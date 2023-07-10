  • Home
  • Peoria
  • Jupiter Wings - 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101
Jupiter Wings 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101

8976 W union hills dr. suite 101

Peoria, AZ 85382

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
A family owned establishment providing customers with a variety of flavored chicken wings, savory seafood, and other delicious options; all items on the menu can be served Vegan ! Come in and try our world renown buffalo sauce and the best Vegan wings ever.

8976 W union hills dr. suite 101, Peoria, AZ 85382

