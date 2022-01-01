- Home
Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company
16135 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Popular Items
Toast Online Nibblers
Chicken Fried Bacon
Hand battered and deep fried bacon severed with onion rings with a side of Jupiter sauce and honey mustard
Just Wing It
Breaded or non-breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy maple or buffalo sauce served with a trio of waffle triangles topped with maple cream & strawberries
Lunar Fries
sweet potato waffle fries with vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, japanese mayo and sriracha sauces
Meat-eors
Original or spicy- italian style beef & pork meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with freshly baked flat bread - get it with alfredo sauce + $2
Sausage Party
Hand battered and fried blueberry maple sausage served with a side of honey
Space Cowboy
Pulled house-made BBQ brisket served over seasoned home fries topped with fried eggs, ranch, and cilantro
Speed Dating
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in pancetta bacon served on belgian waffle triangles sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of maple syrup and herb balsamic
Sweet Potato 101
Seasoned sweet potato fries served with Jupiter sauce. Add truffle oil and Parmesan for no charge
Sweet Potato 102
Seasoned sweet potato fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella cheese. Add truffle oil and Parmesan for no charge
Total Nirvana
An assortment of cured meats, cheese, nuts, preverves, fruits and honey served with sourdough flat bread. Gluten free flat bread option available
Wafflettes
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with Belgian waffle triangles topped with our home-made whipped cream and strawberries
Toast Online Salads
Bastrop
Spring mix, arugula, fried chicken breast, shredded cheddar, grape tomatoes, dates, & candied pecans with buttermilk ranch dressing
Chix
Spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, candied pecans, bacon and dill honey mustard with your choice of curried or plain grilled chicken breast
Hail to Kale Salad
Kale, strawberries, goat cheese, and almonds with a ginger citrus vinaigrette
House
Spring mix, arugula, strawberries, dates, buffalo mozzarella, candied pecans with an herb balsamic -- add bacon bits - no charge.
Jupiter Salad
Spring mix, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, man- darines, strawberries, pecan granola and almonds
Refresh
Spring mix, arugula, prosciutto, watermelon chunks, almonds, mozzarella cheese with ginger citrus vinaigrette
Ricky Bobby Salad
Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo or spicy maple sauce, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro with buttermilk ranch dressing
Toast Online Waffle Entrees
Cal Naughton Jr.
Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in spicy maple sauce topped with 2 eggs cooked to order, Hollanda- ise sauce, & served over a Belgian waffle
Churro Waffle
Churro style waffle topped with cinnamon and sugar served with a side of ice cream
Club
Grilled all natural chicken breast, sliced mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, arugula and herbal mayo
Fat Bastard
Eggs cooked to order, muenster cheese, maple sausage and bacon on top of a sweet Belgian waffle
Gold Member
Belgian waffle with toppings** plus 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 applewood smoked bacon strips - - - get it as French Toast for no extra charge
Homestead
Honey ham, eggs cooked to order, hollandaise sauce, muenster cheese, arugula, and tomato on top of a sweet Belgian waffle
Morning Belle
Hand battered and fried chicken breast topped with 2 cage-free poached eggs (eggs can be cooked any other style) apple- wood smoked bacon and country gravy over a crisp and fluffy Belgian waffle
Plain Waffle
Thick Belgian style waffle
Pull-itzer
House-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, muenster cheese and BBQ sauce
Southern Belle
Crispy fried all natural chicken breast served over a Belgian waffle topped with our homemade maple cream.
Sure-e
Grilled chimichurri all natural chicken breast, sweet plantains, sliced mozzarella and tomato slices
Toast Online Waffle Desserts
Brunchy
Nutella spread, sliced bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream
Dulce de Leche
Caramel sauce, fresh fruits, nuts, whipped cream and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream
Kream Kong
Sliced bananas, vanilla custard, pecans, whipped cream, melted chocolate and powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream
Oreo-Speedwagon
Oreos crumbles, whipped cream, sliced strawberries, vanilla custard & chocolate sauce topped with powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream
S’mores Please
Melted chocolate, graham crackers, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar served with a side of ice cream
Toast Online French Toast Entrees
French Belle
Fried chicken bites served with 3 slices of eggy French toast topped with fruit served with a side of maple cream
Jean Girard
3 slices of eggy french toast topped with fresh fruits & served with a side of whipped cream and maple syrup
Monte Callisto
Honey ham, mozzarella and strawberry preserves between 2 slices of eggy & sweet texas-french toast topped with powdered sugar & 2 over-easy eggs
Unshareable
Nutella spread and banana slices between two texas-style french toasts served with ice cream
Toast Online French Toast Desserts
Brunchy French Toast
Nutella spread and banana slices between two texas-style french toasts served with ice cream on French toast served with a side of ice cream
Dulce de Leche French Toast
Caramel sauce, fresh fruits, nuts, whipped cream and powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream
Kream Kong French Toast
Sliced bananas, vanilla custard, pecans, whipped cream, melted chocolate and powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream
Oreo Speedwagon French Toast
Oreo crumbles, whipped cream, sliced strawberries, vanilla custard & chocolate sauce topped with powdered sugar on French toast serve with a side of ice cream
S’mores Please French Toast
Melted chocolate, graham crackers, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar on French toast served with a side of ice cream
Toast Online Regular Pizzas
REG Angry Rooster
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, house-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos and fried egg topped with cilantro
REG Big Bang
Chicken sausage, mozzarella, goat cheese, apricot preserves, and strawberry preserves
REG Birria Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, white onions, and cilantro topped with house-made birria sauce
REG Cheese Hugger
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, and Gorgonzola topped with basil
REG Daised And Confused
Spicy maple pulled pork, mozzarella, bacon, and fried egg topped with Hollandaise sauce and cilantro
REG Japanerios
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red bell peppers, sliced grilled chimichurri chicken, sweet plaintains, cilantro and basil
REG Kale-a-fornia
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed kale, mushrooms, and dates
REG Kratos
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, herb balsamic drizzle- topped with basil
REG Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and balsamic drizzle
REG Moon Pie
Vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, sunny side up egg, sriracha and japanese mayo topped with cilantro (add jalapenos for free!)
REG Pacific Glow
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, pineapple, and prosciutto
REG Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
REG Pie 101
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
REG Pigs In Space
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, and blueberry preserves topped with over medium eggs
REG Plutonic Jam
Bacon, mozzarella, goat cheese, and blueberry preserves
REG Shaggy
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cream cheese, kani, red bell peppers, japanese mayo, sriracha sauce
REG Supernova
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, garlic, jalapenos, sriracha & ranch sauces, topped with basil
REG Torchic
Your choice of spicy maple or buffalo grilled chicken, fresh jalapeños, ranch, and cilantro
REG Wake & Bake
REG Wild Mushroom
Tomato sauce, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, basil and truffle oil
Toast Online Large Pizzas
LG Angry Rooster
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, house-made pulled pork, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos and fried egg topped with cilantro
LG Big Bang
Chicken sausage, mozzarella, goat cheese, apricot preserves, and strawberry preserves
LG Birria Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, white onions, and cilantro topped with house-made birria sauce
LG Cheese Hugger
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, and Gorgonzola topped with basil
LG Daised And Confused
Spicy maple pulled pork, mozzarella, bacon, and fried egg topped with Hollandaise sauce and cilantro
LG Japanerios
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red bell peppers, sliced grilled chimichurri chicken, sweet plaintains, cilantro and basil
LG Kale-a-fornia
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed kale, mushrooms, and dates
LG Kratos
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, herb balsamic drizzle- topped with basil
LG Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and balsamic drizzle
LG Meat Hugger
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, and bacon
LG Moon Pie
Vietnamese style BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, sunny side up egg, sriracha and japanese mayo topped with cilantro (add jalapenos for free!)
LG Pacific Glow
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, garlic, pineapple, and prosciutto
LG Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
LG Pie 101
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
LG Pigs In Space
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, and blueberry preserves topped with over medium eggs
LG Plutonic Jam
Bacon, mozzarella, goat cheese, and blueberry preserves
LG Shaggy
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cream cheese, kani, red bell peppers, japanese mayo, sriracha sauce
LG Supernova
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, garlic, jalapenos, sriracha & ranch sauces, topped with basil
LG Torchic
Your choice of spicy maple or buffalo grilled chicken, fresh jalapeños, ranch, and cilantro
LG Wake & Bake
LG Wild Mushroom
Tomato sauce, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, basil and truffle oil
Toast Online Omelettes
Begg 4 Cheese
Sliced ham, mozzarella, and Muenster cheese
El Macho
Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom and red bell peppers
High Steaks
Marinated steak, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and mushrooms
Pull My Strings
House-made pulled pork, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and fresh jalapeños
Veg-egg-tarian
Mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, and red bell peppers
Toast Online Other Favs
Gravy Train
Chicken fried marinated steak strips topped with scrambled eggs with caramelized onion, white country gravy over a bed Of buttermilk biscuits
Ricky Bobby
Battered & fried chicken breast tossed in spicy maple or buffalo sauce topped with sliced mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, & house slaw served sandwich style on Texas toast. +$3 on waffle
Ricky Bobby Tacos
Hand battered and fried chicken breasts tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or spicy maple, sliced mozzarella, coleslaw, and ranch served on 2 flour tortillas
Southern Junkie
Our signature hand battered chicken breasts topped with Muenster cheese served sandwich style inside buttermilk biscuits served with a side of gravy
Super Junkie
Our signature hand battered chicken breasts tossed in spicy maple topped with Muenster cheese, scrambled eggs, and bacon served sandwich style inside buttermilk biscuits served with a side of gravy
Toast Online Skillets
Something With Bacon
Seasoned home fries, eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, maple sausage, & bacon served with a side of country gravy
Overcast
Seasoned home fries, house-made pulled pork, and caramelized onions topped with 2 over easy eggs
It’s Always Sunny
Seasoned home fries, marinated angus steak, and caramelized onions topped with 2 sunny side up eggs
Sure This Is Chicken?
Sweet potato tater tots, eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, and chicken apple sausage served with a side of country gravy
Shaggy In The Morning
Seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs with cream cheese, Kani, and red bell peppers
Toast Online Plant Based Pizzas
Toast Online Plant Based Entrees
BBQ Taco Riendo
Pulled BBQ Jackfruit, vegan coleslaw, topped with cilantro served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Hansel Melt
Sliced vegan Chao cheese melted between 2 slices on plant buttered Texas toast with choice of side
Phoenix Fries
BBQ jackfruit served over a bed of sweet potato waffles fries with melted vegan mozzarella topped with vegan Jupiter sauce & cilantro
Picadillo Tacos
Vegan ground beef (sauteed seasoned pulled oats) topped with caramelized onions and cilantro served on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with a side of house-made birria sauce
Todd Ingram
Pulled BBQ Jackfruit, vegan coleslaw, topped with cilantro served sandwich style on plant buttered Texas toast with choice of side
Toast Online Kiddo Pizzas
Toast Online Kiddo Entrees
Grilled Cheese
Melty cheddar cheese between Texas toast served with choice of side
Moose Poop
Beef and pork meatballs topped with sliced mozzarella topped with tomato sauce with choice of side
Wafflesome
Hand battered and fried chicken bites, sweet potato fries and a waffle triangle topped with whipped cream, strawberry, and powdered sugar
Toast Online Sides
1 egg
2 eggs
2 Pieces Bacon
3 eggs
3 Pieces Bacon
4 eggs
Bowl Gravy
Bowl Tomato Sauce
Chicken Bites
Chicken Sausage
Fried Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast
Home fries
Maple Sausage Links
Nutella
Plain Waffle
Side Biscuits
Side French Toast
Side Toast
Spicy tomato sauce
Yogurt Parfait
Toast Online Sauces
Sodas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Best brunch spot in Sugar Land! Off the wall pizzas, waffles, salads, & much more made with quality ingredients. We also offer great specialty coffees, wines, & rotating draft craft beer.
