Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Chicken

Jupiter

3,586 Reviews

$$

2181 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94704

Aries
Mercury
Half & Half Pizza

Appetizers

Petaluma Chicken Wings

Petaluma Chicken Wings

$14.00

Marinated in garlic and soy sauce, baked in our brick oven. With house-made ranch dressing with cilantro and green onions. (Marinade contains gluten)

BBQ Pork Riblets

BBQ Pork Riblets

$14.00

Heritage pork braised in our house porter, simmered in bbq sauce with cilantro and green onions. (Marinade contains gluten)

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Traditional & Black Bean Hummus, Feta, Olive, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Pita Bread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Rustic Italian bread toasted and topped with marinated roma tomatoes, red onion, olive oil and aged asiago cheese, topped with balsamic reduction. (Cannot be modified)

Beer & Cheese Fondue

Beer & Cheese Fondue

$9.00

Made with our house lager, fontina, smoked mozzarella & roasted garlic. Served with side of toasted sourdough or focaccia bread (Fondue contains dairy & gluten)

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$10.00

Creamy artichoke and spinach dip with garlic and herbs. Served hot with sourdough and focaccia. (Dip itself contains gluten)

Mediterranean Olives

Mediterranean Olives

$7.00

Marinated mixed whole olives warmed with lemon in our wood-fired brick oven.

Chili-Blackened Potato Wedges

Chili-Blackened Potato Wedges

$9.00

Baked yukon gold potatoes served with citrus aioli and cilantro-jalapeno sauce. Tossed in chili oil. (Gluten free)

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00+

Organic mixed greens, beets, shaved fennel, shredded carrots, orange, Chenel goat cheese, candied walnuts & champagne herb vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Dino Kale, wood-fired croutons, aged Asiago & Caesar dressing. *Due to a national Romaine shortage we are now serving our Caesar on Kale*

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

Organic mixed greens, dino kale, cucumber, watermelon radish, shredded carrots, toasted seed mix & white balsamic apple vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00+

Romaine hearts, wood-fired croutons, artichokes, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta & champagne herb vinaigrette

Pizzas

Andromeda

Andromeda

$15.00+

Our four cheese blend pizza, with Mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, Fontina, & Asiago cheese.

Aries

Aries

$15.00+

Hobbs pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara.

Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia

$16.00+

Roasted chicken breast, sweet yellow onions, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and marinara.

Cheese Only

Cheese Only

$12.00+

Mozzarella and marinara only

Circe

Circe

$19.00+

Shrimp, garlic, butter, green onion, red chili flakes, cracked pepper, and mozzarella on olive oil crust.

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie

$15.00+

Bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara.

Eutropia

Eutropia

$19.00+

Hobbs bacon, house made pork fennel sausage, Hobbs pepperoni, green onions, smoked mozzarella and marinara.

Gaia

Gaia

$16.00+

Roasted chicken breast, spinach, button mushrooms, roasted garlic, ricotta, oregano, and mozzarella on olive oil crust.

Galileo

Galileo

$15.00+

Artichokes, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, fresh tomato, fontina and aged asiago.

IO

IO

$17.00+

House made pesto, roasted chicken, red onions, Kalamata olives and mozzarella.

Juno

Juno

$18.00+

Our spiciest pizza, comes with Nduja sausage, pickled jalapenos, red onions, marinara and mozzarella. Topped with a oregano garnish

Mercury

Mercury

$13.00+

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella and marinara on olive oil crust.

Triton

Triton

$16.00+

House made pork fennel sausage, sweet yellow onions, fresh basil, mozzarella and marinara.

Xanthia

Xanthia

$16.00+

Thinly-sliced potatoes, bacon, garlic, ricotta cheese, red chili flakes, rosemary, thyme, and mozzarella on olive oil crust. (Cannot remove Chili flakes as they are already on the potatoes)

Half & Half Pizza

$25.00

Cant decide between two of our offerings? Get the best of both worlds, with the ability to customize each half.

Sides

Side BBQ Sauce

$2.00

4oz side of our BBQ sauce

Side Black Bean Hummus

$2.00

Side Bread w/Olive Oil

$2.50

Choice of extra bread

Side Warm Marinara Sauce

$2.00

4oz side of our heated marinara sauce, not spicy

Side Housemade Jalapeno Salsa

$2.00

4oz side of our house made cilantro and jalapeno sauce, not spicy

Side Pepperoncini

$2.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$2.00

4oz side of our house made pesto

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$2.00

4oz side of our house made ranch dressing

Side Traditional Hummus

$2.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Sodas & Non Alcoholic

Alameda Point Soda

Alameda Point Soda

$3.50

Choice of Cola, Diet Cola, Lemon & Lime, or Rootbeer

David Special

David Special

$4.25

Our Sous Chef David's drink of choice. Essentially an Arnold Palmer w/ Sprite mixed into our lemonade mix, making it hit extra sweet! Enjoy!

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Mix of half Lemonade and half Iced Tea (No Refills)

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

500ml Bottle

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$4.25

16oz Glass (No Refills)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Free Refills)

Erdinger Non Alcoholic Beer (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

Erdinger Non Alcoholic Beer (Must be 21+ to Purchase)

$4.75Out of stock

.05% ABV Non-Alcoholic beer in a 12oz bottle

Numi Organic Hot Tea

Numi Organic Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea in your choice of 4 flavors

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50

500ml Bottle Sparkling Water

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The East Bay's most popular brew house, serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.

Website

Location

2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

