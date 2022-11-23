Restaurant header imageView gallery

Junkyard Dog Steakhouse

18 N Maple St

Hohenwald, TN 38462

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Fudge Cake Sundae
Chopped Steak
Kids Tenders

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken App

$6.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$6.99

Fried Tenders App

$6.45

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$4.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$6.99

Potato Bacon & Cheese Skins

$6.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Crab & Shrimp Dip

$6.95

Bread To Go

$1.25

chicken wings (6) pieces

$7.99

chicken wings (12) pieces

$14.99

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Nachos filled with baked beans, cheese, pulled pork and sour cream.

Soup & Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.75

Cup of Soup

$3.25

Bowl of Soup

$4.25

Gumbo Cup

$3.75

Gumbo Bowl

$4.75

Ex-Large Gumbo

$7.50

Soup or Salad with 1/2 Sandwich

$7.50

Bowl & 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

Big Salad

$6.50

Chef Salad

$7.99

Sirloin Steak Salad

$14.75

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Salad

$11.25

Fried chicken salad

$8.99

grilled chicken salad

$8.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

$9.99

American Cheese Burger

$10.50

Mushroom & Jack Burger

$10.99

Honey BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Jalapeno Burger

$11.25

Hawaiian Burger

$11.25

Latin Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Club

$7.99

BLT

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Philly

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Steak Philly

$9.95

Steak Sandwich

$13.75

French Dip

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.45

Cuban

$8.45

Pasta

Pasta with Alfredo

$7.99

Pasta with Marinara

$7.99

Chicken Pasta Marinara

$10.50

Cajun Pasta

$12.50

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$10.50

Alfredo with Shrimp & Mushrooms

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$10.99

Steaks

Chopped Steak

$11.75

Smothered Steak

$13.75

6oz Sirloin

$15.95

10oz Sirloin

$21.95

Ragin Cajun

$22.95

Ribeye

$26.95

Bleu Healer

$27.95

20oz Porterhouse

$37.95

Filet Mignon

$39.95

New York Strip

$26.95

Beef Tips

$21.95

Chicken

Seasoned & Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$12.99

Grinders Creek Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$11.99

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Skewered Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp Scampi

$11.95

Shrimp Platter

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Blackened Tilapia

$12.95

Pork

Full Baby Back Ribs

$22.95

Half Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Big Pork Chop

$10.95

Pulled Pork Dinner

$9.95

Puppy Chow (Children 10 & Under)

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Tenders

$3.99

Kids Shrimp

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Kids Pasta

$3.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae - Chocolate

$2.50

Ice Cream Sundae - Strawberry

$2.50

Hot Fudge Cake Sundae

$3.99

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$4.99

New York Style Colossal Cheesecake

$5.99

Apple Pie á la Mode

$4.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$1.95

French Fries

$1.25

Onion Rings

$1.75

Cottage Fries

$1.25

Baked Beans

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$1.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes

$1.25

Broccoli

$1.25

Green Beans

$1.25

rice

$1.25

corn

$1.25

Blackeyed Peas

$1.25

Fried Okra

$1.25

Sauteed Onions

$1.25

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.25

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.95

Side Caesar Salad

$1.95

Romaine Salad

$1.95

Side House salad

$1.95

onion & mushrooms

$1.25

No Side

Beer

Budlight

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

Guiness

$4.75

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Un Sweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Seltzer

$2.49

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

T-SHIRTS

BLUE

$14.00

RED

$14.00

BLACK

$14.00

GREEN

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Junkyard Dog Steakhouse in downtown Hohenwald serves pasta, soups, salads, seafood, steaks, ribs, chicken in an eclectic dining room decorated in a "junk yard" style. Only 10 minutes from the Natchez Trace Parkway via US 412, The Junkyard Dog Restaurant is a lunch and dinner destination for bikers and Trace travelers.

18 N Maple St, Hohenwald, TN 38462

