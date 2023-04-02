  • Home
  • /
  • Tempe
  • /
  • Junn All You Can Eat Sushi - 1320 E Broadway Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Junn All You Can Eat Sushi 1320 E Broadway Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1320 E Broadway Rd

Tempe, AZ 85282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL
SALMON(sake)
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

DRINKS

BEVERAGE

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

BUBBLE TEA

$5.00

ONLINE

NOODLE/RICE BOWL (ONLINE)

TEMPURA UDON

$11.00
CHICKEN GARLIC FRIED RICE

CHICKEN GARLIC FRIED RICE

$10.00
CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$10.00
VEGETABLE GARLIC FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE GARLIC FRIED RICE

$9.00
VEGETABLE TERIYAKI BOWL

VEGETABLE TERIYAKI BOWL

$9.00

APPETIZER (ONLINE)

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$3.50
CHILI GARLIC EDAMAME

CHILI GARLIC EDAMAME

$5.00
MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$3.00
GYOZA

GYOZA

$4.50
SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$7.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$5.50
CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$6.50
TOMATO SLICE

TOMATO SLICE

$3.50
TONKATSU

TONKATSU

$8.50
CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA CHIP

CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA CHIP

$7.00
STUFFED MUSHROOM

STUFFED MUSHROOM

$4.50
EGG ROLL

EGG ROLL

$4.00
AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$5.50
TOFU TEMPURA

TOFU TEMPURA

$5.50
JALAPENO POPPER

JALAPENO POPPER

$8.00

SALAD (ONLINE)

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00
CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.00
AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$4.00
SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.00
SALMON SKIN SALAD

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$8.00
SPICY TUNA SALAD

SPICY TUNA SALAD

$9.00
AHI POKE SALAD

AHI POKE SALAD

$10.00
CRAB SALAD

CRAB SALAD

$7.50

VEGETABLE ROLL (ONLINE)

CUCUMBER ROLL

CUCUMBER ROLL

$4.50
AVOCADO ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.50

CUCUMBER AVOCADO ROLL

$5.50
VEGETABLE ROLL

VEGETABLE ROLL

$6.00
SWEET POTATO ROLL

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$6.50
PICO ROLL

PICO ROLL

$7.50
CAPRESE ROLL

CAPRESE ROLL

$9.00
GREEN BEI ROLL

GREEN BEI ROLL

$10.00

ROLL (ONLINE)

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00
TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$6.00
SALMON ROLL

SALMON ROLL

$5.50

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$5.50
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.50
PHILLY ROLL

PHILLY ROLL

$7.50
ALASKA ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$7.00
CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL

CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.50
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.50
SPICY SALMON ROLL

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.50
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$6.50

GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.00
GOLDEN ALASKA ROLL

GOLDEN ALASKA ROLL

$8.00
GOLDEN PHILLY ROLL

GOLDEN PHILLY ROLL

$8.00
EEL CUCUMBER ROLL

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.50
BAKED SALMON ROLL

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$7.50
SPICY CRAB ROLL

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$6.50
TOOTSIE ROLL

TOOTSIE ROLL

$7.50
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

SPICY SHRIMP ROLL

$7.50
SALMON SKIN ROLL

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$6.50
LAS VEGAS ROLL

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$10.50

SIGNATURE ROLL (ONLINE)

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00
SUNSHINE ROLL

SUNSHINE ROLL

$12.00
SUNFLOWER ROLL

SUNFLOWER ROLL

$12.00
ASU ROLL

ASU ROLL

$12.00
BROADWAY ROLL

BROADWAY ROLL

$11.00
JALAPENO HAMACHI ROLL

JALAPENO HAMACHI ROLL

$12.00
CREAMY SALMON ROLL

CREAMY SALMON ROLL

$10.00
CRUNCH SHRIMP ROLL

CRUNCH SHRIMP ROLL

$11.00

KRABBY ROLL

$12.00
HAMACHI LOVER ROLL

HAMACHI LOVER ROLL

$11.00
HOT N JUICY ROLL

HOT N JUICY ROLL

$12.00
CATERPILLAR ROLL

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$12.00
DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$12.00

SPIDER ROLL

$11.00
VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$10.00
SCALLOP DYNAMITE ROLL

SCALLOP DYNAMITE ROLL

$11.00
BAKED ALASKA ROLL

BAKED ALASKA ROLL

$11.00

NIGIRI (ONLINE)

TUNA(maguro)

TUNA(maguro)

$5.50
SALMON(sake)

SALMON(sake)

$4.50
SEARED TUNA

SEARED TUNA

$6.50
SEARED SALMON

SEARED SALMON

$5.50
YELLOWTAIL(hamachi)

YELLOWTAIL(hamachi)

$5.50
WHITE FISH(tai)

WHITE FISH(tai)

$4.00
MACKEREL(saba)

MACKEREL(saba)

$4.00

SHRIMP(ebi)

$4.00

SPICY SCALLOP

$5.50
CRAB(kani)

CRAB(kani)

$4.00
SWEET EGG(tamago)

SWEET EGG(tamago)

$4.50
OCTOPUS(tako)

OCTOPUS(tako)

$5.50
ESCOLAR(walu)

ESCOLAR(walu)

$5.50
SMELT ROE(masago)

SMELT ROE(masago)

$5.00
SALMON ROE(ikura)

SALMON ROE(ikura)

$6.50
FRESH WATER EEL(unagi)

FRESH WATER EEL(unagi)

$6.50

POKE (ONLINE)

SPICY POKE

SPICY POKE

$9.00
SALMON POKE

SALMON POKE

$10.00
CHIRASHI POKE

CHIRASHI POKE

$10.00

SASHIMI (ONLINE)

SMALL SASHIMI(8 piece)

$16.00

MEDIUM SASHIMI(16 piece)

$28.00

LARGE SASHIMI(24 piece)

$36.00

SMALL OMAKASE(8 piece)

$16.00

MEDIUM OMAKASE(16 piece)

$28.00

LARGE OMAKASE(24 piece)

$36.00

DESSERT (ONLINE)

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$5.00

JAPANESE CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES (ONLINE)

SIDE FRESH WASABI

$3.50

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$0.50

SIDE SRIRACHA

$0.50

SIDE PONZU

$0.50

SIDE TATAKI

$0.50

SIDE WASABI AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE POKE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE TONKATSU SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.00

SIDE CUCUMBER

$1.00

SIDE JALAPENO

$1.00

SIDE SUSHI LEMON

$1.00

SIDE CRUNCH

$1.00

SIDE HOT RICE

$1.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$1.00

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Made to order all you can eat sushi!

Location

1320 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Busan Mart - 1310 E Broadway Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1310 E Broadway rd, Ste 101 Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 9 - Rural Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1314 S. Rural Rd. Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Doner Dudes
orange star4.5 • 806
681 E Apache Blvd, Ste 107 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1340 East 8th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki at ASU/Tempe
orange starNo Reviews
1015 S Rural Rd #107 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tempe

Crêpe Bar
orange star4.6 • 3,786
7520 S Rural Rd Tempe, AZ 85283
View restaurantnext
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
orange star4.6 • 3,399
3330 S. Price Rd. Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Postino - Annex
orange star4.8 • 2,783
615 South College Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
414 Pub & Pizza
orange star4.2 • 2,652
414 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
orange star4.4 • 2,100
730 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Daily Jam - Tempe
orange star4.3 • 1,329
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tempe
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston