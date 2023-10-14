Food

Veg Appetizer

Veg Platter

$15.99

Malai Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Malai Soya Chaap

$14.99

Tandoori Soya Chaap

$13.99

Mix Veg Manchurian

$11.99

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Honey Chili Cauliflower

$12.99

Chili Paneer

$13.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Potato Fries

$4.99

Paneer Pakora

$9.99

Pani Poori

$8.99

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Papdi Chaat

$8.99

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

$8.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Samosa

$5.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

Potato patty topped with chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind and finished with our special spice blend, served with mint chutney

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

Spiced potato patty served with chutneys

Dani Wale Golgappe

$9.99

Non-veg Appetizer

Non Veg Platter

$19.99

2 Piece Tandoori Chicken, 3 Piece Chicken Tikka, 3 Fish Tikka, and 3 Piece Prawns

Tandoori Prawns

$18.99

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$18.99

Amritsari Fish

$12.99

Lamb Chops

$19.99

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$17.99

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99

Chicken Tangdi Kabab

$16.99

Tandoori Chicken- Full

$19.99

Tandoori Chicken- Half

$10.99

Malai Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Chili Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Pakora

$10.99

Soup

Chicken Manchow Soup

$6.99

Chicken Shorba

$6.99

Chicken Sweet Corn

$6.99

Kharode Soup

$10.99

Tomato Shorba

$5.99

Veg Manchow Soup

$5.99

Veg Sweet Corn Soup

$5.99

Junoon Special

Amritsar Kulcha Add On

$5.99

Amritsari Kulche Chole

$12.99

Bhatura Add On

$3.99

Chole Bhature

$12.99

Keema Naan With Gravy

$14.99

Non-Veg Thali

$15.99

Nutri Kulcha

$10.99

Paneer Kulcha Add On

$5.99

Paneer Kulche Chole

$12.99

Pav Add On

$3.99

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Poori Add On

$2.99

Poori Chole

$11.99

Veg Thali

$15.99

South Special

Idli Sambar

$8.99

Plain Dosa

$12.99

Masala Dosa

$13.99

Paneer Dosa

$13.99

Mysore Dosa

$13.99

Uttapam (Plain & Masala)

$8.99

Street Food Special

Veg Steam Momos

$12.99

Veg Tandoori Momos

$12.99

Veg Noodles

$12.99

Chicken Noodles

$13.99

Egg Noodles

$13.99

Chicken Fried Momos

$13.99

Chicken Steam Momos

$13.99

Veg Fried Momos

$12.99

Veg Main Course

Chili Paneer Gravy

$14.99

Kadahi Paneer

$14.99

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Methi Malai Matar

$12.99

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Saag

$12.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Mushroom Masala

$12.99

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Chana Masala

$12.99

Diwani Handi

$12.99

Daal Makhni

$13.99

Tadka Daal

$12.99

Punjabi Style Rajmah

$12.99

Punjabi Kadhi

$12.99

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Non-Veg Main Course

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Kadahi Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Patiala

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Saag Chicken

$15.99

Rara Chicken

$16.99

Mutton Rogan Josh

$18.99

Goat Curry

$17.99

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Fish Curry

$15.99

Prawns Curry

$16.99

Add on Items

Masala Pappad

$3.99

Plain Pappad

$1.90

Peanut Masala

$3.99

Salad

Green Salad

$3.99

Kachumbar Salad

$4.99

Onion Salad

$2.99

Rice

Veg Biryani

$11.99

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Peas Pulao

$4.99

Jeera Rice

$4.99

Raita

Boondi Raita

$4.99

Mix Raita

$4.99

Cucumber Raita

$4.99

Pudina Raita

$4.99

Pineapple Raita

$4.99

Yogurt

Plain Yogurt

$3.99

Assorted Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$3.29

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Mint Naan

$3.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Lachha Parantha

$3.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.49

Assorted Bread Basket

$8.49

Dessert

Falooda Kulfi

$7.99

Falooda Kulfi With Rabdi

$9.99

Kesar Pista Ice Cream

$5.99

Any of Your Choice

Gulab Jamun Sundae

$8.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Malai Kulfi

$7.99

Ras Malai

$5.99

Gajjar Halwa

$5.99

Moong Daal Halwa

$6.99

Paan Ice Cream

$5.99

Classic Kulfi

$7.99

Butterscotch Ice Cream

$7.99

Cardamom Ice Cream

$7.99

Mango Lassi Ice Cream

$7.99

Guava Ice Cream

$7.99

Ras Malai Ice Cream

$6.99

Cassata Ice Cream

$6.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Vanilla

$4.99

Lotus Rose

$7.99

Non Alcohol Beverages

Mocktail

Virgin Mango Mojito

$6.99

Virgin Mojito

$6.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.99

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salted Lassi

$3.99

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$6.99

Fruit Beer

$5.99

Coffee

Cold Coffee

$4.99

Cold Coffee with Ice Cream

$5.99

Indian Style Hot Coffee

$4.99

Cold Coffee with Ice Cream Customer Choice

$8.99

Shake

Falooda Drink

$6.99

Tea

Masala Chai (Tea)

$3.99

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Any of Your Choice

Club Soda

$1.99

Water

Water Bottle

$1.99

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$3.99

Juices

Cranberry

$4.99

Apple

$4.99

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$3.99

Fanta

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Today’s Special

Day Special

Tandoori Chicken Tikka with Bottle of Beer

$16.99