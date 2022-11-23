Junkyard Dog Steakhouse
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Junkyard Dog Steakhouse in downtown Hohenwald serves pasta, soups, salads, seafood, steaks, ribs, chicken in an eclectic dining room decorated in a "junk yard" style. Only 10 minutes from the Natchez Trace Parkway via US 412, The Junkyard Dog Restaurant is a lunch and dinner destination for bikers and Trace travelers.
18 N Maple St, Hohenwald, TN 38462
