Jupiter Moon Ice Cream

15 E Minnesota St, Suite 108

Saint Joseph, MN 56374

Order Again

Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pies - Pickup on 11/24

PICK UP ON NOV 23 Ice Cream pie, serves 6.
Salted Caramel with Truffles - Ice Cream Pie

$24.00

9" Pie with graham cracker crust

Grasshopper - Ice Cream Pie

$24.00
Chocolate Cherry Crunch - Ice Cream Pie

$24.00
Coffee Chocolate Chip (Made with oatmilk, vegan) - Ice Cream Pie

$28.00
Butterscotch Caramel Swirl - Ice Cream Pie

$24.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Hand-crafted, small-batch ice cream. 20+ flavors in cups or fresh waffle cones. #choosejoy #explorerswanted

15 E Minnesota St, Suite 108, Saint Joseph, MN 56374

