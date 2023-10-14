Junoon Indian Cuisine and Bar 1261 West Yosemite Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1261 West Yosemite Avenue, Manteca, CA 95337
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Manteca - Daniels St
No Reviews
2126 Daniels Street Manteca, CA 95337
View restaurant
Taqueria Manteca Mexican Grill - 275 West Louise Avenue
No Reviews
275 West Louise Avenue Manteca, CA 95336
View restaurant