Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
Bars & Lounges

Juno Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Milanesa De Pollo
Burrito
Al Pastor Tacos

Antojitos

Appetizers
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Stuffed Poblano Pepper, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans

Empandas

$12.00

Onions, Poblano Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro Cream

Esquites

Esquites

$7.00

Roasted corn, chipotle mayo, chili powder, and queso fresco.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.

Con Tortillas Fritas

Extra Bag of Chips

$3.00

an extra bag of chips for your order.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

Lime, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Salsa Borracha

Salsa Borracha

$4.00

Roasted tomatoes and chiles. Blended with beer and red bell peppers. Served with a bag of chips!

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$4.00

Roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic and jalapeno. Served with a bag of chips!

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$4.00

Green tomatillos, serrano, garlic, avocado & cilantro. Served with a bag of chips!

Tres Salsas

Tres Salsas

$8.00

Roja, verde, and borracha. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Three Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Three Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Tropical Guacamole

$15.00

Scallop & Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Coctel De Camarones

$14.00Out of stock

Tacos

3 tacos per order.
Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.00

Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.

Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$12.00

Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.

Camarones Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cotija Cheese, Salsa de Pina. Three per order.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Crispy pork and salsa verde. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.

Chorizo Con Papas Tacos

Chorizo Con Papas Tacos

$11.00

Chorizo picante and potatoes. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.

Pescado Tacos

$14.00

Tempura Fried Cod, Shredded Cabbage, Mango Pico de Gallo, Lime Ranch. Three per order.

Pollo Tinga Tacos

$11.00

Chipotle braised chicken, shaved lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and queso fresco. Three per order.

Suadero Tacos

$12.00

Braised brisket, onion, cilantro, salsa verde. Three per order.

Verdura Tacos

$10.00

Eggplant, corn, poblano, and chihuahua cheese. Three per order.

Birria

$16.00

Entrees

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans

Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Queso Chihuahua, Rice, Avocado, Potato, Covered in Mole Poblano or Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco.

Fajitas

$18.00

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Salads / Sandwiches

De La Casa

$9.00

Crispy Tortilla, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onion, Queso Cotjia, Avocado Dressing. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Tostada Salad

$11.00

Black Beans, Red Onion, Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Cream Dressing in Tostada Bowl. Vegetarian not Gluten Free.

Milanesa De Pollo

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Refried Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeno, Queso Oaxaca, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Pickled Onion. Not Gluten Free.

Torta De Pastor

$13.00

Roasted Pork, Ham, Chipotle Mayo, Queso Oaxaca, Lettuce, Avocado, Refried Beans, Tomato

Hamburguesa

$12.00

Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheese. Not Gluten Free.

Postres

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche, and chocolate. Four per order.

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Sweet plantains, dulce de leche.

Chocolate Churros

$8.00

Paletas

$5.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$2.00

2oz side of guacamole.

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side of rice and beans

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$5.00

French fries with chipotle mayo.

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Rosy's Hot Sauce

Rosy's Hot Sauce

$8.00

Full bottle of our NEW signature hot sauce. Smoky black habanero peppers with guajillo chilis and citrus.

Juno's Hot Sauce

$8.00

Juno's Margarita Kits

Juno Classic Non-Alcoholic Maragrita Kit

$7.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

Juno Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Maragrita Kit

$8.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

Juno Blood Orange Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit

$8.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

Juno Spicy Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit

$8.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

Juno Pineapple Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit

$8.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

Juno Ancho Cinnamon Non-Alcoholic Margarita Kit

$8.00

Lime & salt are included. Add ice and 2 oz of your favorite tequila. Pint serves 4, Quart serves 8.

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

House Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Repo

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Repo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Altos Repo

$12.00

Altos Anejo

$15.00

Banhez

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Mezcal Vago

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$12.00

Fosforo Tobala

$40.00

Fosforo Penca

$50.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

CAN BEER

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer. 12 oz. 4.2%

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer’s unique 5-step filtration process ensures a clean finish, with no lingering aftertaste. Our natural carbonation and quality ingredients like sparkling water, real cane sugar, and natural fruit flavor create a light and bubbly seltzer for any occasion. 12 oz. 5%

Blake's - El Chavo Mango Habanero Cider

$6.00

Mango + Habanero. Bold & Sweet with a Little Heat. 12 oz. 6.5%

City Wide

$9.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment. 12 oz. 4.6%

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Light Mexican Beer makes every day the lightest day with its distinctive hop flavor and pleasant fruity-honey aroma. This easy-drinking beer pairs well with spicy food and citrus dishes. 12 oz. 4.1%

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavored beer with a well-balanced finish. A Lager that drinks like a Pilsner. A liquid embodiment of living life to the fullest. A beverage made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. A beer with such good taste, it’s chosen you to drink it. 12 oz. 4.2%

Downeast

$7.00

French Toast Bites

$8.00

Gazebo Cider

$8.00

Love City Lime Lager

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. 12 oz. 4.5%

Triple Bottom - Crunch

$7.00

Crisp and dry, bitter and sweet, with notes of lightly roasted chestnuts, crackers, and apricot jam. 16 oz. 6.6% ABV.

Triple Bottom - Sunny Zwickelbier

$7.00

A bubbly and lighthearted lager with a sweet finish. This version is hopped with Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz. 12 oz. 5.0% ABV.

Wawa Summerfest

$7.00

Yards - Philthy Peach

$6.00

A new unfiltered Hazy IPA. People in Philly don’t have a filter, and neither does our Philthy Hazy IPA. This bold, aromatic ale is loaded with tropical and citrus hops character and has that classic hazy, golden color. And just like the city where it’s brewed, this unapologetic IPA is left unfiltered. 12 oz. 6.5%

Yards Galaxy Ipa

$6.00

Roy Pitz-Daddy Fat Sacks

$8.00Out of stock

Take Out Beer

Blake's El Chavo Mango Habanero Cider 6 pack

Blake's El Chavo Mango Habanero Cider 6 pack

$15.00

A semi sweet cider accented by mango and habanero. While there is heat here, it's a lovely subtle burn that makes itself known without becoming overbearing.

Bud Light Seltzer (Mango) 6 pack

Bud Light Seltzer (Mango) 6 pack

$14.00

Mango budlight seltzers

Corona Light 6 Pack

Corona Light 6 Pack

$14.00

A favorite of those seeking flavorful light beer, Corona Light is a pilsner-style lager with a uniquely refreshing taste. It’s ideal for a long day in the sun—or a slow afternoon in the shade. 4%. 12oz.

Dos Equis Lager 6 pack

Dos Equis Lager 6 pack

$12.00
Yards Summer Crush 6 pack

Yards Summer Crush 6 pack

$12.00

You always remember your first. The moment it hits your lips, there you are. Summer Crush is an easy drinking, flavorful Wheat Beer with a juicy citrus finish that transports you to bright summer days and hot summer nights. Brewed with orange and lime zest, this crushable delight brings the refreshment to the shore, the front stoop, the rooftop, and everywhere else you celebrate summer. 12 oz cans - 5% abv

Bud Light 6 Pack

Bud Light 6 Pack

$12.00

12 oz cans

Roy Pitz - Watermelon Lager 6 Pack

Roy Pitz - Watermelon Lager 6 Pack

$12.00

The original watermelon lager, brewed with real, whole watermelons cut and pureed by the brewers themselves. No puree or extract here. Lagered in our horizontal tank for a crisp taste and clean look. All German malts, hops and yeast set the backbone for a solid AF summertime beer. - 12 oz cans - 4.5% abv

Roy Pitz - Sourhound 6 Pack

Roy Pitz - Sourhound 6 Pack

$14.00

An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale. - 12 oz cans - 5% abv

2SP Wawa Sunfest 6 Pack

2SP Wawa Sunfest 6 Pack

$12.00

Wawa strawberry lemonade shandy limited release. - 12 oz cans - 4% abv

Triple Bottom - Sunny Zwickelbier 4 Pack

Triple Bottom - Sunny Zwickelbier 4 Pack

$18.00

A bubbly and lighthearted lager with a sweet finish. This version is hopped with Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz. 5.0% ABV. 16 oz cans.

Triple Bottom - Crinkle Festbier 4 Pack

Triple Bottom - Crinkle Festbier 4 Pack

$18.00

Crisp and dry, bitter and sweet, with notes of lightly roasted chestnuts, crackers, and apricot jam. We want to drink more of this beer. 6.6% ABV. 16 oz cans.

Yards Philthy 6 pack

Yards Philthy 6 pack

$14.00

People in Philly don’t have a filter, and neither does our Philthy Hazy IPA. This bold, aromatic ale is loaded with tropical and citrus hops character and has that classic hazy, golden color. And just like the city where it’s brewed, this unapologetic IPA is left unfiltered.

Downeast Winter Blend 6 pack

Downeast Winter Blend 6 pack

$15.00

Shorter days? Freezing cold? That sucks. This cider doesn't. A perfect mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and toasted oak... 12 oz cans. 6.5%

Tecate 6 Pack

Tecate 6 Pack

$12.00

12 oz cans - 4.5% abv

French Toast Bites

$17.00

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Jarritos Soda

Jarritos Soda

$6.00

Choose your flavor

Red Bull

Red Bull

$6.00

Choose your flavor, 8oz can.

Tonic Water

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Mulled Apple Cider- NA

$6.00

Apparel

Juno Full Zip Hoodie

$35.00

Juno T-Shirt

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juno, located at 10th and Spring Garden, opened in July 2020 as an open-air restaurant. Come enjoy Mexican inspired dishes and refreshing cocktails all inspired by Philly for Philly. Local beers and sourced ingredients are the star of the food and beverage menus.

Website

Location

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

