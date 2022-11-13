Sushi & Japanese
Juno
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Juno is an intimate Japanese restaurant in the heart of Lincoln Park. Led by the expertise of Executive Chef/Owner BK Park, Juno offers a variety of traditional & non-traditional Japanese dishes as well as an extensive list of sashimi, nigiri and premium sake.
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
