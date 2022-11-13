Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Juno

review star

No reviews yet

2638 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

SPICY TUNA MAKI
MISO SOUP
JUNO KING

DISCLAIMER

Please check order before leaving.

No changes after order submitted.

COCKTAILS

STRAY DOG

STRAY DOG

$10.00

Available Weekends ONLY! (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) mezcal, grapefruit, lime, togarashi spice.

BEE'S KNEES

BEE'S KNEES

$10.00

Available Weekends ONLY! (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) Japanese gin, honey, lemon juice.

SAKE

MIZUBASHO (500ML) JUNMAI DAIGINJO

$60.00Out of stock

Junmai Daiginjo

KONTEKI "TEARS OF DAWN' (720ML) DAIGINJO

$75.00

WINE

JURTSCHITSCH GRUNER VELTLINER

JURTSCHITSCH GRUNER VELTLINER

$40.00Out of stock

Kamptal, Austria 2018.

BEER

ASAHI

ASAHI

$6.00

Bottle 12oz

Echigo

Echigo

$10.00Out of stock

Can 350mL

VALLEJO

$8.00

APPETIZER

Japanese chicken meatball skewers, black pepper soy, scallion, sesame salt.
EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.00

Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$5.00

Tofu, wakame, scallion, and mushroom served in hot miso broth.

JUNO-MONO SALAD

JUNO-MONO SALAD

$12.00

Seaweed salad, sunomono, assorted Japanese pickles.

TORI MEATBALLS

TORI MEATBALLS

$11.00

Grilled Amish chicken meatballs with a pepper soy glaze. ***Cannot be made Gluten Free

UNI SHOOTER

$10.00

CHARRED CORN

$14.00

ENTREE

NIGIRI/MAKI COMBO

NIGIRI/MAKI COMBO

$45.00

Ten pieces of Chef's Choice nigiri (5 types, 2 pieces each) and 1 Chef's Choice signature maki roll (8 pieces).

MAKI COMBO

MAKI COMBO

$38.00

Three of our signature maki rolls - Tako Maguro, Ceviche, and Sake Yaki (8 pieces each/24 pieces per order)

NIGIRI COMBO

NIGIRI COMBO

$64.00

Sixteen pieces of Chef's Choice premium nigiri (8 types, 2 pieces each).

SASHIMI COMBO

SASHIMI COMBO

$64.00

Sixteen pieces of Chef's Choice premium sashimi (8 types, 2 pieces each).

A LA CARTE NIGIRI

Two pieces per order.
JUNO KING

JUNO KING

$12.00

Spicy king crab wrapped in tuna. 2 pieces per order.

JUNO QUEEN

$12.00

Spicy scallop wrapped in salmon. 2 pieces per order. ***Cannot be made Gluten Free

ZUWAIGANI

ZUWAIGANI

$12.00

Snow crab, wagyu butter, lime. 2 pieces per order.

HOTATE NIGIRI

HOTATE NIGIRI

$11.00

Scallop. 2 pieces per order.

HIRAME NIGIRI

HIRAME NIGIRI

$9.00

Fluke. 2 pieces per order.

MADAI NIGIRI

$8.00

KANPACHI NIGIRI

$8.00

Amberjack. 2 pieces per order.

HAMACHI NIGIRI

$8.00

Yellowtail. 2 pieces per order.

AKAMI NIGIRI

AKAMI NIGIRI

$10.00

Lean tuna. 2 pieces per order.

OTORO NIGIRI

OTORO NIGIRI

$22.00

Fatty tuna. 2 pieces per order.

SAKE NIGIRI

SAKE NIGIRI

$9.00

Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.

ORA SAKE NIGIRI

$8.00

King salmon. 2 pieces per order.

ZUKE SAKE NIGIRI

$12.00

Soy-marinated salmon. 2 pieces per order. ***Cannot be made Gluten Free

TAKO NIGIRI

$8.00

Octopus. 2 pieces per order.

AKA EBI NIGIRI

AKA EBI NIGIRI

$11.00

Sweet red prawn. 2 pieces per order.

UNI NIGIRI

$24.00Out of stock

Sea urchin. 2 pieces per order.

UNAGI NIGIRI

$10.00

Fresh water eel. 2 pieces per order.

TAMAGO NIGIRI

TAMAGO NIGIRI

$8.00

Housemade Sweet Egg Custard. 2 pieces per order. ***Contains shrimp

A LA CARTE SASHIMI

HOTATE SASHIMI

$10.00

Scallop. 2 pieces per order.

HIRAME SASHIMI

HIRAME SASHIMI

$8.00

Fluke. 2 pieces per order.

MADAI SASHIMI

$8.00

KANPACHI SASHIMI

$8.00

Amberjack. 2 pieces per order.

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$8.00

Yellowtail. 2 pieces per order.

AKAMI SASHIMI

AKAMI SASHIMI

$10.00

Lean tuna. 2 pieces per order.

OTORO SASHIMI

OTORO SASHIMI

$22.00Out of stock

Fatty tuna. 2 pieces per order.

SAKE SASHIMI

SAKE SASHIMI

$8.00

Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.

ORA SAKE SASHIMI

$8.00

King salmon. 2 pieces per order.

ZUKE SAKE SASHIMI

$8.00

Soy-marinated salmon. 2 pieces per order.

TAKO SASHIMI

$8.00

Octopus. 2 pieces per order.

AKA EBI SASHIMI

AKA EBI SASHIMI

$10.00

Sweet red prawn. 2 pieces per order.

UNAGI SASHIMI

$10.00

Fresh water eel. 2 pieces per order.

TAMAGO SASHIMI

TAMAGO SASHIMI

$8.00

Housemade sweet egg custard. *contains shrimp. 2 pieces per order.

A LA CARTE MAKI

TAKO MAGURO

TAKO MAGURO

$16.00

8-piece Signature Roll. Spicy Octopus, Tuna, Pineapple, Potato Crunch. Served with Jalapeno Sweet Soy.

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$16.00

8-piece Signature Roll. Tuna, white fish, shrimp.

SAKE YAKI

SAKE YAKI

$16.00

8-piece Signature Roll. Grilled salmon, pickled apple.

VEGETABLE MAKI

VEGETABLE MAKI

$16.00

8-piece Signature Roll. Asparagus, kampyo, avocado, vegan mayo.

TUNA MAKI

TUNA MAKI

$10.00

6-piece Traditional Roll.

SPICY TUNA MAKI

SPICY TUNA MAKI

$10.00

6- Piece Traditional Roll.

SAKE MAKI

SAKE MAKI

$10.00

Salmon

SPICY SAKE MAKI

SPICY SAKE MAKI

$10.00

Spicy salmon

NEGI HAMACHI MAKI

NEGI HAMACHI MAKI

$10.00

6-Piece Traditional Roll.

SPICY OCTOPUS MAKI

SPICY OCTOPUS MAKI

$10.00

6-Piece Traditional Roll.

CUCUMBER MAKI

$8.00

6-piece Traditional Roll.

AVOCADO MAKI

$8.00

6-piece Traditional Roll.

NEGO TORO MAKI

$16.00Out of stock

DESSERT

2 pieces per order.

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$6.00

2 pieces per order. Seasonal Flavors

MATCHA COVERED CHOCOLATE

$10.00

japanese whisky, chocolate truffle, strawberry powder. 4 pieces per order.

EXTRAS

SUSHI RICE

$3.00

WASABI

$0.50

GINGER

$1.00

JUNO HOUSE SOY (5oz BOTTLE)

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE SOY SAUCE

$0.50

1/2 NIGIRI COMBO

$32.00

Add-on item only. Must be ordered with a Nigiri Combo.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Juno is an intimate Japanese restaurant in the heart of Lincoln Park. Led by the expertise of Executive Chef/Owner BK Park, Juno offers a variety of traditional & non-traditional Japanese dishes as well as an extensive list of sashimi, nigiri and premium sake.

Juno image
Juno image
Juno image
Juno image

