Junk Food and Friends - Detroit DET
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Indulge in a delightful combination of sweet and savory at our ice cream dessert shop with a twist – we serve up a tempting array of luscious ice creams, refreshing Italian ice, and thirst-quenching slushies, alongside mouthwatering nachos that will satisfy all your cravings in one visit.
Location
14119 East 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48205
Gallery
