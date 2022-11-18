Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Chicken
Jupiter
3,586 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
The East Bay's most popular brew house, serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.
Location
2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Star Pizza Solano - 1181 Solano Avenue
No Reviews
1181 Solano Avenue Albany, CA 94706
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
More near Berkeley