Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats

95410 OR-99E
Junction City, OR 97448
Popular Items
1/2 lb. Burgers smashed with chopped onions and served with fries.
Straight 6*
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Big Block* Double Patty
Two 1/2 lb Patties, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Coupe de Grille*
On a bed of Diced Onions, Chopped Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Swiss, Mozzarella, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Alternator*
Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
The Junkyard Extreme*
Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese w/Onion, Pepperoni, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Jalapeño, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickle. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Wrecker*
On a bed of Diced Onions, Chopped Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Spare Tire*
Grilled Pastrami on a bed of Fries, Diced Onions, Mozzarella & Swiss, Fry Sauce & Pickles. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Chili Burger*
1/2 lb. Burger on a Grilled Parmesan Bun topped with fries, Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions
Pizza Burger*
Fried Cheese Skirt with Pepperoni, Onion, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pizza Sauce. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Junk in the Trunk*
Jalapeños, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese
Extra Patty
Fried cheese skirt*
Brats*
Brat*
1/3 lb Bratwurst, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, & Grilled Onions
German*
1/4 lb German Sausage, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, Jalapeño & Dill Relish
Polish*
1/4 lb Polish Sausage, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Onions, & Sauerkraut
Chicago Brat*
1/3 lb Bratwurst, Yellow Mustard, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers, & A Sprinkle of Celery Salt
Pesto Brat*
1/3 lb Bratwurst, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Tomato, on Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese.
Dogs*
Chicago Dog*
Yellow Mustard, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers, & A Sprinkle of Celery Salt. Served w/Chips
Spicy Louisiana*
Yellow Mustard, Jalapeños, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, & Frank's Red Hot Sauce. Served w/Chips
New York*
Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, Onions & Neon Relish. Served w/Chips
Wisconsin*
Yellow Mustard, Grilled Onions, Neon Relish. Served w/Chips
Lancaster*
Chopped Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served w/Chips
Chili Dog*
Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions
Kansas City*
Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Fry Sauce. Served w/Chips
Slaw Dog*
Yellow Mustard, Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Chili, & Shredded Cheese. Served w/Chips
Pizza Dog*
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olive, on Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese & Parmesan. Served w/Chips
Ruby Dog*
Grilled Pastrami, Yellow Mustard, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese. Served w/Chips
Junkyard Dog*
Frank on a Grilled Bun Stacked with Fries, Topped with Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions
Plain Dog*
Sub for Dog Add Brat $2.50*
Sub Dog Add Polish $2.00*
Sub dog Add German $2.00*
4 Banger
Crumbled Bacon, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo & Sriracha sauce
Fries*
Fries With Dogs, Sausages, Sandwiches, Kids meal (Burgers come with Fries)
Fries 1/2 Order*
Fries Full Order*
Chili Fries 1/2 Order*
Chili Fries Full Order*
Fries topped with Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onions
Grinder Fries*
Grilled 1/2 lb Burger on top of Crispy Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion, Tomato, Dill Relish & Fry Sauce (on the side)
Cheese Onion Fries 1/2 Order*
Cheese Onion Fries Full Order*
Kids Meal*
Sandwiches*
Fried Cheese w Bacon*
Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese w/Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato & Parmesan. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute fries $1.50
Blown Gasket
Grilled Pastrami, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Swiss, Jalapeños, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce & Pickle. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute Fries $ 1.50
Veggie*
Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese, Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Onion, Olives, topped w/Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, & Parmesan. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50
Dipstick
Grilled Roast Beef, with chopped Onion, Swiss cheese , Pepperoncini, Lettuce & Tomato topped with Yellow Mustard served with chips. Substitute fries $1.50
Bottled Water*
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
95410 OR-99E, Junction City, OR 97448