Appetizers

Eggplant Chaat

$17.00

crispy eggplant, raita, tamarind chutney, red onion, chaat masala

Paneer Kasturi

$18.00

fenugreek marinated paneer, tandoor roasted peppers, three pepper couli

Saloni Maachi

$24.00

tandoor roasted salmon, asparagus purée, white asparagus

Ghost Chili Murgh Tikka

$22.00

tandoor chicken thigh, smoked carrot-coconut purée, carrot salad

Haleem

$24.00

overnight slow cooked goat & four lentils, taftan bread, caramelized onion, cashew

Gilafi Seekh Kebab

$24.00

minced spiced chicken, peppers, peach chutney, tomato & corn salad, cashew, cheddar cheese

Smoked Masala Ribs

$24.00

charcoal smoked pork ribs, vindaloo spice rub, watermelon radish

Entrees

Lasooni Palak

$28.00

kale, mustard green, parsnip, rainbow carrots, hing

Asparagus & Mushroom Korma

$29.00

asparagus, royal trumpet mushroom, saffron cashew ghost chili sauce

Paneer Pasanda

$29.00

cranberry, cashew & khoya stuffed paneer, walnut-tomato sauce

Nadru Mattar Makhana

$28.00

lotus root, green peas, tomato sauce, fenugreek

Baigan & Kathal Bharta

$28.00

smoked eggplant, jackfruit mash, pickled radish, chive baton

Mushroom & Truffle Khichdi

$42.00

lentils, rice, corn, truffle, mushrooms

Miso Tile Fish Moilee

$40.00

miso marinated crispy tile fish, coconut milk, mustard seed, heirloom tomato, heart of palm

Konkani Lobster

$47.00

marinated whole maine lobster, byadgi chili, tamarind, coconut, mango

Murgh Lababdar

$36.00

tandoor grilled chicken, tomato sauce, fenugreek

Tellicherry Duck

$44.00

dry-aged crescent Valley duck breast, tellicherry peppercorn sauce

Lamb Chops

$48.00

farm raised lamb chops, tamarind glazed brussels sprouts, charred leek purée

Lal Mas

$44.00

goat meat, mathania chili sauce, smoked mustard

Chicken Biryani

$34.00

long grain rice, Junoon spice mix, caramelized onions

Sides

Daal Makhni

$18.00

black lentil, kidney bean, chickpea, tomato cream sauce

Yellow Daal Tadka

$18.00

masoor, channa, toor daal, green chili

Gucchi Pulao

$12.00

basmati rice, gucchi mushroom, green and black chickpeas, yoghurt

Pulao Rice

$7.00

Mint Raita

$8.00

Roti

$6.00

Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$7.00

garlic, cilantro

Junoon Spiced Naan

$8.00

za’atar, paneer, gruyere

Hara Paratha

$7.00

spinach, kale, green peas

Dessert

Ma's Rice Pudding

$16.00

candied almonds, caramelized banana

Cricket

$16.00

chikoo mousse, parle-g cake, coconut grass, guava

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$9.00

Passionfruit Jaljeeera

$12.00

cilantro, tamarind, cumin, black salt