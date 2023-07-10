Jupiter Wings 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
A family owned establishment providing customers with a variety of flavored chicken wings, savory seafood, and other delicious options; all items on the menu can be served Vegan ! Come in and try our world renown buffalo sauce and the best Vegan wings ever.
8976 W union hills dr. suite 101, Peoria, AZ 85382
