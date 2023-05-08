Main picView gallery

Jupiter Grill 149 Soundings Ave

149 Soundings Avenue

Jupiter, FL 33477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

DINNER

Appetizers

BREAD

Crispy Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Cherry peppers, pomodoro, wasabi aioli ALLERGY SEAFOOD

Beef Tartar

$22.00

Traditional garnish, grilled country bread ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Braised Octopus

$28.00

Tomato, saffron, middle neck clams ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Broiled East Coast Oysters

$22.00

Bone marrow butter, pecorino Romano, fine herbs ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY

Deviled Egg Flight

$19.00

Traditional, blue crab, pickled jalapeno & bacon, truffle & caviar ALLERGY EGG, SHELLFISH

Double-cut Smoked Bacon

$19.00

Gremolata, balsamic, toasted breadcrumb ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Flaming Crab Dip

$28.00

Lump crab, roasted vegetable, old bay crostini ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, DAIRY

Herb Hummus

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables, grilled pita ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Angry Cashew Lobster

$39.00

Coconut, spicy Meyer lemon aioli, picked garden vegetable ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, NUT, TREE NUT

Bread REFILL

$5.00

Cocktail Sauce

Extra Hummus Veggie

Extra Wontons

Extra Naan

Horseradish

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Chef's inspiration ALLERGY SEE CHEF SOUP CHANGES FREQUENTLY

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Port reduction. Petite lobster salad ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby gems, pecorino Romano, white truffle ALLERGY DAIRY, (GLUTEN can be omitted)

House Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY, TREE NUT CAN BE OMITTED

Grilled Watermelon Salad

$17.00

Katamala olives, bell pepper, cucumber, Greek feta, tomato, red onion, oregano vinaigrette ALLERGY DAIRY can be omitted

"The Wedge"

$18.00

Roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, pancetta, gorgonzola dressing, fine herbs ALLERGY DAIRY

The Jupiter Cobb

$36.00

Butter poached lobster, shrimp & crab, iceberg radicchico mix. Baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, sharp provolone, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, herb buttermilk dressing ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, EGG, GLUTEN

Herb Vin Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Oil / Vinegar

Raw Bar

Clams on the Half Shell

$23.00

1 dozen, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Crab Louie

$27.00

Bell pepper, celery, scallion, avocado, tajin ALLERGY SHELLFISH, GLUTEN

Half Tower

$155.00

Lobster, shrimp cocktail, clams, oysters of the moment, tuna poke, crab Louie ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Full Tower

$295.00

ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Oysters of the Moment

East coast, west coast, Asian pear mignonette ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Spicy Tuna Poke

$22.00

Cucumber, mango, avocado, sesame wonton strips ALLERGY SESAME

Butcher Block

8 oz Filet

$55.00

Dry-aged Bone-in NY Strip

$79.00

18 oz

Bone-in Cajun Ribeye

$79.00

22 oz

Rosemary & Fig Heritage Pork Chop

$45.00

18 oz ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Lamb Rack

$61.00

ALLERGY GLUTEN can be omitted

Wagyu Tomahawk

$215.00

36 oz. Domestic Wagyu

Yellowfin Tuna "Tomahawk"

$89.00

Au poivre sauce

12 oz Filet

$79.00

Enhancements

Lobster Tail

$35.00

ALLERGY SHELLFISH

Bearnaise

$6.00

ALLERGY EGG, DAIRY

Bordelaise Sauce

$6.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Red Chimichurri

$6.00

Oscar Style

$18.00

ALLERGY DAIRY, SHELLFISH

Au Poivre Sauce

$9.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Espresso Rub

$6.00

Gorgonzola Crust

$10.00

ALLERGY DAIRY

Single Crab Cake

$18.00

From the Land

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Wild mushroom risotto, horseradish gremolata, natural jus ALLERGY DAIRY

Chinese 5 Spice Duck Breast

$45.00

Kolhrabi, soy gastrique ALLERGY DAIRY, SESAME

Peruvian Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Anise & blood orange salad, sweet potato puree ALLERGY DAIRY

Steak Frites

$32.00

Prime hanger, everything-spiced fries, black garlic aioli ALLERGY DAIRY

From the Sea

Roasted Local Snapper

$35.00

Cauliflower duo, tangerine pesto ALLERGY DAIRY

Basil & Preserved Lemon-crusted Salmon

$31.00

Wilted pea tendrils, roasted tomato beurre Blanc ALLERGY DAIRY, GLUTEN

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$36.00

Shaved asparagus, blistered tomato, truffle ALLERGY GLUTEN, SHELLFISH

Fennel Pollen Dusted Cobia

$39.00

White bean cassoulet, pancetta, herb salad ALLERGY DAIRY

Lobster Bucatini

$55.00

Fresno chili, pomodoro, basil ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN

Clams & Linguini

$28.00

Bacon, clam veloute, carrot butter ALLERGY SHELLFISH, DAIRY, GLUTEN

Signature Sides

Harissa Glazed Carrots

$17.00

Orange, oregano, pistachio ALLERGY DAIRY

Grilled Asparagus

$17.00

Tangerine EVOO, sea salt ALLERGY DAIRY

Everything-Spiced Sea Salt Fries

$12.00

Fine herbs, black garlic aioli

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Smoked gouda. Roasted garlic ALLERGY DAIRY

Jalapeno Yukon Potato Puree

$15.00

Charred Broccolini

$15.00

Tomato jam, preserved lemon ALLERGY DAIRY

Billionaire Baked Caviar

$24.00

Sharp provolone, truffled sour cream, scallion, American caviar ALLERGY DAIRY

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Cheddar, sharp provolone, herb breadcrumb ALLERGY DAIRY

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Garlic, soft herbs ALLERGY DAIRY

Billionaire Baked No Caviar

$17.00

COCKTAILS/SPIRITS

Signature Cocktails

Sake Negroni

$16.00

Cinjo sake, aperol, lillete rose, orange bitters & blood orange wheel

Prickly Mule

$15.00

Tito's vodka, prickly pear syrup, fever tree ginger beer & lime wheel

Violet's Margarita

$16.00

Casa migos silver tequila, butterfly pea powder, agave, fresh lime & black sea salt

Blueberry Old-Fashion

$16.00

Knob creek rye, blueberry syrup, bitters & large berry cube

The Trident

$14.00

Barsol pisco, blue curacao, ginger syrup, fresh lime & tajin rim

Guava Daiquiri

$14.00

Bacardi silver rum, guava syrup, fresh lime & lime wheel

High Roller

$16.00

Basil Hayden bourbon, green chartreuse, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, bitters & fresh lime

Flower Power

$16.00

Ketel grapefruit & rose, rocky's botanical, hibiscus syrup & min

Passion Fruit Caipirinha

$14.00

Leblon cachaca, passionfruit-mango syrup & fresh limes

Red Sports Car

$18.00

Martel blue swift cognac, grand marnier, cointreau, campari, fresh lemon & citrus rim

Monkeying Around

$18.00

Monkey 47 gin, St. Germaine elderflower & fever tree sparkling lime & yuzu

Jupiter Derby Julep

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Smoked Old Fashioned

$16.00

Basil Hayden bourbon, bitters, sugar cube smoked & orange peel

Prime Manhatten

$16.00

Maker's mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dash of orange bitters & maraschino cherry

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Grey goose vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, pinch of salt & three coffee beans

Millionaire Martini

$18.00

Belvedere vodka, dry vermouth & bleu cheese stuffed olives

Premium Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

Casa migos reposado, grand marnier, blue agave & fresh lime juice

Night Cap Cocktail

White Chocolate Grasshopper

$15.00

1 oz tempes fugit crème De menthe, 1 oz Godiva white chocolate, .25oz heavy cream. Garnish grasshopper cookie

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

$15.00

1.5 oz stoli raspberry vodka, .5 oz chambord, .5 oz Godiva dark chocolate garnish-chocolate swiped martini glass

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

3 oz Christian bros vsop brandy, 2 oz kahlua, 2 oz cream-garnish-dash of cinnamon

Midnight Oil

$15.00

1.5 oz Mt gay rum, .25 oz domaine De canton, .25 tempes fugit crème De banane liqueur, .75 oz cold brew, 3 dashes vanilla extract-garnish brûleed banana

Bourbon Milk Punch

$16.00

2 oz bulleit bourbon, 3 oz whole milk, 1oz simple syrup, 2 dashes vanilla extract garnish fresh grated

Brunch Cocktails

Red Sangria A

$50.00

Blueberry simple syrup, chambord, Cara Cara oranges, cabernet

Red Sangria B

$50.00

Cranberry juice, orange juice, blackberry brandy, chambord, simple syrup, cabernet, sprite

White Sangria A

$50.00

Blood oranges, lemon, limes, pink grapefruit, pinot grigio

White Sangria B

$50.00

Orange, strawberry, peach, apricot brandy, simply syrup, Riesling

Flamin Hot Bloody Mary

$14.00

Rimmed with caliente cheese dust & lime zest, tim's bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Tito's, garnish pickle spear-celery stalk-lime

Pink Senorita

$16.00

2 oz patron silver tequila, 1 oz triple sec, .5 oz lemon juice, 2 oz pink lemonade-garnish pink sugar rim-lemon

Sweet Tea Mint Jupiter

$15.00

2 oz bourbon, 5-6 mint leaves, cold brewed sweetened iced tea, garnish-mint

Hibiscus Tarragon Spritzer

$14.00

2 oz Hendricks gin or vodka, .5 oz lemon juice, 1 oz hibiscus tarragon syrup, fever tree tonic water-garnish lemon

Basil Rosemary Orangeade Shandy

$14.00

Orangeade (3 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup basil, 3/4 rosemary, 2 orange peels, 4 cups OJ) 6 oz orangeade, 6 oz funky Buddha floridian or wheat beer

Papaya Smash

$15.00

1 Papaya slice, .75 oz agave, 1.5 oz espolon anejo tequila, .5 oz aperol, .75 oz lime juice, .5 oz orange juice-garnish 1 papaya slice

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolut Peppar

$11.00

Belvedere

$14.00Out of stock

Belvedere Flavored

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Chrystal Skull

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00Out of stock

Hanger One

$10.00

Ketel Botanical

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$14.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli O

$12.00

Stoli Rasp

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

DBL - Absolut

$16.50

DBL - Absolut citron

$16.50

DBL - Absolut Elyx

$18.00

DBL - Absolut Peppar

$16.50

DBL - Belvedere

$21.00

DBL - Chopin

$21.00

DBL - Chrystal Skull

$15.00

DBL - Grey Goose

$21.00

DBL - Hanger One

$15.00

DBL - Ketel Botanical

$21.00

DBL - Ketel One

$21.00

DBL - Ketel One Grapefruit

$21.00

DBL - Pinnacle

$15.00

DBL - Stoli

$18.00

DBL - Stoli O

$18.00

DBL - Stoli Rasp

$18.00

DBL - Stoli Vanilla

$18.00

DBL - Tito's

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Pinnacle Gin

$10.00

DBL - Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL - Hendrick's

$21.00

DBL - Monkey 47

$24.00

DBL - Tanqueray

$16.50

DBL - Pinnacle Gin

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$11.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Lebon

$12.00

Mont Gay

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$16.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

DBL - Bacardi

$15.00

DBL - Malibu

$15.00

DBL - Myers

$16.50

DBL - Ron Zacapa

$24.00

DBL - Lebon

$18.00

DBL - Mont Gay

$15.00

DBL - Sailor Jerry

$16.50

DBL - Ron Zacapa 23yr

$24.00

DBL - Cruzan Light

$13.50

Tequila

Clas Azul

$42.00

Clase Azul Repo

$46.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$50.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$44.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Espolon Repo

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Sauza (house)

$9.00

DBL - Clas Azul

$63.00

DBL - Casamigos Blanco

$22.50

DBL - Casamigos Repo

$24.00

DBL - Casamigos Anejo

$25.50

DBL - Don Julio 1942

$66.00

DBL - Patron Silver

$19.50

DBL - Patron Repo

$21.00

DBL - Patron Anejo

$22.50

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Beam

$12.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jefferson's Aged at Sea

$18.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker's

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Old Rip Van Winkle

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Weller 12 Yr

$14.00

Widow Jane

$17.00

Woodford

$16.00

DBL - Angel's Envy

$21.00

DBL - Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL - Beam

$18.00

DBL - Blanton's

$22.50

DBL - Buffaloo Trace

DBL - Bulleit

$21.00

DBL - Bulleit Rye

$28.50

DBL - Four Roses

$19.50

DBL - Jefferson's Aged at Sea

$27.00

DBL - Knob Creek

$21.00

DBL - Maker's

$21.00

DBL - Michter's Rye

$21.00

DBL - Old Rip Van Vinkle

DBL - Redemption Rye

$21.00

DBL - Weller 12 Yr

$21.00

DBL - Widow Jane

$25.50

DBL - Woodford

$24.00

Scotch / Whiskey

Ardbeg 5yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12 Yr

$20.00

C.C.

$12.00

Chivas

$15.00

Cragganmore

$16.00

Crown Royale

$13.00

Dalwhinnie

$16.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$17.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Mac 12 Yr

$18.00

Mac 15 Yr

$22.00

Oban

$18.00

Talisker

$16.00

Walker Black

$16.00

Walker Blue

$57.00

Jameson

$13.00

DBL - Balvenie 12 Yr

$30.00

DBL - Balvenie 15 Yr

$36.00

DBL - Chivas

$22.50

DBL - Cragganmore

$24.00

DBL - Crown Royale

$19.50

DBL - Dalwhinnie

$24.00

DBL - Dewar's

$15.00

DBL - Glenfiddich

$22.50

DBL - Glenlivet

$25.50

DBL - Lagavulin

$27.00

DBL - Mac 12 Yr

$27.00

DBL - Mac 15 Yr

$33.00

DBL - Oban

$27.00

DBL - Talisker

$24.00

DBL - Walker Black

$24.00

DBL - Walker Blue

$85.50

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Campari

$13.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$15.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva Dark

Godiva White

Grand Ma

$14.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Lemoncello

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Lillet Rose

$10.00

Rocky's Botanical

$10.00

Sambuca

$11.00

St Germain

$11.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Sake

Rihaku

$12.00

"Dreamy Clouds" Junmai nigori sake

Shiokawa

$13.00

"Cowboy Yamahai" Junmai ginjo genshu sake

Fukucho

$11.00

"Seaside" Junmai sparkling sake

Joto Sake

$10.00

"The Citrus One Yuzu"

Cognac / Brandy

Martel Blue Swift

$15.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Hennessey VSOP

$20.00

Hennessey XO

$57.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

1 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

1.5 oz Remy Martin Louis XIII

$350.00

DBL - Martel Blue Swift

$22.50

DBL - Courvoisier

$27.00

DBL - Hennessey VSOP

$30.00

DBL - Hennessey XO

$85.50

DBL - Remy Martin VSOP

$22.50

NA BEV

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Vero Flat

$6.00

Vero Sparkling

$6.00

Iced Water

Club Soda

$3.50

Orange juice

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

DESSERTS

Dessert

Blood Orange Bar

$17.00

Shortbread crust, toasted meringue, candied almonds

Captain's Bread Pudding

$16.00

Captain crunch, smoked bacon, bourbon toffee sauce

Chocolate Layer Cake

$19.00

Dark chocolate ganache, chocolate shavings. Golden palm tuile

Seasonal Cobbler

$17.00

House-made vanilla ice cream

19th Hole

$19.00

Sweet corn creme brûlée, toasted caramel corn, graham crumbles, fresh berries

Peanut Butter Pie

$16.00

Oreo crust, house-made banana ice cream, chocolate drizzle

Killer Key Lime Pie

$17.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
149 Soundings Avenue, Jupiter, FL 33477

