$11.00

Fernlands sauv GLS

$10.00

Wente chard GLS

$11.00

Josh Sauv

$9.00

Prosecco

$11.00

White BTL

Fernlands sauv BTL

$45.00

Bieler pinot grigio BTL

$40.00

Wente chard BTL

$50.00

Zonin prosecco BTL

$11.00

Famille Rose

Famille Rose

$50.00

Famille Rose

$50.00

Josh Sauv

$40.00

NA Beverages

Soda gun

$2.50

Lagunitas hop water

$4.00

Athletic run wild

$4.00

Athletic gold

$4.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

grab and go drinks

pepsi products

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

brisk tea

$3.00

orange crush

$3.00

coconut water

$3.00

bottle water

$3.00

redbull

$3.00

drinks

tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

milk

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00

cranberry juice

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

tomato juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Beer Tasting $30 ticket

Beer tasting 30 ticket

$30.00

Beer ticket $7

$7.00

Pizza

Buffalo Style & VT Blue Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo sauce marinated chicken, Jasper Hill Blue Cheese, a mozzarella and provolone blend with a ranch and buffalo sauce base!

Classic Pepperoni and Cheese

$14.00

Nothing screams pizza pie like pepperoni! So we simply use pepperoni and a mozzarella and provolone blend on top of our house-made marinara.

Prosciutto & VT Goat Cheese

$14.00

We pair the VT Creamery's tangy goat cheese wonderfully with salty prosciutto on the pie along with crisp red onions, baby spinach, and a mozzarella and provolone blend that rests on top of fresh garlic and olive oil base.

Pesto Roasted Reds & 'Chokes ​

$14.00

We use VT Fresh's basil pesto as a base then top it with roasted red peppers and our house-marinated artichoke hearts along with a mozzarella and provolone blend.

Truffled Mushroom

$14.00

This simple pizza packs a large mushroom punch with sautéed mushrooms, our house-made Boursin cheese, mozzarella, and provolone blend and white truffle oil.

Nuthin' but the Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella and provolone blend over our house-made marinara. Need I say more?

Meat!!!

$14.00

We pile on the Italian style sweet sausage, spicy pepperoni and VT made meatballs to this pie. Complimented by our house-made marinara crispy wood fired house made crust and a mozzarella and provolone blend, this pie is sure to please the caveman residing in us all!

Pizza and Can

Pizza and Can

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Juniper’s at the Wildflower Inn features all natural beef, chicken, and pork, farm fresh ingredients and a full bar witan extensive wine list, local Craft Beers and great cocktails. We have one of the most extensive Gluten Free menus in Vermont, and one of the best views as well. Come and try us for dinner, you won’t be disappointed. Outdoor dining on beautiful days! Serving Dinner Monday-Saturday, and Breakfast every morning.

Website

Location

2059 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
