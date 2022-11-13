Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats

No reviews yet

95410 OR-99E

Junction City, OR 97448

Popular Items

Straight 6*
The Junkyard Extreme*
Coupe de Grille*

1/2 lb. Burgers smashed with chopped onions and served with fries.

Straight 6*

$14.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Big Block* Double Patty

$19.00

Two 1/2 lb Patties, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Coupe de Grille*

Coupe de Grille*

$16.00

On a bed of Diced Onions, Chopped Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Swiss, Mozzarella, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Alternator*

Alternator*

$16.00

Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

The Junkyard Extreme*

The Junkyard Extreme*

$17.00

Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese w/Onion, Pepperoni, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Jalapeño, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickle. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Wrecker*

$16.00

On a bed of Diced Onions, Chopped Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Spare Tire*

$17.00

Grilled Pastrami on a bed of Fries, Diced Onions, Mozzarella & Swiss, Fry Sauce & Pickles. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Chili Burger*

$16.00

1/2 lb. Burger on a Grilled Parmesan Bun topped with fries, Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions

Pizza Burger*

$16.00

Fried Cheese Skirt with Pepperoni, Onion, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pizza Sauce. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Junk in the Trunk*

$16.00

Jalapeños, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on our famous buns grilled with Parmesan Cheese

Extra Patty

$4.50

Fried cheese skirt*

$4.50

Brats*

Brat*

$12.00

1/3 lb Bratwurst, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, & Grilled Onions

German*

$10.00

1/4 lb German Sausage, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, Jalapeño & Dill Relish

Polish*

$10.00

1/4 lb Polish Sausage, Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Onions, & Sauerkraut

Chicago Brat*

Chicago Brat*

$12.00

1/3 lb Bratwurst, Yellow Mustard, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers, & A Sprinkle of Celery Salt

Pesto Brat*

Pesto Brat*

$13.00

1/3 lb Bratwurst, Pesto Sauce, Black Olives, Tomato, on Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese.

Dogs*

Chicago Dog*

$9.00

Yellow Mustard, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, Pickle Spear, Sport Peppers, & A Sprinkle of Celery Salt. Served w/Chips

Spicy Louisiana*

$9.00

Yellow Mustard, Jalapeños, Onions, Neon Relish, Tomato, & Frank's Red Hot Sauce. Served w/Chips

New York*

$9.00

Spicy Stone-Ground Mustard, Sauerkraut, Onions & Neon Relish. Served w/Chips

Wisconsin*

$8.00

Yellow Mustard, Grilled Onions, Neon Relish. Served w/Chips

Lancaster*

Lancaster*

$10.00

Chopped Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served w/Chips

Chili Dog*

$9.50

Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions

Kansas City*

$9.00

Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Fry Sauce. Served w/Chips

Slaw Dog*

$9.50

Yellow Mustard, Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Chili, & Shredded Cheese. Served w/Chips

Pizza Dog*

Pizza Dog*

$10.50

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olive, on Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese & Parmesan. Served w/Chips

Ruby Dog*

$11.00

Grilled Pastrami, Yellow Mustard, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese. Served w/Chips

Junkyard Dog*

$10.50

Frank on a Grilled Bun Stacked with Fries, Topped with Chili, Shredded Cheese, & Onions

Plain Dog*

$8.00

Sub for Dog Add Brat $2.50*

$2.50

Sub Dog Add Polish $2.00*

$2.00

Sub dog Add German $2.00*

$2.00

4 Banger

$11.00

Crumbled Bacon, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo & Sriracha sauce

Fries*

Fries With Dogs, Sausages, Sandwiches, Kids meal (Burgers come with Fries)

$1.50

Fries 1/2 Order*

$5.00

Fries Full Order*

$8.00

Chili Fries 1/2 Order*

$12.00

Chili Fries Full Order*

$14.00

Fries topped with Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onions

Grinder Fries*

$15.00

Grilled 1/2 lb Burger on top of Crispy Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Onion, Tomato, Dill Relish & Fry Sauce (on the side)

Cheese Onion Fries 1/2 Order*

$10.00

Cheese Onion Fries Full Order*

$12.00

Kids Meal*

The Mutt*

$6.00

Plain Dog & Bun. Served w/Juice & Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50

Grilled Cheese*

$5.00

Served w/Juice & Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50

Dog on a Stick*

$4.00

Served w/Juice & Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50

Corn Dog Pups*

$6.00

Served w/Juice & Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50

Sandwiches*

Fried Cheese w Bacon*

$12.00

Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese w/Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato & Parmesan. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute fries $1.50

Blown Gasket

Blown Gasket

$13.00

Grilled Pastrami, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Swiss, Jalapeños, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce & Pickle. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute Fries $ 1.50

Veggie*

$12.00

Junkyard's Signature Fried Cheese, Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Onion, Olives, topped w/Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, & Parmesan. Served on a Parmesan Grilled Bun w/Chips. Substitute Fries for $1.50

Dipstick

$13.00

Grilled Roast Beef, with chopped Onion, Swiss cheese , Pepperoncini, Lettuce & Tomato topped with Yellow Mustard served with chips. Substitute fries $1.50

Pizza*

Pepperoni Onion Olive Pizza*

Pepperoni Onion Olive Pizza*

$17.00

Pepperoni, Onion, Olives & Pizza Sauce

BLT Pizza*

$17.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, drizzled w/Ranch

Pesto Pizza*

$18.00

Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Olives, topped w/Tomatoes & Parmesan

Sides*

Coleslaw*

$3.00

Cup Chili*

$4.00

Topped with Shredded Cheese & Onions, served w/Grilled Bread

Bowl Chili*

$5.50

Topped with Shredded Cheese & Onions, served w/Grilled Bread

Patty*

$4.50

Grilled Onion*

$0.50

Fried Cheese Skirt

$4.50

Sauces*

Fry Sauce*

$0.75

Ranch*

$0.75

BBQ*

$0.75

Sour Cream*

$0.50

Drinks*

Fountain Drinks*

$2.00

Capri Sun*

$1.00

Root Beer Floats*

$6.50

Bottled Water*

Bottled Water*

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 7:00 pm
95410 OR-99E, Junction City, OR 97448

