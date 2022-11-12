Main picView gallery

Juniper's Back Door 131 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

131 Main St

Calico Rock, AR 72519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Calico Joe

Calico Joe

$8.50

Champagne Cocktail

Champagne Cocktail

$8.50

Hamby

Hamby

$8.50

I'm From Off

I'm From Off

$8.50

Juniper Cocktail

Juniper Cocktail

$8.50

The Lowside

The Lowside

$9.50

The Pirate

The Pirate

$8.50

Special drink

Calico fields

$10.00

Queen mary

$10.50

Pride $1.00 off (Copy)

$9.00

Pride $1.00 off (Copy)

$9.00

Pride $1.00 off (Copy)

$9.00

JBD Southern Blend

JBDSB

$9.50

Southern Train wreck

STW

$10.00

Auttum Calico

Attum Calico

$8.50

Breezy summer

Breezy summer

$8.50

Lemon Dew Drop

Lemon Dew Drop

$8.50

Queens Collins

Queens Collins

$8.50

Ole Calico

Ole Calico

$8.50

Gin Neat

Gin Neat

$12.50

Vodka Neat

Vodka Neat

$12.00

Bourbon Neat

Bourbon Neat

$13.50

T-shits

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Patches

Patch

$10.00

Quarter length T-shirt

Quarter length t shirt

$24.00

Ladies tshirt

$23.00

Broken table

Broken table

$300.00

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$10.00

Moscoto

Moscoto

$8.00

Pinot Gris

PG

$10.00

Red Blend

Red Blenda

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sparkling Moscoto

Sparkling Moscoto

$10.00

Coors Light

Coors Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Norford Scurvey Dog Can

Norford Scurvey Dog Can

$5.50

Miller Genuin Draft Bottle

Miller Genuin Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon on TAP

Blue Moon on tap

$6.50

Gravity on Tap

Brown Eyed Girl

$7.50

Kolsch

$7.50

Soda

Dr.Pepper

$1.49

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Rootbeer

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Diet Dr.Pepper

$1.49

Ginger Ale

$1.49

Water

Water

$1.29

Tap water

Tea/coffee

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Kids cocktail

Kids cocktail

$2.50

Half price salsa

Half of salsa

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juniper's Back Door is a speakeasy, a gin joint. Our back door faces our hometown’s famous ghost town, which resides on the aptly named Peppersauce Alley. Enjoy our seasonal menus, our crafted drinks, and live music every Saturday.

Location

131 Main St, Calico Rock, AR 72519

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Peabody Ave # A Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Cup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
106 West Main St. Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
Spah Grill Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
408 Sylamore Ave Mountain View, AR 72560
View restaurantnext
Denbro Coffee & Custard
orange starNo Reviews
1028 hwy 201 N Mountain Home, AR 72653
View restaurantnext
The Oasis Nightclub - 4063 US HWY 62 EAST
orange starNo Reviews
4063 US HWY 62 EAST Mountain Home, AR 72653
View restaurantnext
Jamies Location 2 - 1502 Hwy 62 EAST
orange starNo Reviews
1502 Hwy 62 EAST MOUNTAIN HOME, AR 72653
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Calico Rock
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston