Junk Food and Friends - Saginaw 100 S Michigan Suite 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Indulge in a delightful combination of sweet and savory at our ice cream dessert shop with a twist – we serve up a tempting array of luscious ice creams, refreshing Italian ice, and thirst-quenching slushies, alongside mouthwatering nachos that will satisfy all your cravings in one visit.
Location
100 S Michigan Suite 2, Saginaw, MI 48602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Good Time's Pizza - Saginaw
3.3 • 27
4582 State Street, Saginaw, MI, USA Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurant