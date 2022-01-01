Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company

review star

No reviews yet

16135 City Walk

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Just Wing It
Southern Belle
Wafflettes

Toast Online Nibblers

Chicken Fried Bacon

$11.00

Hand battered and deep fried bacon severed with onion rings with a side of Jupiter sauce and honey mustard

Just Wing It

Just Wing It

$19.00+

Breaded or non-breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy maple or buffalo sauce served with a trio of waffle triangles topped with maple cream & strawberries

Lunar Fries

Lunar Fries

$16.00

sweet potato waffle fries with vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, japanese mayo and sriracha sauces

Meat-eors

$11.00

Original or spicy- italian style beef & pork meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with freshly baked flat bread - get it with alfredo sauce + $2

Sausage Party

$10.00

Hand battered and fried blueberry maple sausage served with a side of honey

Space Cowboy

Space Cowboy

$16.00

Pulled house-made BBQ brisket served over seasoned home fries topped with fried eggs, ranch, and cilantro

Speed Dating

$12.00

Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in pancetta bacon served on belgian waffle triangles sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of maple syrup and herb balsamic

Sweet Potato 101

$7.00

Seasoned sweet potato fries served with Jupiter sauce. Add truffle oil and Parmesan for no charge

Sweet Potato 102

$9.00

Seasoned sweet potato fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella cheese. Add truffle oil and Parmesan for no charge

Total Nirvana

Total Nirvana

$16.00

An assortment of cured meats, cheese, nuts, preverves, fruits and honey served with sourdough flat bread. Gluten free flat bread option available

Wafflettes

$13.00

Hand battered fried chicken bites served with Belgian waffle triangles topped with our home-made whipped cream and strawberries

Toast Online Salads

Bastrop

$14.00

Spring mix, arugula, fried chicken breast, shredded cheddar, grape tomatoes, dates, & candied pecans with buttermilk ranch dressing

Chix

Chix

$13.00

Spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, candied pecans, bacon and dill honey mustard with your choice of curried or plain grilled chicken breast

Hail to Kale Salad

$9.00

Kale, strawberries, goat cheese, and almonds with a ginger citrus vinaigrette

House

$9.00

Spring mix, arugula, strawberries, dates, buffalo mozzarella, candied pecans with an herb balsamic -- add bacon bits - no charge.

Jupiter Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, man- darines, strawberries, pecan granola and almonds

Refresh

$9.00

Spring mix, arugula, prosciutto, watermelon chunks, almonds, mozzarella cheese with ginger citrus vinaigrette

Ricky Bobby Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo or spicy maple sauce, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro with buttermilk ranch dressing

Toast Online Waffle Entrees

Cal Naughton Jr.

$18.00

Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in spicy maple sauce topped with 2 eggs cooked to order, Hollanda- ise sauce, & served over a Belgian waffle

Churro Waffle

$9.00

Churro style waffle topped with cinnamon and sugar served with a side of ice cream

Club

$15.00

Grilled all natural chicken breast, sliced mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, arugula and herbal mayo

Fat Bastard

Fat Bastard

$15.00

Eggs cooked to order, muenster cheese, maple sausage and bacon on top of a sweet Belgian waffle

Gold Member

$13.00

Belgian waffle with toppings** plus 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 applewood smoked bacon strips - - - get it as French Toast for no extra charge

Homestead

$16.00

Honey ham, eggs cooked to order, hollandaise sauce, muenster cheese, arugula, and tomato on top of a sweet Belgian waffle

Morning Belle

Morning Belle

$19.00

Hand battered and fried chicken breast topped with 2 cage-free poached eggs (eggs can be cooked any other style) apple- wood smoked bacon and country gravy over a crisp and fluffy Belgian waffle

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Thick Belgian style waffle

Pull-itzer

$16.00

House-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, muenster cheese and BBQ sauce

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$17.00

Crispy fried all natural chicken breast served over a Belgian waffle topped with our homemade maple cream.

Sure-e

$15.00

Grilled chimichurri all natural chicken breast, sweet plantains, sliced mozzarella and tomato slices

Toast Online Waffle Desserts

Melted chocolate, graham crackers, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar

Brunchy

$11.00

Nutella spread, sliced bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream

Dulce de Leche

$11.00

Caramel sauce, fresh fruits, nuts, whipped cream and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream

Kream Kong

$11.00

Sliced bananas, vanilla custard, pecans, whipped cream, melted chocolate and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream

Oreo-Speedwagon

$11.00

Oreos crumbles, whipped cream, sliced strawberries, vanilla custard & chocolate sauce topped with powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream

S’mores Please

$11.00

Melted chocolate, graham crackers, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream

Toast Online French Toast Entrees

French Belle

French Belle

$18.00

Fried chicken bites served with 3 slices of eggy French toast topped with fruit served with a side of maple cream

Jean Girard

$11.00

3 slices of eggy french toast topped with fresh fruits & served with a side of whipped cream and maple syrup

Monte Callisto

$14.00

Honey ham, mozzarella and strawberry preserves between 2 slices of eggy & sweet texas-french toast topped with powdered sugar & 2 over-easy eggs

Unshareable

$11.00

Nutella spread and banana slices between two texas-style french toasts served with ice cream

Toast Online French Toast Desserts

Brunchy French Toast

Brunchy French Toast

$14.00

Nutella spread and banana slices between two texas-style french toasts served with ice cream on French toast served with a side of ice cream

Dulce de Leche French Toast

$14.00

Caramel sauce, fresh fruits, nuts, whipped cream and powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream

Kream Kong French Toast

$14.00

Sliced bananas, vanilla custard, pecans, whipped cream, melted chocolate and powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream

Oreo Speedwagon French Toast

$14.00

Oreo crumbles, whipped cream, sliced strawberries, vanilla custard & chocolate sauce topped with powdered sugar on French toast serve with a side of ice cream

S’mores Please French Toast

$14.00

Melted chocolate, graham crackers, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream

Toast Online Regular Pizzas

REG Angry Rooster

REG Angry Rooster

$16.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, house-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos and fried egg topped with cilantro

REG Big Bang

$16.00

Chicken sausage, mozzarella, goat cheese, apricot preserves, and strawberry preserves

REG Birria Pizza

REG Birria Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, white onions, and cilantro topped with house-made birria sauce

REG Cheese Hugger

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, and Gorgonzola topped with basil

REG Daised And Confused

REG Daised And Confused

$17.00

Spicy maple pulled pork, mozzarella, bacon, and fried egg topped with Hollandaise sauce and cilantro

REG Japanerios

REG Japanerios

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red bell peppers, sliced grilled chimichurri chicken, sweet plaintains, cilantro and basil

REG Kale-a-fornia

REG Kale-a-fornia

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed kale, mushrooms, and dates

REG Kratos

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, herb balsamic drizzle- topped with basil

REG Margherita

$13.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and balsamic drizzle

REG Moon Pie

$17.00

Vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, sunny side up egg, sriracha and japanese mayo topped with cilantro (add jalapenos for free!)

REG Pacific Glow

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, pineapple, and prosciutto

REG Pepperoni

$14.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

REG Pie 101

$11.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

REG Pigs In Space

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, and blueberry preserves topped with over medium eggs

REG Plutonic Jam

REG Plutonic Jam

$16.00

Bacon, mozzarella, goat cheese, and blueberry preserves

REG Shaggy

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cream cheese, kani, red bell peppers, japanese mayo, sriracha sauce

REG Supernova

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, garlic, jalapenos, sriracha & ranch sauces, topped with basil

REG Torchic

REG Torchic

$16.00

Your choice of spicy maple or buffalo grilled chicken, fresh jalapeños, ranch, and cilantro

REG Wake & Bake

$16.00

REG Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Tomato sauce, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, basil and truffle oil

Toast Online Large Pizzas

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork, fresh jalapeños, white onions, and cilantro topped with house-made birria sauce
LG Angry Rooster

LG Angry Rooster

$22.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, house-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos and fried egg topped with cilantro

LG Big Bang

$22.00

Chicken sausage, mozzarella, goat cheese, apricot preserves, and strawberry preserves

LG Birria Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, white onions, and cilantro topped with house-made birria sauce

LG Cheese Hugger

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, and Gorgonzola topped with basil

LG Daised And Confused

LG Daised And Confused

$23.00

Spicy maple pulled pork, mozzarella, bacon, and fried egg topped with Hollandaise sauce and cilantro

LG Japanerios

LG Japanerios

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red bell peppers, sliced grilled chimichurri chicken, sweet plaintains, cilantro and basil

LG Kale-a-fornia

LG Kale-a-fornia

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed kale, mushrooms, and dates

LG Kratos

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, herb balsamic drizzle- topped with basil

LG Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and balsamic drizzle

LG Meat Hugger

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, and bacon

LG Moon Pie

$22.00

Vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, sunny side up egg, sriracha and japanese mayo topped with cilantro (add jalapenos for free!)

LG Pacific Glow

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, pineapple, and prosciutto

LG Pepperoni

$20.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

LG Pie 101

$17.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

LG Pigs In Space

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, and blueberry preserves topped with over medium eggs

LG Plutonic Jam

$22.00

Bacon, mozzarella, goat cheese, and blueberry preserves

LG Shaggy

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cream cheese, kani, red bell peppers, japanese mayo, sriracha sauce

LG Supernova

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, garlic, jalapenos, sriracha & ranch sauces, topped with basil

LG Torchic

$22.00

Your choice of spicy maple or buffalo grilled chicken, fresh jalapeños, ranch, and cilantro

LG Wake & Bake

$22.00

LG Wild Mushroom

$21.00

Tomato sauce, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, basil and truffle oil

Toast Online Omelettes

Begg 4 Cheese

$17.00

Sliced ham, mozzarella, and Muenster cheese

El Macho

$19.00

Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom and red bell peppers

High Steaks

$22.00

Marinated steak, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and mushrooms

Pull My Strings

$20.00

House-made pulled pork, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and fresh jalapeños

Veg-egg-tarian

$17.00

Mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, and red bell peppers

Toast Online Other Favs

Gravy Train

$18.00

Chicken fried marinated steak strips topped with scrambled eggs with caramelized onion, white country gravy over a bed Of buttermilk biscuits

Ricky Bobby

$15.00

Battered & fried chicken breast tossed in spicy maple or buffalo sauce topped with sliced mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, & house slaw served sandwich style on Texas toast. +$3 on waffle

Ricky Bobby Tacos

$10.00

Hand battered and fried chicken breasts tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or spicy maple, sliced mozzarella, coleslaw, and ranch served on 2 flour tortillas

Southern Junkie

$15.00

Our signature hand battered chicken breasts topped with Muenster cheese served sandwich style inside buttermilk biscuits served with a side of gravy

Super Junkie

$22.00

Our signature hand battered chicken breasts tossed in spicy maple topped with Muenster cheese, scrambled eggs, and bacon served sandwich style inside buttermilk biscuits served with a side of gravy

Toast Online Skillets

Something With Bacon

Something With Bacon

$13.00

Seasoned home fries, eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, maple sausage, & bacon served with a side of country gravy

Overcast

$13.00

Seasoned home fries, house-made pulled pork, and caramelized onions topped with 2 over easy eggs

It’s Always Sunny

$16.00

Seasoned home fries, marinated angus steak, and caramelized onions topped with 2 sunny side up eggs

Sure This Is Chicken?

Sure This Is Chicken?

$15.00

Sweet potato tater tots, eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, and chicken apple sausage served with a side of country gravy

Shaggy In The Morning

$13.00

Seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs with cream cheese, Kani, and red bell peppers

Toast Online Plant Based Pizzas

Cowboy Jack

$19.00

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, pulled BBQ Jackfruit, fresh jalapenos topped with cilantro. Regular size only

Planteroid

$17.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, red bell peppers, black olives, garlic and mushrooms topped with basil. Regular size only

Toast Online Plant Based Entrees

BBQ Taco Riendo

$12.00

Pulled BBQ Jackfruit, vegan coleslaw, topped with cilantro served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Hansel Melt

$11.00

Sliced vegan Chao cheese melted between 2 slices on plant buttered Texas toast with choice of side

Phoenix Fries

Phoenix Fries

$18.00

BBQ jackfruit served over a bed of sweet potato waffles fries with melted vegan mozzarella topped with vegan Jupiter sauce & cilantro

Picadillo Tacos

Picadillo Tacos

$12.00

Vegan ground beef (sauteed seasoned pulled oats) topped with caramelized onions and cilantro served on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of house-made birria sauce

Todd Ingram

$15.00

Pulled BBQ Jackfruit, vegan coleslaw, topped with cilantro served sandwich style on plant buttered Texas toast with choice of side

Toast Online Kiddo Pizzas

Kung Fu

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Say Cheese

$8.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

Toast Online Kiddo Entrees

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melty cheddar cheese between Texas toast served with choice of side

Moose Poop

$7.00

Beef and pork meatballs topped with sliced mozzarella topped with tomato sauce with choice of side

Wafflesome

Wafflesome

$8.00

Hand battered and fried chicken bites, sweet potato fries and a waffle triangle topped with whipped cream, strawberry, and powdered sugar

Toast Online Sides

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.00

2 Pieces Bacon

$3.00

3 eggs

$4.50

3 Pieces Bacon

$4.50

4 eggs

$6.00

Bowl Gravy

$1.00

Bowl Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Home fries

$4.50

Maple Sausage Links

$3.50

Nutella

$0.50

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Side Biscuits

$3.50

Side French Toast

$7.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Spicy tomato sauce

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Toast Online Sauces

Spicy Maple

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Whipped Cream

$0.25

Maple Cream

$0.25

Sodas

Apple Juice

$3.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Kid Juice

$2.75

Kid Milk

$2.25

Kid Soda

$2.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Pomegranate Juice

$3.75

Powerade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Specialty Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Double Espresso Shot

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Jupiter Afogato

$8.00

Latte

$4.00

Long Black

$3.75

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.50

Single Espresso Shot

$1.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best brunch spot in Sugar Land! Off the wall pizzas, waffles, salads, & much more made with quality ingredients. We also offer great specialty coffees, wines, & rotating draft craft beer.

Location

16135 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rouxpour - Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
2298 Texas Drive Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pacific Coast Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Lake Pointe PWY Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer - Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
15929 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Japaneiro's - 2168 TEXAS DR
orange starNo Reviews
2168 TEXAS DR Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land - 2329 highway 6
orange starNo Reviews
2329 highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vinyl LLC - 15977 City Walk
orange starNo Reviews
15977 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Veritas - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 342
6560 Greatwood Parkway Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston